This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 2737
June 10, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
Ichiro Tsumaki, President
TOMEN DEVICES CORPORATION
8-12, Harumi 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
104-6230, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 33rd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
Tomen Devices Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold its 33rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Details are described below.
In the convening of the Meeting, we will take measures to electronically provide the information that constitutes the content of the Reference Documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders (Matters for Electronic Provision). We kindly request that you check this information by accessing the following websites of the Company on which the information is posted.
The Company's website: https://www.tomendevices.co.jp/en/
(To view the information, please visit the above website and select "Shareholders & Investors" from the menu and go to "Shareholders Meeting.")
Website where materials for general meeting of shareholders are posted https://d.sokai.jp/2737/teiji/
TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (Please visit the TSE website above, enter/search "TOMEN DEVICES" under "Issue name (company name)" or its securities code "2737" under "Code," and choose "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection / PR information" and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting / Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting.")
Instead of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. (JST) on Monday, June 24, 2024.
1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time) (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Venue:BERTH 1+2, L stay & grow Harumi Annex, 4th floor, Daiwa Harumi Building, 10-1 Harumi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
3. Purpose of the Meeting:
Items to be reported: 1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 33rd Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit
- Supervisory Board
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 33rd Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1 Disposition of surplus
Proposal No. 2 Election of nine (9) Directors
Proposal No. 3 Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
-
On Voting Rights
Please refer to "On Voting Rights"
- Information on the documents that will be sent to shareholders
Before holding the General Meeting of Shareholders, we will send to all shareholders a document in which items to be electronically provided are listed irrespective of whether a request for the delivery of documents has been made or not. However, pursuant to laws and regulations, as well as the paragraph 2 of Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the documents exclude the "status of accounting auditors," "system and policy of the Company," "consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity," "notes to consolidated financial statements," "balance sheet," the "statement of income," "statement of changes in shareholders' equity" and "notes to non-consolidated financial statements." Accordingly, the business report, consolidated financial statement and financial statement that are listed in the said document are part of what the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor audited when preparing audit reports.
- Other Matters concerning this Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
If exercising voting rights by proxy, you may delegate another shareholder who holds a voting right as an agent. However, along with a letter certifying the right of proxy (proxy letter), one of the following documents must be submitted.
- Voting Rights Exercise Form of the delegating shareholder
- Certificate of stamp seal of the actual stamp on the document certifying the right of representation
- Copy of delegating shareholder's passport, driver's license or health insurance card or other
identification document
In the event of revisions to matters subject to electronic provision measures, notice of such revisions and the original and revised versions of the matters will be posted on each website mentioned above.
(Requests to Shareholders)
- If there are any major changes in the operation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, we will post them on our website (https://www.tomendevices.co.jp/en/) on the Internet.
- If you attend the meeting, please bring the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk. Please note that persons who are not shareholders of the Company, such as those accompanying shareholders or children, are not permitted to enter the meeting venue. Shareholders who require assistance or interpreter (including sign language interpreter) are allowed to be accompanied by one caregiver or interpreter. However, unless those accompanying individuals are shareholders with voting rights, their speech and conduct will be limited to their capabilities as a caregiver or interpreter.
- Gifts have been prepared for shareholders, but only one gift will be given to each shareholder attending the meeting, irrespective of the number of Voting Rights Exercise Forms they hold. The gift will be handed over after the meeting.
- The Company will receive shareholders in Cool Biz, which is informal attire worn during the summer.
Our website (https://www.tomendevices.co.jp/en/)
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Disposition of surplus
The Company proposes the appropriation of surplus as follows:
Year-end dividends
Regarding our dividend policy, we will pay dividends based on performance in order to return profits in accordance with consolidated business results for each fiscal year. We will deal with year-end dividends flexibly to continue stable payments, taking an increase in the payout ratio into consideration, in addition to changes in the economic environment and demand for funds.
We intend to use retained earnings to strengthen our management foundation, meet the demand for funds accompanying business expansion, and to strengthen our financial standing.
In accordance with this policy, the Company proposes to pay year-end dividends for the 33rd term as follows:
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Allotment of dividend property and their aggregate amount
The Company proposes to pay a dividend of ¥200 per common share of the Company. In this event, the total dividends will be ¥1,360,193,600.
- Effective date of dividends of surplus June 26, 2024
Proposal No. 2: Election of nine (9) Directors
The term of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes that nine (9) Directors be elected.
