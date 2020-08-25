Log in
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.

TOLL BROTHERS, INC.

(TOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toll Brothers quarterly profit beats estimates on record-low mortgage rates

08/25/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-low mortgage rates.

The U.S. housing sector has seen a rapid recovery from the crippling economic fallout of the coronavirus-led lockdowns that idled much of the economy earlier this year.

U.S. homebuilding accelerated about 23% in July, the most in nearly four years, up from a 17.3% rise in June, data from the Commerce Department showed last week.

Borrowing costs at their lowest in almost half a century are aiding sales for homebuilders as the 30-year fixed mortgage rates average just above 3%.

Toll said its orders, an indicator of future revenue, jumped 26.4% to 2,833 homes in the third quarter ended July 31, beating analysts' expectation of 2,051 homes, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We attribute the surge in demand to a number of factors, including historically low interest rates, a continued undersupply of homes, and consumers focused more than ever on the importance of home," Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said.

The company, which withdrew its full-year financial outlook in May, said it expects current quarter home deliveries between 2,400 and 2,550 units, above the Wall Street's estimate of 2,425 homes.

Net income fell to $114.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $146.3 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier, but topped expectations of 71 cent per share.

Revenue fell 6.5% to $1.65 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 397 M - -
Net income 2020 366 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 5 739 M 5 739 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,84 $
Last Close Price 45,68 $
Spread / Highest target 9,46%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas C. Yearley Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
James W. Boyd Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Robert Parahus Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.15.62%5 739
D.R. HORTON, INC.44.40%27 703
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-15.40%17 298
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-7.69%13 657
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.73%12 771
PERSIMMON PLC-0.26%11 195
