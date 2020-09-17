|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Disposal
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Implementation of the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun
17-Sep-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hamburg, 17 September 2020. The sale of Tom Tailor GmbH by TOM TAILOR Holding SE to affiliated companies of Fosun International Limited has been implemented today.
Notifying person: Marc Gorbauch, General Counsel
Contact for investors and media
TOM TAILOR Group
E-mail: tom.tailor@silvestergroup.com