For the selection and election of Directors, we have set the precondition that they all have "knowledge and expertise in the field of electronics, or have experience and knowledge about general corporate management" as well as "having appropriateness and suitability as a director." Also, please refer to the business report "Standards and Policies regarding Independence of External Director" regarding the idea of appointing external and independent officers.
Procedures for the election of directors are decided at the Board of Directors, with the opportunity for dialogue with candidates that satisfy the above conditions.
The candidates for Directors are as follows. Atsuko Honda is a female candidate for Director and Taisei Koh is a candidate for Director of a foreign nationality. We will continue to strive to build a highly diversified board member system.
No.
Name
Position in the Company
1
Kiyotaka Nakao
Managing Director, Deputy Manager of Sales Division
Reappointment
Male
2
Nobuo Koido
Director and Vice President
Reappointment
Male
3
Nobumitsu Masuyama
Corporate Administrative Division
New Appointment
Male
4
Eiji Matsuzaki
Director
Reappointment
Male
5
Yosuke Komatsu
-
New Appointment
Male
Reappointment
6
Atsuko Honda
External Director
Female
External
Independent
Reappointment
7
Tatsumi Maeda
External Director
Male
External
Independent
Reappointment
8
Toshiyasu Asai
External Director
Male
External
Independent
Reappointment
9
Taisei Koh
External Director
Male
External
Independent
Reappointment
New Appointment
External
Independent
Candidates for Directors to be reappointed Candidates for Directors to be newly appointed Candidates for External Directors
Independent officer based on the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
April 1991
Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation
April 2004
General Manager, Electronics Division, Toyota Tsusho
(Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
April 2009
General Manager, Kobe Office, Toyota Tsusho Electronics
Corporation
Kiyotaka Nakao
April 2012
Director, Toyota Tsusho Electronics Corporation
April 2013
Managing Director, Toyota Tsusho Electronics Corporation
(Apri
l 19, 1967)
April 2017
Executive Managing Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation
June 2019
Director of the Company
Reappointment
April 2024
Managing Director, Deputy Manager of Sales Division (current
Male
position)
1
Kiyotaka Nakao
(April 19, 1967)
Years as Director:
5 years
Number of the Company's shares owned: -
Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 13 out of 14 times (93%)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:
Since joining Toyota Tsusho Corporation, namely, since before serving for Toyota Tsusho Electronics
Corporation (currently NEXTY Electronics Corporation) as Managing Director, Kiyotaka Nakao has
worked mainly in the electronic device business, and since becoming Director of the Company in 2019, he
has provided appropriate supervision and advice to the Board of Directors. He has experience as Director of
the Company, as well as abundant job experience in the semiconductor industry and knowledge of corporate
management, and therefore we have continued to place him as a candidate for Director.
April 1985
Joined Ryosan Co., Ltd.
April 1997
Manager, Hong Kong Sales Office of the Company
June 2007
Director of the Company
June 2008
Managing Director of the Company
June 2010
Senior Managing Directors of the Company
Reappointment
June 2022
Director and Vice President of the Company (current position)
Male
(Significant Concurrent Positions)
Nobuo Koido
Vice-Chairman, ATMD (Hong Kong) Limited
2
(July 4, 1961)
Director, ATMD Electronics (Shenzhen) Limited
Director, ATMD Electronics (Shanghai) Limited
Years as Director:
Director, ATMD Electronics (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
17 years
Number of the Company's shares owned: 10,300 shares
Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 14 out of 14 times (100%)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:
Since formerly working for Ryosan Co., Ltd., Nobuo Koido has mainly engaged in overseas business, and he is devoting his efforts to expanding our overseas business, including the establishment of ATMD (Hong Kong) Limited. He has extensive experience in overseas business and work experience in the semiconductor industry, and as we continue to expand overseas, we expect him to be a driving force, and selected him to continue as a candidate for Director.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
April 1990
Joined Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan (currently, SBI Shinsei
Bank, Limited)
June 1999
Joined The Yasuda Fire and Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
(currently, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.)
