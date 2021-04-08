MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > TOMO Holdings Limited 6928 KYG8955R1011 TOMO HOLDINGS LIMITED (6928) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/07 0.76 HKD -23.23% 04:58a TOMO : General mandates to issue and repurchase shares, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors and notice of annual general meeting PU 03/19 TOMO : Update on expected timeline for use of proceeds and change in use of proceeds PU 03/11 TOMO : ' Profit Plunges 90% in 2020 MT Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news TOMO : GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/08/2021 | 04:58am EDT Send by mail :

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant, or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in TOMO Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. TOMO Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6928) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of the front and inside cover pages shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular. A notice convening the AGM to be held at Block 3018, Bedok North Street 5, #02-08 Eastlink, Singapore 486132 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 20 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM. The completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. 9 April 2021 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Proposed Grant of General Mandates to Issue Shares and Repurchase Shares . . . . . . 4 Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Re-appointment of Auditors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Voting by Poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 APPENDIX I - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 APPENDIX II - DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED . 11 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 This circular is prepared in both English and Chinese. In the event of any inconsistency, the English text of this circular shall prevail. - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings: "AGM" or "Annual General The annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Meeting" Block 3018, Bedok North Street 5, #02-08 Eastlink, Singapore 486132 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, at 11:00 a.m. "AGM Notice" the notice convening the AGM set out on pages 15 to 20 of this circular "Articles" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time "associate(s)" has the same meaning as defined in the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Companies Law" the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Company" TOMO Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 6928) "connected person(s)" has the same meaning as defined in the Listing Rules "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Issue Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the AGM to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with Shares of the Company as set out in resolutions 4 and 6 of the AGM Notice "Latest Practicable Date" 30 March 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular "Listing Date" 13 July 2017, the date on which dealings in the Shares commenced on GEM "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Repurchase Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the AGM to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase the Shares as set out in resolution 5 of the AGM Notice "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended or supplemented from time to time "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company "Shareholders" holder(s) of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Takeovers Code" the Code on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-back as amended from time to time and approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong "%" per cent. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD TOMO Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6928) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Siew Yew Khuen Cricket Square Ms. Lee Lai Fong Hutchins Drive Mr. Siew Yew Wai P.O. Box 2681 Mr. Zha Jianping Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung 57/F Mr. Ng Chee Chin The Center 99 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong To the Shareholders, Dear Sir or Madam, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information relating to the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, among other things, (i) the granting of general mandates to the Directors to issue Shares and repurchase Shares; (ii) the re-election of Directors; and (iii) the re-appointment of auditors of the Company. These resolutions will be proposed at the AGM and are set out in the AGM Notice as contained in this circular. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES At the AGM, separate ordinary resolutions will be proposed to grant the general mandates to the Directors (i) to allot, issue and otherwise deal with Shares not exceeding in aggregate 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issued as at the date of the passing of such resolution; (ii) to repurchase Shares which does not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of such resolution; and (iii) the general extension mandate, after the Repurchase Mandate is granted, to add the aggregate amount of the Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate to the Issue Mandate, subject to a maximum of 10% of the aggregate number of Shares in issued as at the date of passing of the resolution for approving the Issue Mandate. Based on 450,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and assuming that no further Shares are repurchased or issued prior to the AGM, subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution for approving the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate, the Directors will be authorised to allot, issue and deal with up to a limit of 90,000,000 Shares pursuant to the Issue Mandate and repurchase 45,000,000 Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. An explanatory statement, required by the Listing Rules to be sent to the Shareholders in connection with the Repurchase Mandate, is set out in Appendix I to this circular. The explanatory statement contains all the information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the relevant proposed ordinary resolution for the grant of the Repurchase Mandate at the AGM. The Issue Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the general extension mandate, if granted at the AGM, will remain in effect until the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the