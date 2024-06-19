The below representative is hereby authorized to represent, act and vote on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting in Toleranzia AB (publ), reg.no 556877-2866 (the "Company") on 19 June 2024.

_________________________

The proxy form must be dated and signed to be valid.

If the proxy form is issued by a legal person, it must be signed by an authorised signatory and a copy of the certificate of registration or equivalent document of authority must be attached.

In order to facilitate registration at the AGM, the proxy form and any document of authorisation should be received by the company no later than Thursday 13 June 2024. These should be sent to Toleranzia AB (publ), Arvid Wallgrens backe 20, 413 46 Gothenburg, Sweden, or by e-mail to notice@toleranzia.com.

If the proxy form and any authorisation document have not been sent in advance, the original proxy form and other authorisation documents must be presented at the meeting.

Please note that the submission of this proxy form does not constitute registration for the meeting.

Postal voting forms are available on the Company's website (www.toleranzia.se) and will be kept available at the Company's offices.