March 2002
Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation
April 2007
Group Leader, Consolidated Accounting Group, Accounting &
New Appointment
Planning Department
Male
May 2011
Treasury Manager of Toyota Tsusho Europe S.A. (Belgium)
Nobumitsu Masuyama
(secondment)
May 2016
Group Leader, Investment and Financing Business Group,
(June 1, 1967)
Financial Department, Toyota Tsusho Corporation
3
April 2017
General Manager of Financial Department
May 2021
Senior Vice President and Treasurer & CFO, Toyota Tsusho
America Inc. (New York) (secondment)
April 2024
Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (New York) (secondment)
April 2024
Financial Department, Toyota Tsusho Corporation
May 2024
Corporate Administrative Division of the Company (current
position)
Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:
Since joining Toyota Tsusho Corporation after working for financial and other companies, Nobumitsu
Masuyama has mainly engaged in accounting and financial operations, including serving as Senior Vice
President and Treasurer and CFO of Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (New York), gaining financial and
accounting expertise and knowledge of corporate management. We believe that he will contribute to
enhancing the Company's corporate value and have therefore nominated him as a candidate for Director.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
April 1991
Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation
April 2012
Head of Electronics Business Supervisory Department
July 2014
Executive Officer, TOMEN Electronics Corporation
(secondment)
April 2017
Head of Next Mobility Electronics Department, Toyota Tsusho
Corporation
Reappointment
April 2018
Head of Next Mobility Machinery Department
Male
April 2019
Head of Logistics Solutions Planning and Promotion Office,
Eiji Matsuzaki
Industrial Vehicle Department, and Assistant to CIO (Chief
Information Officer)
(November 9, 1968)
December 2019
Head of Logistics Solutions Planning and Promotion Office,
Years as Director:
Industrial Vehicle Department, Group Leader of Digital
2 years
Transformation Strategy Group, Next Mobility Promotion
Department, and Assistant to CIO (Chief Information Officer)
April 2020
Executive Officer, Assistant to CDTO (Chief Digital &
Technology Officer), and Head of Digital Transformation
Promotion Department
October 2020
Executive Officer, Assistant to CDTO (Chief Digital &
Technology Officer)
April 2022
Executive Officer, COO (Chief Operating Officer), Chemicals
& Electronics Division, and Assistant to CDTO (Chief Digital
& Technology Officer)
4
April 2022
Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation (current position)
June 2022
Director of the Company (current position)
April 2023
Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Chemical
Products and Electronics Planning Division, Toyota Tsusho
Corporation
April 2024
CEO for Digital Solutions Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation
(current position)
(Significant Concurrent Positions)
CEO for Digital Solutions Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (current
position)
Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation
Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares
Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 14 out of 14 times (100%)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:
Eiji Matsuzaki has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate management through positions he has
occupied at Toyota Tsusho Corporation and its group companies, including the position of their Directors.
We have again nominated Eiji Matsuzaki as a candidate for a Director in view of the appropriate supervision
and advice he has provided to the Board of Directors based on his experience.
Limitation of liability:
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into
agreements with Eiji Matsuzaki to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the
Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If
his election is approved, the Company plans to renew the respective agreements with him.
- 7 -
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
April 1998
Joined Toyota Tsusho Corporation
April 2012
General Manager of Sales Department 1, Toyota Tsusho
Electronics Corporation (secondment)
April 2013
Deputy General Manager of Sales Sector (secondment)
April 2014
General Manager of Semiconductor Sales Sector (secondment)
April 2017
Executive Officer, NEXTY Electronics Corporation
New Appointment
(secondment)
Male
April 2018
Head of Electronic Business Management Department,
Yosuke Komatsu
Chemicals & Electronics Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation
(October 3, 1974)
June 2021
Director, Elematec Corporation (current position)
April 2024
General Manager of Digital Solutions Planning Department,
Digital Solutions Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (current
position)
April 2024
Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation (current position)
5
(Significant Concurrent Positions)
General Manager of Digital Solutions Planning Department, Digital Solutions
Division, Toyota Tsusho Corporation
Director, Elematec Corporation
Director, NEXTY Electronics Corporation
Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director:
Since joining Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Yosuke Komatsu has gained extensive experience and knowledge of the semiconductor industry and knowledge about corporate management chiefly by engaging in the electronic device business, and serving as Director of a group company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation. We believe that based on this experience, he will be able to provide appropriate supervision and advice to the Board of Directors, and have therefore decided to nominate him as a candidate for Director.