Articles to be held; and (iii) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Pursuant to Articles 83(3) and 84(1) of the Articles, Ms. Lee Lai Fong, Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah and Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung will retire from office as Directors at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Board, upon the recommendation of the nomination committee of the Board, proposed Ms. Lee Lai Fong, Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah and Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung, the retiring Directors, to stand for re-election as Directors at the AGM. Particulars of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are set out in Appendix II to this circular. RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS Baker Tilly TFW LLP will retire as auditors of the Company at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. The Board, upon the recommendation of the audit committee of the Board, proposed to re-appoint Baker Tilly TFW LLP as auditors of the Company and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The notice convening the AGM at which ordinary resolutions will be proposed, inter alia , the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate; the re-election of Directors; and the re-appointment of auditors of the Company are set out on pages 15 to 20 of this circular. A form of proxy for the AGM is enclosed herewith. Whether or not you intend to be present at the AGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the AGM. The completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM in person if you so wish. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 7 May 2021 to Wednesday, 12 May 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares can be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 6 May 2021. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD VOTING BY POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and Article 66 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the voting of the Shareholders at the AGM must be taken by poll. The chairman of the AGM will therefore demand a poll for all resolutions to be put to the vote at the meeting pursuant to the Articles. An announcement on the poll vote results will be made by the Company after the AGM. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the granting of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that all Shareholders should vote in favour of all resolutions approving such matters. The Board is pleased to recommend the retiring Directors, to be re-elected as the Directors at the AGM. In addition, the Board also recommends all Shareholders to vote in favour of re-appointing Baker Tilly TFW LLP as auditors of the Company. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board TOMO Holdings Limited Siew Yew Khuen Chairman Hong Kong, 9 April 2021 - 6 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by the Listing Rules, to provide you with the requisite information for your consideration of the Repurchase Mandate. 1. STOCK EXCHANGE RULES FOR REPURCHASES OF SHARES The Listing Rules permit companies with a primary listing on the Stock Exchange to repurchase their shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions. The Listing Rules provide that all proposed repurchases of shares by a company with a primary listing on the Stock Exchange must be approved by shareholders in advance by an ordinary resolution at a general meeting, either by way of a general mandate or by a specific approval of a particular transaction and that the shares to be repurchased must be fully paid up. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 450,000,000 Shares. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolutions granting the Repurchase Shares and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased before the AGM, the Directors would be authorised to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase a maximum of 45,000,000 Shares, being 10% of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of the AGM. The Shares repurchased by the Company shall, subject to applicable law, be automatically cancelled upon such repurchase. 3. REASONS FOR REPURCHASE The Directors believe that the Repurchase Mandate is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders to have a general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Directors to repurchase Shares in the market. Such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value of the Company and/or its earnings per share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and the Shareholders. 4. FUNDING AND EFFECT OF REPURCHASES Repurchases made pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate would be funded out of funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with the memorandum of association of the Company, the Articles, the Listing Rules, and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT Under the Listing Rules, a listed company may not repurchase its own shares listed on the Stock Exchange for a consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time. The Directors consider that, if the Repurchase Mandate was to be exercised in full, there might be a material adverse effect on the working capital and/or the gearing position of the Company as compared with the position as at 31 December 2020, being the date of its latest published audited combined financial statements. However, the Directors do not intend to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements or the gearing position of the Company. 5. UNDERTAKING OF THE DIRECTORS The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the memorandum of association of the Company, the Articles and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 6. TAKEOVER CODE CONSEQUENCE If a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases on the Company exercising its powers to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, such an increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder or group of Shareholders acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rules 26 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the substantial Shareholders (as defined in the SFO) were: Approximately Number of percentage of Shares held shareholding of Name of Shareholders Capacity/Nature of interest (Note 1) the Company Mr. Siew Yew Khuen Interest in controlled corporation 230,000,000 (L) 51.11% (Note 2) Ms. Lee Lai Fong Interest in controlled corporation 230,000,000 (L) 51.11% (Note 2) - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT Approximately Number of percentage of Shares held shareholding of Name of Shareholders Capacity/Nature of interest (Note 1) the Company TOMO Ventures Limited Beneficial owner (Note 2) 230,000,000 (L) 51.11% ("TOMO Ventures") Notes: The Letter "L" denotes the person's long position in the relevant Shares. The entire issued share capital TOMO Ventures is legally and beneficially owned as to 51% by Ms. Lee Lai Fong and as to 49% by Mr. Siew Yew Khuen. Accordingly, Ms. Lee Lai Fong and Mr. Siew Yew Khuen are deemed to be interested in 230,000,000 Shares held by TOMO Ventures by virtue of the SFO. Ms. Lee Lai Fong and Mr. Siew Yew Khuen are spouses and are therefore deemed to be interested in all the Shares they are respectively interested in (by him/herself or through TOMO Ventures) pursuant to the SFO. The Directors will not repurchase the Shares on the Stock Exchange if the repurchase would result in the number of the listed securities which are in the hands of the public falling below 25%, being the relevant minimum prescribed percentage for the Company as required by the Stock Exchange. 