Toll Brothers Announces New Design Studio Opening in Sacramento

Sacramento, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest Design Studio to serve the greater Sacramento market. The nearly 4,000-square-foot Design Studio, located in Folsom, Calif., is a one-stop, retail-like shopping experience for Toll Brothers home buyers, offering a choice of luxury interior design options and premium products from top brands. Toll Brothers currently operates 35 Design Studios to serve its home buyers nationwide.

“As our division grows to meet the needs of more home buyers in this dynamic region of Northern California, we are excited to open our first Design Studio specifically for the greater Sacramento market,” said Todd Callahan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “This stunning new space will offer a convenient destination for design inspiration, expert advice, and a luxury home buying experience for our buyers.”

Toll Brothers is unique among Sacramento-area builders in offering an array of structural and design options for buyers, allowing them to personalize their new home to meet their needs and lifestyle. Design Studio visitors will be able to see and feel all the elements that will go into their new homes as expert design consultants guide them through the selection process step by step.

“The Design Studio process is something that truly sets Toll Brothers apart as a luxury builder,” said Lisa McClelland, Senior Vice President of Design Studios for Toll Brothers. “Now more than ever, buyers want the ability to personalize their home with the features and finishes that will make it their dream home. With the help of our dedicated professional design consultants, it is easier than ever for our buyers to make that dream a reality.”

The new Design Studio features state-of-the-art design vignettes showcasing the latest trends in kitchens, bathrooms, cabinets, counters, flooring, and more. Curated Collections of pre-selected palettes, fixtures and finishes are also available to provide design style inspiration.

Within greater Sacramento, Toll Brothers is actively selling homes at Skyline, an enclave of single-family homes in Rocklin, and Regency at Folsom Ranch, a 55+ active-adult gated master planned community offering five collections of single-family and duet homes. Toll Brothers also anticipates opening a future new home community in the neighboring area of El Dorado Hills.

The new Toll Brothers Design Studio is located at 161 Parkshore Drive in Folsom. To learn more or schedule an in-person or virtual appointment, call 916-277-0640 or visit TollBrothersDesignStudio.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

