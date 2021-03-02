Log in
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. (TOL)

TOLL BROTHERS, INC.

(TOL)
  Report
TOLL BROTHERS ANNOUNCES CODY PLACE MODEL GRAND OPENING IN DOWNTOWN PALM SPRINGS

03/02/2021 | 05:59pm EST
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Cody Place, a new gated community of luxury townhomes in downtown Palm Springs. Cody Place opened for pre-sale in the fall of 2020 with great success, selling approximately one-quarter of the homes in the community before the model homes were completed. Prices start in the mid-$700,000s.

The highly anticipated model homes feature innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising. Decorated by interior design firm Fig & Nash, the Cody Place model homes showcase the perfect blend of luxury and iconic desert contemporary design.

The architectural designs of the homes at Cody Place are unmatched in the desert, featuring open concept floor plans ranging from 1,800-3,200 square feet with two- or three-stories and 2-4 bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy incredible views of the surrounding San Jacinto Mountains from expansive glass walls, multiple balconies, and rooftop decks on select plans. This luxury community features a private recreation center with a clubhouse, two pools, a spa, fire pits, BBQs, and a dog park.

“The new Cody Place community by Toll Brothers offers luxury, low maintenance living in a prime downtown Palm Springs location,” said Brad Hare, Division President, California South Division for Toll Brothers. “The newly-opened Cody Place model homes serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home in heart of the desert.”

The central location provides residents with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in Downtown Palm Springs, as well as ample recreational options like hiking, biking, and golf. This community is also a short drive to Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.

Cody Place buyers are able to personalize their homes at the onsite Design Studio and choose from a wide variety of finishes to create their dream home.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the model homes, call 866-232-1631 or visit CodyPlace.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2020, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the sixth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

###

Attachment 


Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
