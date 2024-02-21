Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers on Tuesday evening reported EPS of $2.25 for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, up from $1.70 a year earlier, and pre-tax profit up 22.6% to $311.2 million.
'Residential sales revenues rose 10% to $1.93 billion, with a 6% increase in the number of homes delivered to 1.927, and the net value of contracts signed over the period climbed 42% to 2.06 billion.
'With a strong start to the spring sales season', Toll Brothers says it is raising its full-year guidance on all key indicators, now expecting full-year EPS between $13.25 and $13.75.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging to finance for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned resort-style golf and urban communities. Its segments include Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill (City Living). The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities located in affluent suburban markets that cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States. Traditional Home Building segment operates in five geographic areas, including the North region, Mid-Atlantic region, South region, Mountain region and Pacific region. Urban infill segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). It operates in over 24 states and in the District of Columbia.