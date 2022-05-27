Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. TomaGold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOT   CA8897331010

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION

(LOT)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/26 02:22:06 pm EDT
0.0650 CAD    0.00%
07:30aTomaGold completes its induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property
AQ
05/16TomaGold starts an induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property
AQ
05/13TOMAGOLD : starts an induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property
PU
TomaGold completes its induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

05/27/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Results expected in the coming weeks

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the induced polarization (IP) survey announced on May 13, 2022, over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Corporation expects to receive the results integrating the December 2021 and May 2022 surveys from Abitibi Geophysics in the coming weeks.

The survey results will provide important data for the next drilling program on Obalski, scheduled for June-July 2022.

Stock option grant

The Corporation has also granted 3,900,000 stock options under its stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation, entitling them to acquire the same number of common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years.

About the Obalski property
The Obalski property covers 345 hectares about 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Discovered in 1928, the Obalski deposit produced 100,273 tonnes at grades of 1.14% Cu, 2.08 g/t Au and 6.04 g/t Ag from the A zone between 1964 to 1972, and around 9,000 tonnes at a reported grade of 8.5 g/t Au from the D zone in 1984 (Source: SIGEOM and Camchib Exploration internal reports).

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation’s control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


