    2737   JP3553900006

TOMEN DEVICES CORPORATION

(2737)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
5520.00 JPY    0.00%
Tomen Devices : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 （163KB）
PU
03/30TOMEN DEVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/03Tomen Devices Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Tomen Devices : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 （163KB）

05/02/2023 | 03:06am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

April 27, 2023

Company name:

TOMEN DEVICES CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2737

URL https://www.tomendevices.co.jp

Representative:

President

Ichiro Tsumaki

Inquiries:

General manager,Accounting Department

Hideki Hara

TEL 03-3536-9150

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 22, 2023

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

June 23, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 23, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

417,621

(9.8)

12,230

15.1

6,589

(22.3)

4,906

(23.1)

Year ended March 31, 2022

462,822

53.1

10,629

112.7

8,478

85.9

6,379

85.1

Note: Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2023

¥6,874 million

[(12.6)%]

Year ended March 31, 2022

¥7,864 million

[115.3%]

Earnings per share

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net sales

owners of parent/equity

assets

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

721.37

12.0

5.9

2.9

Year ended March 31, 2022

938.04

18.0

7.2

2.3

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

Year ended March 31, 2023

¥(7) million

Year ended March 31, 2022

¥39 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

107,177

44,198

40.3

6,353.93

As of March 31, 2022

116,990

39,364

33.0

5,673.96

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2023

¥43,213 million

As of March 31, 2022

¥38,589 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

(4,961)

(263)

8,584

12,137

Year ended March 31, 2022

5,896

(183)

(7,597)

8,216

1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

300.00

300.00

2,040

32.0

5.8

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

0.00

-

300.00

300.00

2,040

41.6

5.0

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

0.00

-

240.00

240.00

40.8

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

370,000

(11.4)

7,000

(42.8)

5,500

(16.5)

4,000

(18.5)

588.15

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023

6,802,000

shares

As of March 31, 2022

6,802,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

963

shares

As of March 31, 2022

935

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2023

6,801,042

shares

Year ended March 31, 2022

6,801,137

shares

2

Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

202,778

(7.7)

7,196

47.5

3,276

(5.1)

2,292

(4.2)

Year ended March 31, 2022

219,666

50.1

4,880

146.1

3,451

110.3

2,394

114.2

Earnings per share

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

337.09

Year ended March 31, 2022

352.02

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

67,964

27,702

40.8

4,073.33

As of March 31, 2022

98,659

27,056

27.4

3,978.21

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2023

¥27,702 million

As of March 31, 2022

¥27,056 million

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

3

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,713

7,489

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

58,574

51,292

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

7,099

2,851

Merchandise

40,163

35,994

Advance payments to suppliers

208

2,637

Deposits paid

1,503

4,647

Other

809

505

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(72)

(67)

Total current assets

114,998

105,352

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

115

115

Accumulated depreciation

(95)

(97)

Buildings, net

20

17

Other

514

640

Accumulated depreciation

(135)

(347)

Other, net

379

292

Total property, plant and equipment

399

309

Intangible assets

82

94

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

760

823

Deferred tax assets

565

434

Other

183

163

Total investments and other assets

1,509

1,421

Total non-current assets

1,991

1,825

Total assets

116,990

107,177

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

47,884

37,930

Short-term borrowings

9,500

20,563

Income taxes payable

1,249

488

Advances received

425

175

Provision for bonuses

330

282

Accounts payable - other

14,981

2,115

Other

2,722

708

Total current liabilities

77,094

62,264

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

490

509

Deferred tax liabilities

0

-

Other

40

204

Total non-current liabilities

531

714

Total liabilities

77,625

62,978

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,054

2,054

Retained earnings

34,786

37,652

Treasury shares

(2)

(2)

Total shareholders' equity

36,838

39,703

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

177

231

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(237)

103

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,810

3,174

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,750

3,509

Non-controlling interests

775

985

Total net assets

39,364

44,198

Total liabilities and net assets

116,990

107,177

Disclaimer

TOMEN Devices Corporation published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 07:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
