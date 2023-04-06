TomCo Energy shares resume as posts narrowed annual loss

TomCo Energy PLC - oil development group operating in US - Shares start trading again on AIM and posts results for financial year ended September 30. Pretax loss in financial 2022 is GBP690,000, narrowed from GBP10.3 million a year prior. Posts no revenue, unchanged. Reports no impairment loss compared to GBP8.7 million in financial 2021. Looking ahead, Chair Malcolm Groat says: "The company acknowledges and greatly appreciates the ongoing support and patience of our shareholders as we seek to progress the Greenfield development project as well as exploit TomCo's other significant potential despite the current global economic headwinds." Greenfield Energy LLC was the company's focus in financial 2022, and Greenfield's plans to pursue the construction of two oil sand separation plants in Utah, US.

Current stock price: 0.32 pence, up 6.7% on Thursday

12-month change: down 35%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.