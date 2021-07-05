Log in
    TOMINI   MHY885371085

TOMINI SHIPPING LIMITED

(TOMINI)
End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 03/02
139.5 NOK   0.00%
03:54aTOMINI SHIPPING  : welcomes new board members
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tomini Shipping : welcomes new board members

07/05/2021 | 03:54am EDT
Tomini Shipping is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members Tejas Shah, CFO who will replace Nitin Mehta who resigned his position in June 2021 and Adam Shaikh, Head of Sale and Purchase, who is a fourth-generation member of the Shaikh family.

These new directors will provide strategic direction for continued growth around Tomini Shipping's vision to be the most trusted partner in maritime services to their clients guided by their values and commitment to safety, corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

'We are excited to expand our board with new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight,' said Numair Shaikh, Interim CEO of Tomini Shipping. 'Each of them provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to their expertise and guidance this year.'

Tomini Shipping Board of Directors

Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman, Tomini

Numair Shaikh, Interim CEO, Tomini

Shoaib Seedat, Head of New Buildings, Tomini

Adam Shaikh, Head of Sale & Purchase, Tomini

Tejas Shah, CFO, Tomini

Per Kampmann, Chairman, Alpina Chartering

Kenneth Kampmann, Chief Commercial Officer, Alpina Chartering

Daniel Kampmann, Chief Executive Officer, Alpina Chartering

Disclaimer

Tomini Shipping published this content on 04 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