7. SHARE PURCHASED BY THE COMPANY The Company has not purchased any of its Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) during the year ended 31 December 2020. 8. DIRECTORS, THEIR ASSOCIATES AND CONNECTED PERSON None of the Directors and, to the best of their knowledge, having made all reasonable enquiries, none of their respective associates, have any present intention, in the event that the proposal on the Repurchase Mandate is approved by Shareholders, to sell Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries. No core connected persons of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules) have notified the Company that they have a present intention to sell Shares to the Company, nor have undertaken not to do so, in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. - 9 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 9. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have been traded on the Stock Exchange preceding the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Trading price Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 March 0.820 0.610 April 0.810 0.680 May 0.820 0.700 June 0.900 0.740 July 0.800 0.680 August 0.780 0.670 September 0.850 0.660 October 0.900 0.780 November 0.900 0.800 December 0.970 0.800 2021 January 1.150 0.760 February 1.230 0.950 March (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 1.190 0.870 - 10 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Stated below are the details of the Directors who will retire and be eligible for re-election at the AGM in accordance with the Articles. Ms. Lee Lai Fong (李麗芳女士) ("Ms. Lee"), aged 61, is a co-founder of our Group, the spouse of Mr. Siew Yew Khuen, an executive Director, and the sister-in-law of Mr. Siew Yew Wai, an executive Director. She was appointed as a Director on 16 January 2017 and re-designated as an executive Director of our Company on 8 March 2017. She is currently the director of finance and administration at TOMO-CSE, where she is responsible for finance, treasury and administration matters of our Group. Ms. Lee is an entrepreneur with over 33 years of start-up and business operational experience, including in the manufacture, supply and installation of passenger vehicle leather upholstery and electronic accessories. In 1980, Ms. Lee joined Tomo GC as a senior manager. In 1986, she co-founded Eurostyle Auto with Mr. David Siew to supply passenger vehicle accessories to major car dealers in Singapore. In October 1995, Ms. Lee and Mr. David Siew cofounded TOMO-CSE to supply and install passenger vehicle leather upholstery and electronic accessories to the Singapore market. Ms. Lee has entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial term of three years with effect from the Listing Date and shall continue thereafter unless and until it is terminated in accordance with the terms of the service contract. During the year ended 31 December 2020, Ms. Lee had received an emolument of S$219,615, which was determined by the Board having regard to the recommendations of the remuneration committee of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Lee was deemed to be interested in 230,000,000 Shares held by TOMO Ventures. Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah (陳錦華先生) ("Mr. Clarence Tan"), aged 54, has been appointed as an independent non-executiveDirector on 23 June 2017. Since January 2016, he has been a non-executivedirector of GlobalRoam Group Ltd ("GlobalRoam", together with its subsidiaries "GR Group"), a group that primarily provides integrated communications technology to the telecommunication companies in the Southeast Asian region. GlobalRoam was the first company in Singapore to be traded on the over-the-counterexchange managed by Phillips Securities Pte. Ltd. In 2007. Mr. Clarence Tan founded GR Group in January 2001 and had served as its chief executive officer since its inception till July 2016, when he relinquished his role and was re-designatedas executive deputy chairman until December 2016. - 11 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Concurrently, since October 2016, Mr. Clarence Tan has been a director of STT Connect Pte. Ltd., a private cloud service provider and a joint venture between STT GDC Pte. Ltd. (wholly-owned by Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte. Ltd.) and GR Group. Since December 2016, Mr. Clarence Tan has also been a director of ICMG Financial Services Pte. Ltd.; a joint venture between ICMG Co, Ltd., ACA Partners Pte. Ltd. and ACA Inc.; a management consultancy company that offers merger and acquisition and alliance services to Asian and Japanese enterprises. Prior to GR Group, Mr. Clarence Tan was a director of Pinnz Pte Ltd, the holding company of its subsidiaries including Pinnz Networks (HK) Limited and Pinnz Network Pte Ltd, from August 1999 to its dissolution in June 2007. Pinnz Pte Ltd was a telecommunications company which provided services such as voice over internet protocol services. Apart from his career commitments, Mr. Clarence Tan also holds key positions in other areas of society. He was awarded a Phoenix Mentor by The Phoenix Award Committee in 2002, which his main role as a Phoenix Mentor then was to mentor founders of start-ups. He had served in the Singapore People's Association Sembawang Community Club Management Community from 2012 to 2016 and currently holds the rank of Colonel in the national service unit under the Guards formation in the Singapore Armed Forces ("SAF"). Mr. Clarence Tan was the Parade Commander for Singapore's National Day Parade in 2012 and was accorded The Commendation Medal (Military) and The Long Service Medal (Military), in 2010 and 2015 respectively, for his distinguished service in the