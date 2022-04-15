TOMI Environmental : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 14, 2022
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Florida
|
|
001-39574
|
|
59-1947988
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
8430 SPIRES WAY
FREDERICK, Maryland21701
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(800) 525-1698
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share
|
TOMZ
|
The Nasdaq Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter):
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.
On April 14, 2022, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock") was below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Requirement").
The notification received has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until October 11, 2022 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the closing bid price for the Common Stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.
The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Common Stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
See the Exhibit Index below, which is incorporated by reference herein.
|
Exhibit No.
|
|
Description
|
104
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date: April 15, 2022
|
By:
|
/s/ Halden S. Shane
|
|
|
Name: Halden S. Shane
|
|
|
Title: Chief Executive Officer