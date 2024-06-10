This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 2737

June 10, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Ichiro Tsumaki, President

TOMEN DEVICES CORPORATION

8-12, Harumi 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

104-6230, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 33rd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

Tomen Devices Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold its 33rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Details are described below.

In the convening of the Meeting, we will take measures to electronically provide the information that constitutes the content of the Reference Documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders (Matters for Electronic Provision). We kindly request that you check this information by accessing the following websites of the Company on which the information is posted.

The Company's website: https://www.tomendevices.co.jp/en/

(To view the information, please visit the above website and select "Shareholders & Investors" from the menu and go to "Shareholders Meeting.")

Website where materials for general meeting of shareholders are posted https://d.sokai.jp/2737/teiji/

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (Please visit the TSE website above, enter/search "TOMEN DEVICES" under "Issue name (company name)" or its securities code "2737" under "Code," and choose "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection / PR information" and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting / Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting.")

Instead of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. (JST) on Monday, June 24, 2024.

- 1 -

1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time) (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Venue:BERTH 1+2, L stay & grow Harumi Annex, 4th floor, Daiwa Harumi Building, 10-1 Harumi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

3. Purpose of the Meeting:

Items to be reported: 1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 33rd Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit

  • Supervisory Board

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 33rd Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Items to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1 Disposition of surplus

Proposal No. 2 Election of nine (9) Directors

Proposal No. 3 Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

  1. On Voting Rights
    Please refer to "On Voting Rights"
  2. Information on the documents that will be sent to shareholders
    Before holding the General Meeting of Shareholders, we will send to all shareholders a document in which items to be electronically provided are listed irrespective of whether a request for the delivery of documents has been made or not. However, pursuant to laws and regulations, as well as the paragraph 2 of Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the documents exclude the "status of accounting auditors," "system and policy of the Company," "consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity," "notes to consolidated financial statements," "balance sheet," the "statement of income," "statement of changes in shareholders' equity" and "notes to non-consolidated financial statements." Accordingly, the business report, consolidated financial statement and financial statement that are listed in the said document are part of what the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor audited when preparing audit reports.
  3. Other Matters concerning this Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
    If exercising voting rights by proxy, you may delegate another shareholder who holds a voting right as an agent. However, along with a letter certifying the right of proxy (proxy letter), one of the following documents must be submitted.
    1. Voting Rights Exercise Form of the delegating shareholder
    2. Certificate of stamp seal of the actual stamp on the document certifying the right of representation
    3. Copy of delegating shareholder's passport, driver's license or health insurance card or other

identification document

In the event of revisions to matters subject to electronic provision measures, notice of such revisions and the original and revised versions of the matters will be posted on each website mentioned above.

(Requests to Shareholders)

  • If there are any major changes in the operation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, we will post them on our website (https://www.tomendevices.co.jp/en/) on the Internet.
  • If you attend the meeting, please bring the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk. Please note that persons who are not shareholders of the Company, such as those accompanying shareholders or children, are not permitted to enter the meeting venue. Shareholders who require assistance or interpreter (including sign language interpreter) are allowed to be accompanied by one caregiver or interpreter. However, unless those accompanying individuals are shareholders with voting rights, their speech and conduct will be limited to their capabilities as a caregiver or interpreter.
  • Gifts have been prepared for shareholders, but only one gift will be given to each shareholder attending the meeting, irrespective of the number of Voting Rights Exercise Forms they hold. The gift will be handed over after the meeting.
  • The Company will receive shareholders in Cool Biz, which is informal attire worn during the summer.

Our website (https://www.tomendevices.co.jp/en/)

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1: Disposition of surplus

The Company proposes the appropriation of surplus as follows:

Year-end dividends

Regarding our dividend policy, we will pay dividends based on performance in order to return profits in accordance with consolidated business results for each fiscal year. We will deal with year-end dividends flexibly to continue stable payments, taking an increase in the payout ratio into consideration, in addition to changes in the economic environment and demand for funds.

We intend to use retained earnings to strengthen our management foundation, meet the demand for funds accompanying business expansion, and to strengthen our financial standing.

In accordance with this policy, the Company proposes to pay year-end dividends for the 33rd term as follows:

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Allotment of dividend property and their aggregate amount
    The Company proposes to pay a dividend of ¥200 per common share of the Company. In this event, the total dividends will be ¥1,360,193,600.
  3. Effective date of dividends of surplus June 26, 2024

- 3 -

Proposal No. 2: Election of nine (9) Directors

The term of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes that nine (9) Directors be elected.

