TOM : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

(Stock Code: 2383)

1 April 2021

Dear Shareholder(s),

TOM Group Limited (the "Company")

The 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 18/F, Hutchison Telecom Tower, 99 Cheung Fai Road, Tsing Yi, Hong Kong on Monday, 10 May 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

With the outbreak and spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened requirements for the prevention and control of its spreading, to safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders who might be attending the AGM in person, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM.

Voting by proxy in advance of the AGM: The Company does not in any way wish to diminish the opportunity available to Shareholders to exercise their rights and to vote, but is conscious of the pressing need to protect Shareholders from possible exposure to COVID-19 pandemic. For the health and safety of Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the AGM by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy instead of attending the AGM in person. Physical attendance is not necessary for the purpose of exercising Shareholder rights. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should they subsequently so wish.

The deadline to submit completed forms of proxy is Saturday, 8 May 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Completed forms of proxy must be returned to the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to cast their votes by submitting a form of proxy appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy.

In addition, to safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders who might be attending the AGM in person, the Company will also implement the following additional precautionary measures at the AGM. For details of such measures at the AGM, please refer to the circular of the Company which is sent together with this letter or is otherwise available at the Company's website at www.tomgroup.com:

Compulsory temperature screening/checks Submission of Health Declaration Form Wearing of surgical face mask (please bring your own) No provision of refreshments or drinks No shuttle bus service will be provided

To the extent permitted under law, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the AGM venue or require any person to leave the AGM venue so as to ensure the health and safety of the attendees at the AGM.

Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation in Hong Kong, the Company may be required to change the AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check any future announcements which the Company may publish and the Company's website at www.tomgroup.com for updates on the AGM arrangements.

If Shareholders have any questions relating to the AGM, please contact the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as follows:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 2862 8555 Facsimile: +852 2865 0990

Online feedback form: https://www.computershare.com/hk/en/online_feedback

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

TOM Group Limited

Yeung Kwok Mung

Executive Director