Limitation of liability:
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company plans to conclude agreement with Yosuke Komatsu to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act if his election is approved.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
October 1992
Passed judicial exam
April 1993
Joined The Legal Training and Research Institute of Japan
March 1995
Completed The Legal Training and Research Institute of Japan
April 1995
Appointed Assistant Judge (Kyoto District Court)
April 1997
Prosecutor with Litigation Department, Tokyo Legal Affairs Bureau
April 1999
Tokyo District Court
April 2000
Urawa District Court (current Saitama District Court)
Reappointment
April 2003
Tokyo Family District Court, Hachioji Branch (current Tachikawa
Female
Branch)
External
April 2005
Appointed judge (Fukuoka Family Court)
Independent
August 2005
Voluntary retirement
April 2010
Registered as attorney (Dai-Ichi Tokyo Bar Association), joined
Atsuko Honda
Anzai Law Office (current position)
April 2016
Civil Conciliation Commissioners (Tokyo Summary Court) (current
(December 10, 1969)
position)
Years as Director:
June 2016
External Director of the Company (current position)
May 2017
Director, Japan Safe Driving Center (current position)
8 years
June 2018
Director, Private Placement Services Association of Japan (current
position)
June 2020
Counselor, Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association (current
position)
May 2023
Representative member of Public Interest, Tokyo Regional
Minimum Wage Council (current position)
March 2024
Director (part-time), Yakult Dojin Association (current position)
(Significant Concurrent Positions)
Attorney, Anzai Law Office
Director, Japan Safe Driving Center
Director, Private Placement Services Association of Japan
Counselor, Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association
6
Representative Member of Public Interest, Tokyo Regional Minimum Wage
Council
Director (part-time), Yakult Dojin Association
Number of the Company's
shares owned: 0 shares
Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 13 out of 14 times (93%)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for an External Director and summary of expected roles:
Atsuko Honda has never been involved directly in corporate management. However, she has provided
opinions and advice to the Company based on her expert legal knowledge, particularly those laws related to
labor management, gained through her long working career as a judge and an attorney. In view of this
contribution, we have again nominated Atsuko Honda as a candidate for an External Director. The Company
expects Atsuko Honda to continue to fulfill her duties from an objective position independent of business
executors based on her experience, adopting the viewpoints of all shareholders, including those of minority
shareholders
Matters pertaining to independence:
There is no possibility of conflict of interest with general shareholders because there are no financial
interests other than director compensation, etc. between her and the Company.
In addition, Atsuko Honda is serving as an attorney at Anzai Law Office, a director of Japan Safe Driving
Center, a director of the Private Placement Services Association of Japan, counselor at Japan Industrial
Safety & Health Association, Representative Member of Public Interest of Tokyo Regional Minimum Wage
Council and a director of Yakult Dojin Association. There have been no transactions between the law office
and the Company since December 2015. The total amount of transactions stood at 50,000 yen in 2015 and
are negligible. In addition, there are no transactions between the Company and Japan Safe Driving Center
and Private Placement Services Association of Japan, and there is no special relationship between the
organizations where she holds a concurrent position and the Company.
Therefore, she meets our independence criteria and has been designated as an independent officer as
prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If she is reappointed, the Company intends to continue to
designate her as independent officer.
Limitation of liability:
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Atsuko Honda to limit her liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If her election is approved, the Company plans to renew the respective agreements with her.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Responsibilities in the Company,
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
March 1975
Joined Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd. (current Kyocera Corporation)
June 2001
Director, Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.
June 2003
Executive Officer and Managing Director, Kyoto Ceramic Co.,
Ltd.
April 2007
Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director, Kyoto
Ceramic Co., Ltd.
Reappointment
June 2008
Director, Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director,
Male
Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.
External
April 2009
Representative Director, Vice President and Executive Officer,
Independent
Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.
Tatsumi Maeda
April 2013
Representative Director and Vice Chairman, Kyoto Ceramic
(January 1, 1953)
Co., Ltd.
Years as Director:
June 2017
Advisor, Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.
June 2019
External Member of the Board, Elematec Corporation (current
3 years
position)
June 2021
External Director of the Company (current position)
(Significant Concurrent Positions)
- External Member of the Board, Elematec Corporation
7 Number of the Company's shares owned: 0 shares
Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings: 14 out of 14 times (100%)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for an External Director and summary of expected roles: Tatsumi Maeda gained extensive experience in operations and a broad range of knowledge concerning corporate management through the managerial positions he successively held at Kyocera Corporation, including the post of Director. We have re-nominated Tatsumi Maeda as a candidate for an External Director because he has been providing useful opinions and advice with respect to the management of the Company. The Company expects Tatsumi Maeda to continue to fulfill his duties from an objective position independent of business executors based on his experience, adopting the viewpoints of all shareholders, including those of minority shareholders.
Matters pertaining to independence:
There is no possibility of conflict of interest with general shareholders because there are no financial interests other than director compensation, etc. between him and the Company.
Therefore, he meets our independence criteria and has been designated as an independent officer as prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If he is reappointed, the Company intends to continue to designate him as independent officer.
Limitation of liability:
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Tatsumi Maeda to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the minimum liability amount provided for by Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If his election is approved, the Company plans to renew the respective agreements with him.
