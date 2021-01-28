Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Toll Brothers, Inc.    TOL

TOLL BROTHERS, INC.

(TOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Opens Brand-New Community in Orange County

01/28/2021 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and partner JD Capital USA, is excited to announce the opening of Cameo, a brand-new luxury multifamily community located in Orange, California.

Cameo, a 262-apartment home community located in Orange County, offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plan styles. Setting the scene for a lifestyle of effortless luxury, each apartment home features quartz countertops, wood-style flooring in living areas, LED bathroom mirror lighting, WiFi enabled thermostat, included personal in-home WiFi, and HD local channel package. The rooftop of Cameo offers spectacular views of the San Gabriel Mountains and fireworks from both Angel Stadium and Disneyland. Cameo residents will enjoy premier amenities including a two-story fitness center, private and coworking spaces, lounge with outdoor fireplace and demo kitchen, juice bar and lounge, dog run and pet spa, expansive boutique pool with cabanas, smart building entry, and more.

“Cameo is centrally located in the heart of Orange County, providing a luxury residential oasis in the middle of a thriving metropolis,” said Michael McCann, Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Regional Director of Acquisition and Development. “This sophisticated community is close to an array of shopping, dining and entertainment options, including convenient access to Los Angeles and other nearby attractions.”

Cameo is situated against the backdrop of the best of Orange County, offering an inclusive, aspirational lifestyle for an energetic community. Within just a short distance of Cameo, residents will enjoy shopping and restaurants at Main Place Mall and Old Towne Orange. Cameo is located near the State Route 22 and Interstate 5 freeways, providing convenient access to Los Angeles, the region’s health industry, vibrant universities, and other major employers, saving residents time during their commute.

“With our expansion into California, we celebrate Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s success as we grow our nationwide portfolio,” said Charles Elliott, President, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Cameo showcases our curated luxury design and hospitality-focused living experience that we offer in vibrant metro areas around the country.”

“Cameo was delivered to the market despite headwinds over the past year. We deeply appreciate the hard work of everyone involved,” said Patrick Chen, CEO, JD Capital USA. “We are confident that residents will enjoy and love this new community.”

Toll Brothers Apartment Living manages the development and marketing of Cameo. Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”) is acting as the leasing and property manager. For more information regarding Cameo, please visit their website: www.LiveCameoCA.com


ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living (TBAL) is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company and the nation’s premier builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living is bringing the same quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to upscale urban and suburban rental communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living has developed more than 6,400 units, has more than 4,100 units under management and controls a national pipeline of more than 16,000 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com


ABOUT JD CAPITAL USA

Founded in 2014, JD Capital USA, an affiliate of Pondmoon Capital, is a privately held investment manager, with origin in Asia.  JD primarily focuses on investment in rental apartment development across major metropolitan areas in the US, including New York City, Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. The firm’s total investment consists of over 2800 apartment/hotel units and over 2.0 million square feet of apartment and retail space.


# # #

Attachment 


John M. Piedrahita
Toll Brothers Apartment Living
202-378-3302
jpiedrahita@tollbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
02:00pToll Brothers Apartment Living® Opens Brand-New Community in Orange County
GL
06:49aTOLL BROTHERS : Wedbush Downgrades Toll Brothers to Neutral From Outperform on V..
MT
01/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Toll Br..
MT
01/14TOLL BROTHERS : Harrison Street to Collaborate Student Housing Community in Temp..
MT
01/14TOLL BROTHERS : Campus Living® and Harrison Street Form Joint Venture to Develop..
AQ
01/09TOLL BROTHERS : New Home Community, The Highlands at Parker, Offers Its Final Ho..
AQ
01/07TOLL BROTHERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/06TOLL BROTHERS : at Trailside on Harmony Offers Three Move-in Ready Homes
AQ
2020TOLL BROTHERS : The Regency at Montaine Community by Toll Brothers Offers Homes ..
AQ
2020TOLL BROTHERS : Colorado Wins Silver Award for Model Home in National Associatio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 105 M - -
Net income 2021 620 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 6 688 M 6 688 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 51,47 $
Last Close Price 53,57 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas C. Yearley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Boyd Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Robert Parahus Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.23.23%6 688
D.R. HORTON, INC.8.33%27 150
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-0.88%18 999
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.1.45%13 844
PULTEGROUP, INC.9.58%12 667
PERSIMMON PLC-4.55%11 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