Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers on Tuesday evening reported EPS of $2.25 for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, up from $1.70 a year earlier, and pre-tax profit up 22.6% to $311.2 million.



'Residential sales revenues rose 10% to $1.93 billion, with a 6% increase in the number of homes delivered to 1.927, and the net value of contracts signed over the period climbed 42% to 2.06 billion.



'With a strong start to the spring sales season', Toll Brothers says it is raising its full-year guidance on all key indicators, now expecting full-year EPS between $13.25 and $13.75.