SAF. Mr. Clarence Tan obtained a bachelor of science degree in information technology from the University of Southern Queensland in March 1994 through long distance learning conducted in Singapore and a master's degree in business administration from the National University of Singapore in October 2004. Mr. Clarence Tan has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for an initial term of one year, until it is terminated in accordance with the terms from their respective date of appointment and shall continue thereafter unless terminated by the Company or the Directors giving at least one month's notice in writing. Mr. Clarence Tan is entitled to a director's fee of S$21,800 per annum. The remuneration of all the Directors is determined by the Board having regard to the recommendations of the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung (陳嘉樑先生) ("Mr. Gary Chan"), aged 48, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 23 June 2017. Since June 2017, Mr. Chan has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of LHN Limited, the shares of which are dual listed on the catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX symbol: 41O) and the Main Board (stock code:1730). - 12 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Mr. Gary Chan is a seasoned finance executive and an entrepreneur. He has advised companies across various disciplines and industries including consumer products and services, financial services, food and beverage, logistics, media, renewable energy, recruitment services, and technology. In 2014, he joined CFO (HK) Limited, a company licensed by The CFO Centre Group Limited to provide services of time-shared chief financial officers to client companies in the Greater China region and is currently the Greater China chief executive officer. Mr. Gary Chan was also the corporate finance director of TNG (Asia) Limited, a financial technology company based in Hong Kong, between April 2015 and February 2017. He has assisted in the company's successful application of the stored value facility license with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"), with the license being granted in August 2016. During the process, Mr. Gary Chan had overseen the process of fulfilling all the necessary business requirements set out by the HKMA including internal controls and placement of its senior management team. From August 2009 to August 2013, Mr. Gary Chan was a partner at Creat Capital Company Limited ("Creat"), a company that focuses on private equity investments. During his tenure, Mr. Gary Chan reported to the board of directors and was involved in the origination of corporate advisory and corporate finance transactions for Creat. Mr. Gary Chan started his career with KPMG in Toronto, Canada in 1998 under that firm's real estate practice. In January 2001, he joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong as an accountant under that firm's reorganisation services group and his last position held was manager before he moved to Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Ltd., a service company of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, as manager from June 2005 to March 2007. From March 2007 to February 2009 Mr. Gary Chan assumed the position of an associate in the fixed income, currency and commodities division of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. in Hong Kong. Mr. Gary Chan obtained a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada in May 1998 and a master's degree in accounting from the same university in October 1998. He obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in Canada in 2000. Mr. Gary Chan has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for an initial term of one year, until it is terminated in accordance with the terms from their respective date of appointment and shall continue thereafter unless terminated by the Company or the Directors giving at least one month's notice in writing. Mr. Gary Chan is entitled to a director's fee of S$21,800 per annum. The remuneration of all the Directors is determined by the Board having regard to the recommendations of the remuneration committee of the Company. - 13 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Save as disclosed herein, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Lee Lai Fong, Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah and Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung (i) are not interested nor deemed to be interested in any Shares or underlying Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; (ii) have not held any other directorships in the last three years in any listed public company in Hong Kong or overseas; are not related to any Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders; and (iv) do not hold any other position in the Company and other members of the Group. Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in connection with re-election of Ms. Lee Lai Fong, Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah and Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TOMO Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6928) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of TOMO Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Block 3018, Bedok North Street 5, #02-08 Eastlink, Singapore 486132 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes: As ordinary business, To receive, consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors (the " Directors ") and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020; To re-elect the following retiring Directors: Ms. Lee Lai Fong Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung To authorize the board of Directors (the " Board ") to fix their respective remuneration for the year ending 31 December 2021; To re-appoint Baker Tilly TFW LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration; - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions with or without amendments as ordinary resolutions: 5. "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this Resolution, pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules "), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with unissued shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options, including bonds and warrants to subscribe for shares of the Company, which might require the exercise of such powers be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under all share option schemes of the Company adopted from time to time in accordance with the Listing Rules; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of shares of the Company in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company in force from time to time; or (iv) any issue of