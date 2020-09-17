Log in
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Implementation of the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun

09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Implementation of the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun

Hamburg, 17 September 2020. The sale of Tom Tailor GmbH by TOM TAILOR Holding SE to affiliated companies of Fosun International Limited has been implemented today.

Notifying person: Marc Gorbauch, General Counsel

Contact for investors and media
TOM TAILOR Group
E-mail: tom.tailor@silvestergroup.com

Disclaimer

TOM TAILOR Holding SE published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:07 UTC
