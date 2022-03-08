Log in
    TBA   AU0000154940

TOMBOLA GOLD LTD

(TBA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:29:11 pm
0.033 AUD   +6.45%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tombola Gold : Application for quotation of securities - TBA

03/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TOMBOLA GOLD LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 09, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TBA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

108,858,654

09/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TOMBOLA GOLD LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

148860299

1.3

ASX issuer code

TBA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

28-Feb-2022 10:20

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

TBA

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

9/3/2022

ASX +security code and description

TBA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

34

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

108,858,654



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02700000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tombola Gold Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:50:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,76 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2021 0,84 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart TOMBOLA GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Tombola Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Byron Miles Managing Director & Director
Matthew D. Suttling Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Chairman
Andrew Reid Chief Operating Officer
Samuel Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMBOLA GOLD LTD3.33%16
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.20.08%68 593
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.37%57 424
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.45.75%15 087
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.73%13 475
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED26.63%6 464