For the selection and election of Directors, we have set the precondition that they all have "knowledge and expertise in the field of electronics, or have experience and knowledge about general corporate management" as well as "having appropriateness and suitability as a director." Also, please refer to the business report "Standards and Policies regarding Independence of External Director" regarding the idea of appointing external and independent officers.

Procedures for the election of directors are decided at the Board of Directors, with the opportunity for dialogue with candidates that satisfy the above conditions.

The candidates for Directors are as follows. Atsuko Honda is a female candidate for Director and Taisei Koh is a candidate for Director of a foreign nationality. We will continue to strive to build a highly diversified board member system.

No.

Name

Position in the Company

1

Kiyotaka Nakao

Managing Director, Deputy Manager of Sales Division

Reappointment

Male

2

Nobuo Koido

Director and Vice President

Reappointment

Male

3

Nobumitsu Masuyama

Corporate Administrative Division

New Appointment

Male

4

Eiji Matsuzaki

Director

Reappointment

Male

5

Yosuke Komatsu

-

New Appointment

Male

Reappointment

6

Atsuko Honda

External Director

Female

External

Independent

Reappointment

7

Tatsumi Maeda

External Director

Male

External

Independent

Reappointment

8

Toshiyasu Asai

External Director

Male

External

Independent

Reappointment

9

Taisei Koh

External Director

Male

External

Independent

Reappointment

New Appointment

External

Independent

Candidates for Directors to be reappointed Candidates for Directors to be newly appointed Candidates for External Directors

Independent officer based on the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

- 4 -

No.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Concurrent Positions

April 1991

Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation

April 2004

General Manager, Electronics Division, Toyota Tsusho

(Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

April 2009

General Manager, Kobe Office, Toyota Tsusho Electronics

Corporation

Kiyotaka Nakao

April 2012

Director, Toyota Tsusho Electronics Corporation

April 2013

Managing Director, Toyota Tsusho Electronics Corporation

(Apri

l 19, 1967)

April 2017

Executive Managing Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation

June 2019

Director of the Company

Reappointment

April 2024

Managing Director, Deputy Manager of Sales Division (current

Male

position)

1

Kiyotaka Nakao

(April 19, 1967)

Years as Director:

5 years

Number of the Company's shares owned: -

Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 13 out of 14 times (93%)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:

Since joining Toyota Tsusho Corporation, namely, since before serving for Toyota Tsusho Electronics

Corporation (currently NEXTY Electronics Corporation) as Managing Director, Kiyotaka Nakao has

worked mainly in the electronic device business, and since becoming Director of the Company in 2019, he

has provided appropriate supervision and advice to the Board of Directors. He has experience as Director of

the Company, as well as abundant job experience in the semiconductor industry and knowledge of corporate

management, and therefore we have continued to place him as a candidate for Director.

April 1985

Joined Ryosan Co., Ltd.

April 1997

Manager, Hong Kong Sales Office of the Company

June 2007

Director of the Company

June 2008

Managing Director of the Company

June 2010

Senior Managing Directors of the Company

Reappointment

June 2022

Director and Vice President of the Company (current position)

Male

(Significant Concurrent Positions)

Nobuo Koido

Vice-Chairman, ATMD (Hong Kong) Limited

2

(July 4, 1961)

Director, ATMD Electronics (Shenzhen) Limited

Director, ATMD Electronics (Shanghai) Limited

Years as Director:

Director, ATMD Electronics (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

17 years

Number of the Company's shares owned: 10,300 shares

Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 14 out of 14 times (100%)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:

Since formerly working for Ryosan Co., Ltd., Nobuo Koido has mainly engaged in overseas business, and he is devoting his efforts to expanding our overseas business, including the establishment of ATMD (Hong Kong) Limited. He has extensive experience in overseas business and work experience in the semiconductor industry, and as we continue to expand overseas, we expect him to be a driving force, and selected him to continue as a candidate for Director.

- 5 -

No.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Concurrent Positions

April 1990

Joined Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan (currently, SBI Shinsei

Bank, Limited)

June 1999

Joined The Yasuda Fire and Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.

(currently, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.)

