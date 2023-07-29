tomz_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share TOMZ Nasdaq Capital Market

Item 5.08Shareholder Director Nominations.

On July 21, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") set September 12, 2023, as the date of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. ET via virtual webcast, to be announced publicly prior to the Annual Meeting, or at such other time and location to be determined by the authorized officers and set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. The Board has established August 18, 2023, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

The date of the Annual Meeting will be more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Accordingly, stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") must provide written notice to the Company at its corporate headquarters, 8430 Spires Way Frederick, Maryland 21701, on or before August 7, 2023, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and mail its proxy materials. Stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting must comply with the deadline set forth above as well as all the applicable rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act.

In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act.