shares of the Company upon the exercise of rights of subscription, conversion or exchange under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into or exchange for shares of the Company, shall not exceed the aggregate of: 20 per cent. of the aggregate number of Shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution; and - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (if the Directors are so authorised by a separate ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company) the aggregate number of shares of the Company purchased by the Company subsequent to the passing of this Resolution (up to a maximum equivalent to 10 per cent. of the aggregate number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution), and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or the applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; and the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this Resolution. "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares of the Company, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares of the Company open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company on the Company's register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of shares of the Company (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange outside Hong Kong)." - 17 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 6. "THAT: subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) of this Resolution) of all powers of the Company to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange "), or any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the " Commission' ') and the Stock Exchange under the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy-backs issued by the Commission for such purpose, and otherwise in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Commission, the Stock Exchange, the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and all other applicable laws in this regard, be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of shares of the Company which may be repurchased or agreed to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the aggregate number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this Resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this Resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the pass of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or the applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; and the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution." - 18 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 7. "THAT conditional on the passing of resolutions numbered 5 and 6 above, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 5 above be and it is hereby approved to be extended by adding to the aggregate nominal amount of the shares of the Company which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to or in accordance with such general mandate of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company purchased by the Company pursuant to or in accordance with the authority granted under paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 6 above." By Order of the Board TOMO Holdings Limited Siew Yew Khuen Chairman Hong Kong, 9 April 2021 Notes: Any member of the Company (the " Member ") entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (if such member is the holder of two or more shares in the Company) to attend and, on a poll, vote on his/her/its behalf subject to the provisions of the articles of association of the Company. A proxy need not be a Member but must be present in person at the Meeting to represent the Member. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting or its adjourned meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding. A form of proxy for use at the Meeting or its adjourned meeting is enclosed. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or its adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or its adjourned meeting. For determining Members' entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of Members will be closed from Friday, 7 May 2021 to Wednesday, 12 May 2021 (both dates inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be effected. In order to qualify for attending the forthcoming Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 6 May 2021. - 19 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In relation to the proposed resolution numbered 4 above, the Board concurs with the views of the audit committee of the Company and has recommended that Baker Tilly TFW LLP be re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. In relation to the proposed resolutions numbered 5 and 7 above, approval is being sought from the Members for the grant to the Directors of a general mandate to authorise the allotment and issue of shares of the Company under the Listing Rules. The Directors have no immediate plans to issue any new shares of the Company. In relation to the proposed resolution numbered 6 above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred thereby to repurchase shares of the Company in circumstances which they consider appropriate for the benefit of the Company and the Members. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable Members to make an informed decision to vote on the proposed resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I to the circular. According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, the voting at the Meeting or its adjourned meeting will be taken by poll. If tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the Meeting, the Meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the website of Company at www.thetomogroup.com and on the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the re-scheduled meeting.

If a tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above or a "black" rainstorm warning signal is lowered or cancelled at or before 7:00 a.m. on the date of the Meeting and where conditions permit, the Meeting will be held as scheduled.

The Meeting will be held as scheduled when an amber or "red" rainstorm warning signal is in force.

After considering their own situations, Members should decide on their own whether or not they would attend the Meeting under any bad weather condition and if they do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.

As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Siew Yew Khuen, Ms. Lee Lai Fong, Mr. Siew Yew Wai and Mr. Zha Jianping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Clarence Tan Kum Wah, Mr. Gary Chan Ka Leung and Mr. Ng Chee Chin. - 20 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TOMO Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