March 2002

Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation

April 2007

Group Leader, Consolidated Accounting Group, Accounting &

New Appointment

Planning Department

Male

May 2011

Treasury Manager of Toyota Tsusho Europe S.A. (Belgium)

Nobumitsu Masuyama

(secondment)

May 2016

Group Leader, Investment and Financing Business Group,

(June 1, 1967)

Financial Department, Toyota Tsusho Corporation

3

April 2017

General Manager of Financial Department

May 2021

Senior Vice President and Treasurer & CFO, Toyota Tsusho

America Inc. (New York) (secondment)

April 2024

Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (New York) (secondment)

April 2024

Financial Department, Toyota Tsusho Corporation

May 2024

Corporate Administrative Division of the Company (current

position)

Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:

Since joining Toyota Tsusho Corporation after working for financial and other companies, Nobumitsu

Masuyama has mainly engaged in accounting and financial operations, including serving as Senior Vice

President and Treasurer and CFO of Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (New York), gaining financial and

accounting expertise and knowledge of corporate management. We believe that he will contribute to

enhancing the Company's corporate value and have therefore nominated him as a candidate for Director.

- 6 -

No.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Concurrent Positions

April 1991

Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation

April 2012

Head of Electronics Business Supervisory Department

July 2014

Executive Officer, TOMEN Electronics Corporation

(secondment)

April 2017

Head of Next Mobility Electronics Department, Toyota Tsusho

Corporation

Reappointment

April 2018

Head of Next Mobility Machinery Department

Male

April 2019

Head of Logistics Solutions Planning and Promotion Office,

Eiji Matsuzaki

Industrial Vehicle Department, and Assistant to CIO (Chief

Information Officer)

(November 9, 1968)

December 2019

Head of Logistics Solutions Planning and Promotion Office,

Years as Director:

Industrial Vehicle Department, Group Leader of Digital

2 years

Transformation Strategy Group, Next Mobility Promotion

Department, and Assistant to CIO (Chief Information Officer)

April 2020

Executive Officer, Assistant to CDTO (Chief Digital &

Technology Officer), and Head of Digital Transformation

Promotion Department

October 2020

Executive Officer, Assistant to CDTO (Chief Digital &

Technology Officer)

April 2022

Executive Officer, COO (Chief Operating Officer), Chemicals

& Electronics Division, and Assistant to CDTO (Chief Digital

& Technology Officer)

4

April 2022

Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation (current position)

June 2022

Director of the Company (current position)

April 2023

Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Chemical

Products and Electronics Planning Division, Toyota Tsusho

Corporation

April 2024

CEO for Digital Solutions Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation

(current position)

(Significant Concurrent Positions)

CEO for Digital Solutions Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (current

position)

Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation

Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares

Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 14 out of 14 times (100%)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:

Eiji Matsuzaki has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate management through positions he has

occupied at Toyota Tsusho Corporation and its group companies, including the position of their Directors.

We have again nominated Eiji Matsuzaki as a candidate for a Director in view of the appropriate supervision

and advice he has provided to the Board of Directors based on his experience.

Limitation of liability:

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into

agreements with Eiji Matsuzaki to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the

Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If

his election is approved, the Company plans to renew the respective agreements with him.

- 7 -

No.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Concurrent Positions

April 1998

Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation

April 2012

General Manager of Sales Department 1, Toyota Tsusho

Electronics Corporation (secondment)

April 2013

Deputy General Manager of Sales Sector (secondment)

April 2014

General Manager of Semiconductor Sales Sector (secondment)

April 2017

Executive Officer, NEXTY Electronics Corporation

New Appointment

(secondment)

Male

April 2018

Head of Electronic Business Management Department,

Yosuke Komatsu

Chemicals & Electronics Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation

(October 3, 1974)

June 2021

Director, Elematec Corporation (current position)

April 2024

General Manager of Digital Solutions Planning Department,

Digital Solutions Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (current

position)

April 2024

Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation (current position)

5

(Significant Concurrent Positions)

General Manager of Digital Solutions Planning Department, Digital Solutions

Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Director, Elematec Corporation

Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation

Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:

Since joining Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Yosuke Komatsu has gained extensive experience and knowledge of the semiconductor industry and knowledge about corporate management chiefly by engaging in the electronic device business, and serving as Director of a group company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation. We believe that based on this experience, he will be able to provide appropriate supervision and advice to the Board of Directors, and have therefore decided to nominate him as a candidate for Director.

Limitation of liability:

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company plans to conclude agreement with Yosuke Komatsu to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act if his election is approved.

