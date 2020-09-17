DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Disposal

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Implementation of the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun



17-Sep-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Implementation of the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun Hamburg, 17 September 2020. The sale of Tom Tailor GmbH by TOM TAILOR Holding SE to affiliated companies of Fosun International Limited has been implemented today. Notifying person: Marc Gorbauch, General Counsel Contact for investors and media

TOM TAILOR Group

