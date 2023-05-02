Tomen Devices : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 （163KB）
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 22, 2023
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
June 23, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 23, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
417,621
(9.8)
12,230
15.1
6,589
(22.3)
4,906
(23.1)
Year ended March 31, 2022
462,822
53.1
10,629
112.7
8,478
85.9
6,379
85.1
Note: Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2023
¥6,874 million
[(12.6)%]
Year ended March 31, 2022
¥7,864 million
[115.3%]
Earnings per share
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net sales
owners of parent/equity
assets
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
721.37
12.0
5.9
2.9
Year ended March 31, 2022
938.04
18.0
7.2
2.3
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
Year ended March 31, 2023
¥(7) million
Year ended March 31, 2022
¥39 million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
107,177
44,198
40.3
6,353.93
As of March 31, 2022
116,990
39,364
33.0
5,673.96
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2023
¥43,213 million
As of March 31, 2022
¥38,589 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
(4,961)
(263)
8,584
12,137
Year ended March 31, 2022
5,896
(183)
(7,597)
8,216
1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
300.00
300.00
2,040
32.0
5.8
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
0.00
-
300.00
300.00
2,040
41.6
5.0
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
0.00
-
240.00
240.00
40.8
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
370,000
(11.4)
7,000
(42.8)
5,500
(16.5)
4,000
(18.5)
588.15
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
6,802,000
shares
As of March 31, 2022
6,802,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
963
shares
As of March 31, 2022
935
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2023
6,801,042
shares
Year ended March 31, 2022
6,801,137
shares
2
Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
202,778
(7.7)
7,196
47.5
3,276
(5.1)
2,292
(4.2)
Year ended March 31, 2022
219,666
50.1
4,880
146.1
3,451
110.3
2,394
114.2
Earnings per share
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
337.09
Year ended March 31, 2022
352.02
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
67,964
27,702
40.8
4,073.33
As of March 31, 2022
98,659
27,056
27.4
3,978.21
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2023
¥27,702 million
As of March 31, 2022
¥27,056 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
3
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,713
7,489
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
58,574
51,292
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
7,099
2,851
Merchandise
40,163
35,994
Advance payments to suppliers
208
2,637
Deposits paid
1,503
4,647
Other
809
505
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(72)
(67)
Total current assets
114,998
105,352
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
115
115
Accumulated depreciation
(95)
(97)
Buildings, net
20
17
Other
514
640
Accumulated depreciation
(135)
(347)
Other, net
379
292
Total property, plant and equipment
399
309
Intangible assets
82
94
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
760
823
Deferred tax assets
565
434
Other
183
163
Total investments and other assets
1,509
1,421
Total non-current assets
1,991
1,825
Total assets
116,990
107,177
4
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
47,884
37,930
Short-term borrowings
9,500
20,563
Income taxes payable
1,249
488
Advances received
425
175
Provision for bonuses
330
282
Accounts payable - other
14,981
2,115
Other
2,722
708
Total current liabilities
77,094
62,264
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
490
509
Deferred tax liabilities
0
-
Other
40
204
Total non-current liabilities
531
714
Total liabilities
77,625
62,978
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,054
2,054
Retained earnings
34,786
37,652
Treasury shares
(2)
(2)
Total shareholders' equity
36,838
39,703
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
