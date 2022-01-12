Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Toll Brothers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOL   US8894781033

TOLL BROTHERS, INC.

(TOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toll Brothers Announces Park 108 is Coming Soon to Atlanta

01/12/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Park 108, an exclusive new community of 33 condominium residences located near Park Place and East Lake Drive, is coming soon to Decatur, Georgia.

Park 108 will feature luxurious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences with 1-2 baths ranging from 504 to 1,364 square feet. The homes offer oversized windows providing ample natural light and lofted ceilings showcasing a stunning blend of modern design and authentic characteristics.

Park 108 is situated in an ideal, scenic location within 1.5 miles from Oakhurst Village and Decatur Square. Home buyers will enjoy the convenience of living within walking distance to local coffee shops and art galleries, and just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to preserve the building’s historic 1930s structure through a compelling adaptive reuse as a residential condominium,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. “Residents of Park 108 will enjoy a truly unique and dynamic living environment in an exceptional urban location.” 

 For more information, call 855-229-5676, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/GA

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. 

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG) 

###

Attachment


All news about TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
03:32pToll Brothers Announces Park 108 is Coming Soon to Atlanta
GL
01/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Inflation, Rate -3-
DJ
01/10Homebuilders, Building Products Stocks May See 'Rollercoaster' 2022 With Strong Spring ..
MT
01/10Today on Wall Street: More rate hikes expected this year
01/10Toll Brothers Downgraded to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC as Firm Sees 'More Ba..
MT
01/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Aviva, Crown Castle, Expedia, L3Harris, Unilever...
01/06Janney Adjusts Fair Value on Toll Brothers to $96 From $91, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/06TOLL BROTHERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021INSIDER SELL : Toll Brothers
MT
2021Toll Brothers Announces Last Chances for Homebuyers at Its Inspiration Community in Aur..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 473 M - -
Net income 2022 1 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 8 056 M 8 056 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float -
Chart TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 66,93 $
Average target price 78,14 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas C. Yearley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Parahus President & Chief Operating Officer
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carl B. Marbach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.-7.54%8 056
D.R. HORTON, INC.-8.96%35 166
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.38%14 383
PULTEGROUP, INC.-3.95%13 900
PERSIMMON PLC-6.16%11 646
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER12.92%11 110