- 8 -

No.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Concurrent Positions

October 1992

Passed judicial exam

April 1993

Joined The Legal Training and Research Institute of Japan

March 1995

Completed The Legal Training and Research Institute of Japan

April 1995

Appointed Assistant Judge (Kyoto District Court)

April 1997

Prosecutor with Litigation Department, Tokyo Legal Affairs Bureau

April 1999

Tokyo District Court

April 2000

Urawa District Court (current Saitama District Court)

Reappointment

April 2003

Tokyo Family District Court, Hachioji Branch (current Tachikawa

Female

Branch)

External

April 2005

Appointed judge (Fukuoka Family Court)

Independent

August 2005

Voluntary retirement

April 2010

Registered as attorney (Dai-Ichi Tokyo Bar Association), joined

Atsuko Honda

Anzai Law Office (current position)

April 2016

Civil Conciliation Commissioners (Tokyo Summary Court) (current

(December 10, 1969)

position)

Years as Director:

June 2016

External Director of the Company (current position)

May 2017

Director, Japan Safe Driving Center (current position)

8 years

June 2018

Director, Private Placement Services Association of Japan (current

position)

June 2020

Counselor, Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association (current

position)

May 2023

Representative member of Public Interest, Tokyo Regional

Minimum Wage Council (current position)

March 2024

Director (part-time), Yakult Dojin Association (current position)

(Significant Concurrent Positions)

Attorney, Anzai Law Office

Director, Japan Safe Driving Center

Director, Private Placement Services Association of Japan

Counselor, Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association

6

Representative Member of Public Interest, Tokyo Regional Minimum Wage

Council

Director (part-time), Yakult Dojin Association

Number of the Company's

shares owned: 0 shares

Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 13 out of 14 times (93%)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for an External Director and summary of expected roles:

Atsuko Honda has never been involved directly in corporate management. However, she has provided

opinions and advice to the Company based on her expert legal knowledge, particularly those laws related to

labor management, gained through her long working career as a judge and an attorney. In view of this

contribution, we have again nominated Atsuko Honda as a candidate for an External Director. The Company

expects Atsuko Honda to continue to fulfill her duties from an objective position independent of business

executors based on her experience, adopting the viewpoints of all shareholders, including those of minority

shareholders

Matters pertaining to independence:

There is no possibility of conflict of interest with general shareholders because there are no financial

interests other than director compensation, etc. between her and the Company.

In addition, Atsuko Honda is serving as an attorney at Anzai Law Office, a director of Japan Safe Driving

Center, a director of the Private Placement Services Association of Japan, counselor at Japan Industrial

Safety & Health Association, Representative Member of Public Interest of Tokyo Regional Minimum Wage

Council and a director of Yakult Dojin Association. There have been no transactions between the law office

and the Company since December 2015. The total amount of transactions stood at 50,000 yen in 2015 and

are negligible. In addition, there are no transactions between the Company and Japan Safe Driving Center

and Private Placement Services Association of Japan, and there is no special relationship between the

organizations where she holds a concurrent position and the Company.

Therefore, she meets our independence criteria and has been designated as an independent officer as

prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If she is reappointed, the Company intends to continue to

designate her as independent officer.

Limitation of liability:

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Atsuko Honda to limit her liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If her election is approved, the Company plans to renew the respective agreements with her.

- 9 -

No.

Name

Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Concurrent Positions

March 1975

Joined Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd. (current Kyocera Corporation)

June 2001

Director, Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.

June 2003

Executive Officer and Managing Director, Kyoto Ceramic Co.,

Ltd.

April 2007

Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director, Kyoto

Ceramic Co., Ltd.

Reappointment

June 2008

Director, Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director,

Male

Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.

External

April 2009

Representative Director, Vice President and Executive Officer,

Independent

Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.

Tatsumi Maeda

April 2013

Representative Director and Vice Chairman, Kyoto Ceramic

(January 1, 1953)

Co., Ltd.

Years as Director:

June 2017

Advisor, Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.

June 2019

External Member of the Board, Elematec Corporation (current

3 years

position)

June 2021

External Director of the Company (current position)

(Significant Concurrent Positions)

  • External Member of the Board, Elematec Corporation

7 Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares

Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 14 out of 14 times (100%)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for an External Director and summary of expected roles: Tatsumi Maeda gained extensive experience in operations and a broad range of knowledge concerning corporate management through the managerial positions he successively held at Kyocera Corporation, including the post of Director. We have re-nominated Tatsumi Maeda as a candidate for an External Director because he has been providing useful opinions and advice with respect to the management of the Company. The Company expects Tatsumi Maeda to continue to fulfill his duties from an objective position independent of business executors based on his experience, adopting the viewpoints of all shareholders, including those of minority shareholders.

Matters pertaining to independence:

There is no possibility of conflict of interest with general shareholders because there are no financial interests other than director compensation, etc. between him and the Company.

Therefore, he meets our independence criteria and has been designated as an independent officer as prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If he is reappointed, the Company intends to continue to designate him as independent officer.

Limitation of liability:

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Tatsumi Maeda to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If his election is approved, the Company plans to renew the respective agreements with him.

- 10 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TOMEN Devices Corporation published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 15:03:06 UTC.