  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  TomCo Energy Plc
  News
  Summary
    TOM   IM00BZBXMN96

TOMCO ENERGY PLC

(TOM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:45 2022-12-30 am EST
0.2700 GBX   -16.28%
10:12aTomCo extends option exercise period for acquisition of Tar Sands
AN
06:35aFTSE 100 on Track to Outshine FTSE 250, European Equivalents in 2022
DJ
03:33aTomCo Energy Unit Wins Extension to Exercise Period for Remaining Tar Sands Holdings II Interest
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TomCo extends option exercise period for acquisition of Tar Sands

12/30/2022 | 10:12am EST
(Alliance News) - TomCo Energy PLC on Friday said it has extended its option exercise period relating to the potential acquisition of the remaining interest in Tar Sands Holdings II LLC.

TomCo is an oil development group operating in the US, which is focused on using new technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

TomCo's wholly-owned subsidiary Greenfield Energy LLC owns a 10% membership interest in Tar Sands.

It also holds an exclusive option, exercisable at its sole discretion, to acquire the remaining 90% of the membership interests for additional cash consideration of USD16.3 million up to December 31.

The agreement has now been varied in order to extend the option's exercise period.

Greenfield can now exercise the option by delivering a notice of exercise on or before February 28, and making payment no later than March 3.

TomCo Energy shares closed 16% lower at 0.27 pence each in London on Friday.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.87% 84.35 Delayed Quote.7.34%
TOMCO ENERGY PLC -16.28% 0.27 Delayed Quote.-43.42%
WTI 0.76% 79.141 Delayed Quote.4.25%
10:12aTomCo extends option exercise period for acquisition of Tar Sands
AN
06:35aFTSE 100 on Track to Outshine FTSE 250, European Equivalents in 2022
DJ
03:33aTomCo Energy Unit Wins Extension to Exercise Period for Remaining Tar Sands Holdings II..
MT
12/02TRADING UPDATES: Sunrise secures funds; Bango launches e-distribution
AN
11/30TomCo Energy Raises $1 Million to Fund Greenfield Energy Unit; Shares Down 26%
MT
11/04TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge raises GBP815,000; Rambler defaults payment
AN
10/24TRADING UPDATES: Silverwood finishes acquisition; Hardide names chair
AN
10/24TomCo Energy Receives Conversion Orders for Loan Notes
MT
10/18TomCo Energy Receives Conversion Orders For Loan Notes
MT
10/14TomCo Energy Partially Repays, Extends Deadline of Valkor Oil & Gas Loan
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,03 M -1,24 M -1,24 M
Net cash 2020 0,33 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,24 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 80,5%
Managers and Directors
John David Potter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Non-Executive Chairman
Louis Emmanuel Castro Non-Executive Director
Zac Phillips Non-Executive Director
Matt Himes Adviser-Field Operations Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMCO ENERGY PLC-43.42%9
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.81%344 806
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.75%145 030
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.42%75 556
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.10%61 560
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 659