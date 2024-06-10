This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 2737

June 10, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Ichiro Tsumaki, President

TOMEN DEVICES CORPORATION

8-12, Harumi 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

104-6230, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 33rd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

Tomen Devices Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold its 33rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Details are described below.

In the convening of the Meeting, we will take measures to electronically provide the information that constitutes the content of the Reference Documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders (Matters for Electronic Provision). We kindly request that you check this information by accessing the following websites of the Company on which the information is posted.

The Company's website: https://www.tomendevices.co.jp/en/

(To view the information, please visit the above website and select "Shareholders & Investors" from the menu and go to "Shareholders Meeting.")

Website where materials for general meeting of shareholders are posted https://d.sokai.jp/2737/teiji/

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (Please visit the TSE website above, enter/search "TOMEN DEVICES" under "Issue name (company name)" or its securities code "2737" under "Code," and choose "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection / PR information" and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting / Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting.")

Instead of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. (JST) on Monday, June 24, 2024.