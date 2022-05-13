TomaGold : starts an induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

The new survey is designed to pursue the delineation of the geophysical anomaly discovered south of the Obalski deposit in December 2021

Montreal, Quebec, May 13, 2022 ‒ TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Abitibi Geophysics of Val-d'Or to conduct an induced polarization (IP) survey over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In preparation for the survey, the Corporation has cut an additional 9 km of lines covering the southern portion of the property.

In December 2021, Abitibi Geophysics conducted an IP survey and produced a preliminary report that demonstrated the presence of large geophysical anomalies to the west and south of the Obalski deposit, right at the edge of the survey grid. The same report also indicated that the geophysical coverage was insufficient, leading the Corporation to undertake this new survey and carry out linecutting during the winter of 2021-22.

The new survey will also provide input for the next drilling program, scheduled for June-July 2022. The integrated results for the December 2021 and May 2022 surveys are expected in June 2022.

Setting up of new media platforms

In the coming weeks, the Corporation will roll out new media platforms to enable investors to further engage with TomaGold senior management through webinars, videos and one-on-one meetings. More information on the initiative will be made available in the coming weeks on the Corporation's website, at www.tomagoldcorp.com, and on its LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by André Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Obalski property

The Obalski property covers 345 hectares about 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Discovered in 1928, the Obalski deposit produced 100,273 tonnes at grades of 1.14% Cu, 2.08 g/t Au and 6.04 g/t Ag from the A zone between 1964 to 1972, and around 9,000 tonnes at a reported grade of 8.5 g/t Au from the D zone in 1984 (Source: SIGEOM and Camchib Exploration internal reports).

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

