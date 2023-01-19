Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tombola Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBA   AU0000154940

TOMBOLA GOLD LIMITED

(TBA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11:02 2022-12-19 am EST
0.0260 AUD   -3.70%
05:55pTombola Gold Ltd Suspension Update
AW
05:52pTombola Gold Ltd (asx : TBA) Suspension Update
AQ
2022Tombola Gold's Trading Halt on ASX Extended
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tombola Gold Ltd Suspension Update

01/19/2023 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Suspension Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) wishes to provide a high-level update with regard to the suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX.

As shareholders would be aware, the Company requested a Trading Halt on 20 December 2022, and on 22 December 2022, requested that the Company's securities be placed in voluntary suspension. This was due to a problem being encountered within the crushing circuit at the GAM Plant in the initial phases of production. The Company's efforts to rectify the issue were hampered by a number of convergent factors including the non-availability of spare parts, the shut-down of most businesses for the Christmas period, and the State Government moratorium on heavy vehicle movements on Queensland Roads over the holiday period.

The Company has been in discussions with a number of parties regarding commercial arrangements to facilitate the recommencement of production at the GAM Plant. Negotiations have reached the point of draft binding agreements.

On the basis of the progress made to date, the Company expects to be in position to make a detailed announcement, and re-commence trading on the ASX, next week. The Company's securities will remain in suspension until that occurs.



About Tombola Gold Ltd:

Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) is a company assembled by experienced, exceedingly well-qualified and all very well rounded team members that have previously floated exploration companies which achieved major resource discoveries and success. Between the Tombola team members, Tombola as a company have well over 100 years of accumulated experience in the mining, exploration and resource sector.

Tombola principal objective is to acquire assets to explore for and develop a large IOGC or porphyry deposit funded by low-risk gold production resources. To that end, Tombola has a license covering 970 sq km prospective for gold/copper in the Mount Bryan-Red Banks-World's End area near Burra in South Australia; with strategic agreements with Queensland Mining Corporation.



Source:
Tombola Gold Ltd



Contact:

Byron Miles 
Managing Director
bmiles@tombolagold.com

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
info@janemorganmanagement.com.au
+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

Pamela Menzies
Company Secretary
pamela@tombolagold.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about TOMBOLA GOLD LIMITED
05:55pTombola Gold Ltd Suspension Update
AW
05:52pTombola Gold Ltd (asx : TBA) Suspension Update
AQ
2022Tombola Gold's Trading Halt on ASX Extended
MT
2022Tombola Gold Ltd Commencement of Gold Processing
AW
2022Tombola Gold Ltd (asx : TBA) Commencement of Gold Processing
AQ
2022Tombola Gold Limited Announces Commencement of Gold Processing
CI
2022Tombola Gold to Start Gold Processing Activities at Mt Frieda Project
MT
2022Tombola Gold Ltd Gold Processing Update
AW
2022Tombola Gold Ltd (asx : TBA) Gold Processing Update
AQ
2022Tombola Gold Ltd (asx : TBA) to Generate First Cash Flow From Gold Sales
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -10,6 M -7,33 M -7,33 M
Net cash 2022 5,08 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,1 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart TOMBOLA GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tombola Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Byron Miles Chairman & Managing Director
Matthew D. Suttling Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Coombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Rod Watt Director & Exploration Director
Karl Mathew Schlobohm Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMBOLA GOLD LIMITED0.00%23
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.15.58%62 776
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.76%58 245
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 948
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.1.89%11 052
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.08%10 999