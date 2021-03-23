Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Toll Brothers, Inc.    TOL

TOLL BROTHERS, INC.

(TOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porter Ranch's Largest Master Plan Unveils Two New Communities

03/23/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Porter Ranch, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder®, has announced that Porter Ranch, the largest master plan community in Los Angeles, will soon gain two new community collections in the Westcliffe village called Skyline and Summit. Both collections, designed by an award-winning architect, will be priced from approximately $2.1 million and offer no Mello Roos and a low property tax rate. 

Skyline at Westcliffe will feature luxury contemporary home designs ranging from 4,500 to 5,600 square feet, featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- and 4-car garages. Select home sites will also host breathtaking city views. Home buyers will have the choice of Craftsman, Spanish Colonial, Italianate, and the highly anticipated Modern Farmhouse exteriors.  

Summit at Westcliffe will showcase a more modern design aesthetic with 2- to 3-story floor plans with 20-foot ceilings. These homes will range from 4,500 to 5,900 square feet, with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- and 4-car garages. The community will feature new exclusive exterior elevations including Coastal Contemporary, Contemporary Craftsman, Modern, and Transitional designs.  

The Skyline and Summit collections offer distinctive features, such as luxurious indoor/outdoor living spaces and multi-generational living options, as well as opportunities to personalize each home. The Toll Brothers Design Studio for Porter Ranch communities creates a welcoming, one-stop experience for buyers with professional design consultants helping them select every detail of their new home. 

“Porter Ranch is unlike any living experience in Los Angeles,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “With the addition of the Skyline and Summit collections, home buyers have fantastic new opportunities to live in this incredible community, along with the peace of mind that comes with having a home built by the nation’s leading luxury home builder.” 

Residents enjoy easy access to local freeways, airports, and key urban areas of Los Angeles, making Porter Ranch a prime location. Educational opportunities are top-ranked with Westcliffe village residents able to attend the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. Neighboring the Porter Ranch master plan community is the new Vineyards shopping center at Porter Ranch and existing $150 million retail-entertainment center with plenty of choices for local shopping, dining, and entertainment. 

Anticipated opening for the Skyline and Summit collections at Porter Ranch is this spring. Visit the Toll Brothers Porter Ranch website at LiveAtPorterRanch.com for more information.  

Porter Ranch is also presenting eleven model homes now offered for sale from Canyon Oaks, Palisades, Cascades, and Peak. Each model home is highly upgraded and showcases designer features throughout as well as top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded flooring, cabinets, and more. Schedule your private appointment today. 

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS 

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. 

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com. 
 
### 

Attachments 


Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
02:57pPorter Ranch's Largest Master Plan Unveils Two New Communities
GL
03/19TOLL BROTHERS  : TOL) sees Significant Insider Sales Extending the Trend of Last..
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Toll Brothers Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Toll Brothers Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/17TOLL BROTHERS  : to Build Luxury Estate Homes in Castle Pines
AQ
03/16TOLL BROTHERS  : Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers With Peer Pe..
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Toll Brothers
MT
03/11KTGY Wins 13 Prestigious Design Awards and Recognition at NAHB Awards Shows
AQ
03/10TOLL BROTHERS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Othe..
AQ
03/10Clean Energy, Toll Brothers rise; Tupperware, GE fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 403 M - -
Net income 2021 667 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 6 782 M 6 782 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 57,37 $
Last Close Price 55,08 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas C. Yearley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James W. Boyd Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Robert Parahus Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.26.71%6 986
D.R. HORTON, INC.21.34%30 449
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.11.23%19 890
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.12.12%14 041
PULTEGROUP, INC.13.80%13 215
PERSIMMON PLC6.22%13 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