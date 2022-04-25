Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOMZ   US8900232039

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(TOMZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.8363 USD   -0.43%
08:31aTOMI CEO Dr. Halden Shane Conducts Interview with Proactive Investors
AQ
08:31aTOMI To Exhibit at FDIC International - The Largest Fire and Rescue Conference
GL
04/19TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL : ANNOUNCES CEO SHAREHOLDER LETTER DISCUSSING PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, GROWTH STRATEGY AND SHARE REGISTRATION - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOMI To Exhibit at FDIC International - The Largest Fire and Rescue Conference

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
FREDERICK, Md., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), is a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Because of TOMI’s versatile technology and open support of emergency services, TOMI will be attending the FDIC International, Booth 4735, in Indianapolis from April 25 - April 30, 2022.

FDIC International hosts thousands of Fire & Rescue professionals from around the world, with world-class instructors, classrooms, workshops, and hands-on training (H.O.T.) evolutions. With over 800 exhibiting companies, TOMI will demonstrate how its current technology works and show how it is effective in protecting firefighters and emergency medical services personnel long after immediate dangers are resolved. SteraMist actively disinfects numerous harmful pathogens that are commonly found on gear after a fire and seeks to prevent the spread from firefighters to other firefighters and their families.

During the convention, TOMI will also demonstrate its latest product – the SteraPak – and explain how its current design is both easy-to-use and implement. The SteraPak was designed to help provide emergency services with portable disinfection and ensure that both vehicles and gear involved in an emergency are properly disinfected afterwards.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO at TOMI Environmental Solutions, explained that “TOMI is extremely excited to participate in its first EMS show and looks forward to demonstrating how SteraMist can protect the heroes of our nation and their families.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world ®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist ® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the capability of SteraMist and SteraPak and TOMI’s competitive position and manufacturing capabilities. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law..

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
