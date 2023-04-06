Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TomCo Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOM   IM00BZBXMN96

TOMCO ENERGY PLC

(TOM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:02:56 2023-04-06 am EDT
0.3200 GBX   +4.92%
09:28aTomCo Energy shares resume as posts narrowed annual loss
AN
08:34aTomco Energy : Annual Report and Financial Statement 2022
PU
04/03FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TomCo Energy shares resume as posts narrowed annual loss

04/06/2023 | 09:28am EDT
TomCo Energy PLC - oil development group operating in US - Shares start trading again on AIM and posts results for financial year ended September 30. Pretax loss in financial 2022 is GBP690,000, narrowed from GBP10.3 million a year prior. Posts no revenue, unchanged. Reports no impairment loss compared to GBP8.7 million in financial 2021. Looking ahead, Chair Malcolm Groat says: "The company acknowledges and greatly appreciates the ongoing support and patience of our shareholders as we seek to progress the Greenfield development project as well as exploit TomCo's other significant potential despite the current global economic headwinds." Greenfield Energy LLC was the company's focus in financial 2022, and Greenfield's plans to pursue the construction of two oil sand separation plants in Utah, US.

Current stock price: 0.32 pence, up 6.7% on Thursday

12-month change: down 35%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.42% 84.48 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
TOMCO ENERGY PLC 4.92% 0.32 Delayed Quote.12.96%
WTI -0.48% 80.08 Delayed Quote.0.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,0 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net cash 2021 1,10 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,85 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart TOMCO ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
TomCo Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMCO ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John David Potter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Non-Executive Chairman
Louis Emmanuel Castro Non-Executive Director
Zac Phillips Non-Executive Director
Matt Himes Adviser-Field Operations Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMCO ENERGY PLC12.96%9
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.82%323 906
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.92%131 323
CNOOC LIMITED23.25%74 533
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.64%70 744
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.52%64 773
