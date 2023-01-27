Advanced search
    TMP   US8901101092

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TMP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
74.69 USD   +0.28%
09:03aTompkins Financial Corporation Reports Increase in Fourth Quarter Earnings
BU
09:01aTompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend
BU
2022TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend

01/27/2023 | 09:01am EST
Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on February 15, 2023, to common shareholders of record on February 7, 2023. The dividend amount represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or 5.3% over the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2022.

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a banking and financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Community Bank and Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2023
