Tomen Devices : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 （163KB）

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share Total cash Dividend payout Ratio of dividends to net assets 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total dividends (Total) ratio (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Year ended March 31, 2022 - 0.00 - 300.00 300.00 2,040 32.0 5.8 Year ended March 31, 2023 - 0.00 - 300.00 300.00 2,040 41.6 5.0 Year ending March 31, 2024 - 0.00 - 240.00 240.00 40.8 (Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 370,000 (11.4) 7,000 (42.8) 5,500 (16.5) 4,000 (18.5) 588.15 4. Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023 6,802,000 shares As of March 31, 2022 6,802,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2023 963 shares As of March 31, 2022 935 shares Average number of shares during the period Year ended March 31, 2023 6,801,042 shares Year ended March 31, 2022 6,801,137 shares

