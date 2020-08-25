Toll Brothers quarterly profit beats estimates on record-low mortgage rates

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday, benefiting from record-low mortgage rates.
The U.S. housing sector has seen a rapid recovery from the
crippling economic fallout of the coronavirus-led lockdowns that
idled much of the economy earlier this year.
U.S. homebuilding accelerated about 23% in July, the most in
nearly four years, up from a 17.3% rise in June, data from the
Commerce Department showed last week.
Borrowing costs at their lowest in almost half a century are
aiding sales for homebuilders as the 30-year fixed mortgage
rates average just above 3%.
Toll said its orders, an indicator of future revenue, jumped
26.4% to 2,833 homes in the third quarter ended July 31, beating
analysts' expectation of 2,051 homes, according to IBES data
from Refinitiv.
"We attribute the surge in demand to a number of factors,
including historically low interest rates, a continued
undersupply of homes, and consumers focused more than ever on
the importance of home," Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley
said.
The company, which withdrew its full-year financial outlook
in May, said it expects current quarter home deliveries between
2,400 and 2,550 units, above the Wall Street's estimate of 2,425
homes.
Net income fell to $114.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $146.3 million, or $1 per share, a year
earlier, but topped expectations of 71 cent per share.
Revenue fell 6.5% to $1.65 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)