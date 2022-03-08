Tombola Gold : Application for quotation of securities - TBA

For personal use only

Entity name

TOMBOLA GOLD LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 09, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date TBA ORDINARY FULLY PAID 108,858,654 09/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement