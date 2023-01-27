Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Increase in Fourth Quarter Earnings 01/27/2023 | 09:03am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American: TMP) Tompkins Financial Corporation ("Tompkins" or the "Company") reported diluted earnings per share of $1.36 for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 2.3% compared to $1.33 reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $19.5 million, which was unchanged when compared to the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per share of $5.89 were down 2.6% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for 2022 was $85.0 million, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Significant contributors to the negative variance in annual net income included a reduction in net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans from $11.2 million in 2021 to $3.0 million in 2022, as well as an increase in provision for credit loss expense, which was a credit of $2.2 million in 2021 versus an expense of $2.8 million in 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold its VISA Class B common shares, recognizing a pre-tax gain of $11.4 million. Also in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold $147.9 million of available-for-sale securities, recognizing a pre-tax loss on the sale of $11.9 million. The available-for-sale securities sold during the quarter had an average yield of 0.41% and remaining life of 2.1 years. Proceeds from the sale of the VISA Class B shares and the available-for-sale securities were used to pay down overnight borrowings with the FHLB. Tompkins President and CEO, Stephen Romaine, commented, "We are pleased to report earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the same quarter last year. The quality of our balance sheet remains a strength, as we had net credit recoveries for the year and nonperforming loans remain near historic lows. Our performance metrics remain strong as we begin a new year facing economic uncertainty and a challenging interest rate environment. We remain focused on growth that is built on quality customer relationships and on improving the overall efficiency of our Company." SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD: Total loans at December 31, 2022 were $5.3 billion, up $60.5 million over the immediate prior quarter, reflecting an annualized increase of 4.7% from September 30, 2022, and up $193.4 million or 3.8% from December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans at December 31, 2022 were up 5.3% over year-end 2021.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $6.6 billion, down $189.1 million or 2.8% from December 31, 2021, while noninterest bearing deposits of $2.2 billion were up $14.4 million or 0.7% over the same time period.

Net interest margin of 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was down from 3.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and up from 3.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 of 13.25% was higher than any of the previous three years. NET INTEREST INCOME Net interest margin was 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022, down compared to the 3.04% reported for the third quarter of 2022, and up compared to the 3.01% reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in margin from the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to the increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits and short-term borrowings, partially offset by higher yields on loan, securities and cash, reflective of the higher interest rate environment. Net interest income was $57.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $58.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $57.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year net interest income was $230.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, up from $223.8 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Comparisons to prior periods are impacted by net fees on PPP loans, which have largely paid down during 2022. Net interest income in the current quarter included $5,000 of net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans, down from $88,000 of net deferred PPP loan fees for the third quarter of 2022, and $3.2 million of net deferred PPP loan fees for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year net interest income for 2021 included net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans of $11.2 million and a $1.9 million purchase accounting charge related to the redemption of $15.2 million in trust preferred securities; full year net deferred loan fees on PPP loans in 2022 were $3.0 million. Average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased $145.7 million, or 2.9%, compared to the same period in 2021, and were in line with average loans for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in average loans as compared to the same period in the prior year was mainly in commercial and residential real estate loans, which were up 7.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Commercial and industrial loans were down 14.6%, mainly driven by lower PPP loan balances. Average loan yields for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were up 27 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 and up 32 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Average loans for the year ended December 31, 2022 were in line with average loans for the year ended December 31, 2021. Average loan yields for the year ended December 31, 2022, were up 9 basis points compared to 2021, which reflects the impact of rising market interest rates in 2022. Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 were down $261.8 million, or 3.8%, compared to the same period in 2021 and were down $108.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to average deposits for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was largely driven by inflation and higher rate alternatives due to current interest rate environment and tighter monetary policy. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 0.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022 represented an increase of 39 basis points over the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 62 basis points over the same period in 2021. Average total deposits for 2022 were flat compared to 2021. Average noninterest bearing deposits for 2022 were up $90.2 million, or 4.3%, compared to 2021. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities for full year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 8 basis points to 0.43% from the same period in 2021. NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income of $18.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 was down 4.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Negatively impacting noninterest income during the quarter were lower wealth management fees, primarily due to market conditions, as well as a net loss on sale of securities of $455,000. For the full year 2022, noninterest income of $78.0 million was down 1.1% from 2021. Year to date 2022 noninterest income reflected higher revenue from insurance commissions, deposit fees and card services fees, which were offset by lower wealth management fees and net losses of $634,000 on securities transactions. NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest expense was $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up $2.0 million, or 4.2%, over the fourth quarter of 2021, with the increase largely driven by higher personnel related costs. Increased spending on marketing and technology also contributed to expense growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. For the full year 2022, noninterest expense was $195.8 million, up $5.5 million, or 2.9%, over 2021. The growth in noninterest expense for the year-to-date period was primarily driven by increases in salaries, wages and benefits and other noninterest expense. Contributing to the growth in these expense items were nonrecurring expenses of $1.2 million, related to the consolidation and rebranding of the Company's four banking charters The year-to-date period in 2021 included $2.9 million in penalties related to the prepayment of $135.0 million in FHLB fixed rate advances. INCOME TAX EXPENSE The Company's effective tax rate was 18.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 21.7% for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 22.4%, compared to 22.0% reported for 2021. The Company's banking subsidiary has an investment in a real estate investment trust that provides certain benefits on its New York State tax return for qualifying entities. A condition to claim these benefits is that the consolidated company has qualified assets of no more than $8.0 billion for the taxable year. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expected to exceed the asset threshold and its effective tax rate reflected the anticipated loss of these tax benefits. With the decrease in total assets between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, the Company retained the tax benefits, and as a result, adjusted its tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reflect the retention of the benefits. The Company will continue to monitor consolidated average assets to determine future eligibility. ASSET QUALITY The allowance for credit losses represented 0.87% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2022, up from 0.86% at September 30, 2022 and 0.84% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance to total nonperforming loans and leases improved to 139.85% at December 31, 2022, up compared to 128.27% at September 30, 2022 and 137.51% at December 31, 2021. The provision for credit loss expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2021. Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was an expense of $2.8 million, compared to a credit of $2.2 million for 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the year-ended December 31, 2022 is mainly driven by current economic forecasts coupled with loan growth. Nonperforming assets represented 0.43% of total assets at December 31, 2022, down from 0.45% at September 30, 2022, and up from 0.40% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, nonperforming loans and leases totaled $32.8 million, compared to $34.9 million at September 30, 2022 and $31.2 million at December 31, 2021. Special Mention and Substandard loans and leases totaled $98.3 million at December 31, 2022, reflecting improvement from $106.7 million at September 30, 2022, and $137.6 million at December 31, 2021. CAPITAL POSITION Capital ratios at December 31, 2022 remained well above the regulatory minimums for well-capitalized institutions. The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets was 14.42% at December 31, 2022, compared to 14.26% at September 30, 2022 and 14.23% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 9.34% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.14% at September 30, 2022 and 8.72% at December 31, 2021. ABOUT TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Tompkins Financial Corporation is a banking and financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Community Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com. "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of such words as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "plan", or "anticipate", and other similar words. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to certain uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by forward-looking statements. The following factors, in addition to those listed as Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements; changes in general economic, market and regulatory conditions; estimated GDP growth and inflation trends; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access other sources of liquidity; the impact of the interest rate and inflationary environment on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations; other income or cash flow anticipated from the Company’s operations, investment and/or lending activities; changes in laws and regulations affecting banks, bank holding companies and/or financial holding companies, such as SEC rule making, The Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III, and state and local government mandates; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; governmental and public policy changes, including environmental regulation; reliance on large customers; uncertainties arising from national and global events such as the war in the Ukraine, including the potential impact of widespread protests, civil unrest, and political uncertainty on the economy and the financial services industry; public health crises and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support the Company’s future businesses. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of ASSETS 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 (Audited) Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 18,572 $ 23,078 Interest bearing balances due from banks 59,265 40,029 Cash and Cash Equivalents 77,837 63,107 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,831,791 at December 31, 2022 and $2,063,790 at December 31, 2021) 1,594,967 2,044,513 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $261,692 at December 31, 2022 and $282,288 at December 31, 2021) 312,344 284,009 Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost $777 at December 31, 2022 and $902 at December 31, 2021) 777 902 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees 5,268,911 5,075,467 Less: Allowance for credit losses 45,934 42,843 Net Loans and Leases 5,222,977 5,032,624 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 17,720 10,996 Bank premises and equipment, net 82,140 85,416 Corporate owned life insurance 85,556 86,495 Goodwill 92,602 92,447 Other intangible assets, net 2,708 3,643 Accrued interest and other assets 181,058 115,830 Total Assets $ 7,670,686 $ 7,819,982 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 3,820,739 4,016,025 Time 631,411 639,674 Noninterest bearing 2,150,145 2,135,736 Total Deposits 6,602,295 6,791,435 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 56,278 66,787 Other borrowings 291,300 124,000 Other liabilities 103,423 108,819 Total Liabilities $ 7,053,296 $ 7,091,041 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,555,741 at December 31, 2022; and 14,696,911 at December 31, 2021 1,456 1,470 Additional paid-in capital 302,763 312,538 Retained earnings 526,727 475,262 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (208,689 ) (55,950 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 128,749 shares at December 31, 2022, and 122,824 shares at December 31, 2021 (6,279 ) (5,791 ) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ Equity 615,978 727,529 Noncontrolling interests 1,412 1,412 Total Equity $ 617,390 $ 728,941 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,670,686 $ 7,819,982 TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 58,930 $ 53,086 $ 217,607 $ 214,684 Due from banks 181 77 371 343 Available-for-sale debt securities 6,939 6,252 27,929 23,440 Held-to-maturity securities 1,221 1,031 4,771 2,075 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 254 168 646 776 Total Interest and Dividend Income 67,525 $ 60,614 $ 251,324 $ 241,318 INTEREST EXPENSE Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more 909 478 2,298 2,202 Other deposits 6,973 1,810 13,870 8,645 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 14 16 60 64 Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0 2,233 Other borrowings 2,335 499 4,815 4,382 Total Interest Expense 10,231 2,803 21,043 17,526 Net Interest Income 57,294 57,811 230,281 223,792 Less: Provision (credit) for credit loss expense 1,397 3,914 2,789 (2,219 ) Net Interest Income After Credit for Credit Loss Expense 55,897 53,897 227,492 226,011 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions and fees 7,630 7,783 36,201 34,836 Wealth management fees 4,241 5,041 18,091 19,388 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,913 1,768 7,365 6,347 Card services income 2,791 2,775 11,024 10,826 Other income 2,231 1,795 5,925 7,203 Net (loss) gain on securities transactions (455 ) (8 ) (634 ) 249 Total Noninterest Income 18,351 19,154 77,972 78,849 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 25,249 24,561 98,261 96,038 Other employee benefits 6,342 6,285 24,969 24,172 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,163 3,137 13,093 13,179 Furniture and fixture expense 2,007 2,108 8,058 8,328 Amortization of intangible assets 218 329 873 1,317 Other operating expense 13,211 11,734 50,497 47,253 Total Noninterest Expenses 50,190 48,154 195,751 190,287 Income Before Income Tax Expense 24,058 24,897 109,713 114,573 Income Tax Expense 4,478 5,401 24,557 25,182 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation 19,580 19,496 85,156 89,391 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 32 31 126 127 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 19,548 19,465 85,030 89,264 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.36 $ 1.34 $ 5.92 $ 6.08 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.36 $ 1.33 $ 5.89 $ 6.05 Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 58,488 $ 181 1.23 % $ 228,570 $ 77 0.13 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 2,186,858 7,627 1.38 % 2,248,954 6,728 1.19 % State and municipal (2) 94,377 608 2.56 % 105,215 672 2.53 % Other securities (2) 3,270 47 5.68 % 3,407 23 2.64 % Total securities 2,284,505 8,282 1.44 % 2,357,576 7,423 1.25 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 15,942 255 6.33 % 10,382 168 6.42 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,209,721 59,140 4.50 % 5,064,028 53,354 4.18 % Total interest-earning assets 7,568,656 67,858 3.56 % 7,660,556 61,022 3.16 % Other assets 152,679 333,260 Total assets $ 7,721,335 $ 7,993,816 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 3,905,570 $ 5,888 0.60 % $ 4,130,652 $ 793 0.08 % Time deposits 615,493 1,994 1.28 % 663,713 1,495 0.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,521,063 7,882 0.69 % 4,794,365 2,288 0.19 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 55,701 14 0.10 % 61,976 16 0.11 % Other borrowings 251,797 2,335 3.68 % 110,370 499 1.79 % Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,828,561 10,231 0.84 % 4,966,711 2,803 0.22 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,196,992 2,185,489 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 115,063 118,997 Total liabilities 7,140,615 7,271,197 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 579,223 721,123 Noncontrolling interest 1,497 1,496 Total equity 580,720 722,619 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,721,335 $ 7,993,816 Interest rate spread 2.72 % 2.94 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 57,627 3.02 % 58,219 3.01 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (333 ) (408 ) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 57,294 $ 57,811 Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Year to Date Period Ended Year to Date Period Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Balance Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (YTD) Interest (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 85,788 $ 371 0.43 % $ 307,253 $ 343 0.11 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 2,265,226 30,587 1.35 % 2,003,450 23,145 1.16 % State and municipal (2) 97,283 2,490 2.56 % 112,391 2,871 2.55 % Other securities (2) 3,329 135 4.06 % 3,417 92 2.68 % Total securities 2,365,838 33,212 1.40 % 2,119,258 26,108 1.23 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 13,354 646 4.84 % 14,830 776 5.24 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,142,098 218,494 4.25 % 5,184,491 215,709 4.16 % Total interest-earning assets 7,607,078 252,723 3.32 % 7,625,832 242,936 3.19 % Other assets 221,442 343,119 Total assets $ 7,828,520 $ 7,968,951 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 4,029,008 $ 10,389 0.26 % $ 4,034,969 $ 3,736 0.09 % Time deposits 611,708 5,779 0.94 % 711,381 7,111 1.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,640,716 16,168 0.35 % 4,746,350 10,847 0.23 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 57,126 60 0.10 % 58,627 64 0.11 % Other borrowings 195,110 4,815 2.47 % 217,799 4,382 2.01 % Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0.00 % 7,367 2,233 30.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,892,952 21,043 0.43 % 5,030,143 17,526 0.35 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,186,720 2,096,542 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 107,122 117,790 Total liabilities 7,186,794 7,244,475 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 640,258 723,009 Noncontrolling interest 1,468 1,467 Total equity 641,726 724,476 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,828,520 $ 7,968,951 Interest rate spread 2.89 % 2.84 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 231,680 3.05 % 225,410 2.96 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (1,399 ) (1,618 ) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 230,281 $ 223,792 Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Period End Balance Sheet Dec-22 Sep-22 Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Dec-22 Securities $ 1,908,088 $ 2,054,036 $ 2,204,851 $ 2,285,527 $ 2,329,424 $ 1,908,088 Total Loans 5,268,911 5,208,436 5,162,503 5,063,451 5,075,467 5,268,911 Allowance for credit losses 45,934 44,772 43,793 42,126 42,843 45,934 Total assets 7,670,686 7,779,941 7,842,461 7,891,111 7,819,982 7,670,686 Total deposits 6,602,295 6,936,726 6,769,521 7,016,739 6,791,435 6,602,295 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 56,278 55,340 50,075 57,115 66,787 56,278 Other borrowings 291,300 101,000 295,600 60,000 124,000 291,300 Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total common equity 615,978 571,453 622,843 656,049 727,529 615,978 Total equity 617,390 572,959 624,318 657,492 728,941 617,390 Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 7,568,656 $ 7,639,123 $ 7,621,588 $ 7,598,922 $ 7,660,556 $ 7,607,078 Average assets 7,721,335 7,853,847 7,830,645 7,910,047 7,993,816 7,828,520 Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,828,561 4,861,857 4,901,345 4,982,075 4,966,711 4,892,952 Average equity 580,720 635,324 639,354 713,027 722,619 641,726 Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,308,323 14,289,022 14,317,415 14,400,003 14,452,775 14,328,280 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,385,884 14,367,149 14,387,601 14,478,183 14,532,480 14,404,294 Period-end shares outstanding 14,519,831 14,483,757 14,504,604 14,561,450 14,661,001 14,519,831 Common equity book value per share $ 42.42 $ 39.45 $ 42.94 $ 45.05 $ 49.62 $ 42.42 Income Statement Net interest income $ 57,294 $ 58,111 $ 58,262 $ 56,614 $ 57,811 $ 230,281 Provision (credit) for credit loss expense (5) 1,397 1,056 856 (520 ) 3,914 2,789 Noninterest income 18,351 20,692 18,944 19,985 19,154 77,972 Noninterest expense (5) 50,190 49,602 49,120 46,839 48,154 195,751 Income tax expense 4,478 6,774 6,329 6,976 5,401 24,557 Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 19,548 21,340 20,869 23,273 19,465 85,030 Noncontrolling interests 32 31 32 31 31 126 Basic earnings per share (4) 1.36 1.49 1.45 1.61 1.34 5.92 Diluted earnings per share (4) 1.36 1.48 1.45 1.60 1.33 5.89 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 28,289 $ 30,013 $ 24,665 $ 25,200 $ 26,033 $ 28,290 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 25 161 62 0 0 25 Troubled debt restructuring not included above 4,530 4,730 4,872 5,064 5,124 4,530 Total nonperforming loans and leases 32,844 34,904 29,599 30,264 31,157 32,845 OREO 152 335 122 88 135 152 Total nonperforming assets $ 32,996 $ 35,239 $ 29,721 $ 30,352 $ 31,292 $ 32,997 Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio Dec-22 Sep-22 Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Dec-22 Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 3,172 $ 3,160 $ 9,837 $ 1,735 $ 3,072 $ 3,172 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 25 161 62 0 0 25 Total loans and leases past due and accruing 3,197 3,321 9,899 1,735 3,072 3,197 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 44,772 $ 43,793 $ 42,126 $ 42,843 $ 46,259 $ 42,843 Provision (credit) for credit losses 1,352 1,101 780 (734 ) 3,600 $ 2,499 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) 190 122 (887 ) (17 ) 7,016 $ (592 ) Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 45,934 $ 44,772 $ 43,793 $ 42,126 $ 42,843 $ 45,934 Allowance for Credit Losses - Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Balance at beginning of period $ 2,751 $ 2,796 $ 2,720 $ 2,506 $ 2,192 $ 2,506 (Credit) provision for credit losses 45 (45 ) 76 214 314 $ 290 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 2,796 $ 2,751 $ 2,796 $ 2,720 $ 2,506 $ 2,796 Loan Classification - Total Portfolio Special Mention $ 49,752 $ 66,730 $ 72,270 $ 92,380 $ 85,530 $ 49,752 Substandard 48,537 40,007 42,756 42,722 52,047 48,537 Ratio Analysis Credit Quality Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases 0.62 % 0.67 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.43 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases 0.87 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.87 % Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 139.86 % 128.27 % 147.95 % 139.20 % 137.51 % 139.85 % Net loan and lease losses annualized/total average loans and leases 0.01 % 0.01 % (0.07 ) % 0.00 % 0.55 % (0.01 ) % Capital Adequacy Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 9.34 % 9.14 % 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.72 % 9.34 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.42 % 14.26 % 14.07 % 14.23 % 14.23 % 14.42 % Profitability (period-end) Return on average assets * 1.00 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.19 % 0.97 % 1.09 % Return on average equity * 13.36 % 13.33 % 13.09 % 13.24 % 10.69 % 13.25 % Net interest margin (TE) * 3.02 % 3.04 % 3.09 % 3.04 % 3.01 % 3.05 % * Quarterly ratios have been annualized (1) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost.

(2) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using an effective income tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021 to increase tax exempt interest income to taxable-equivalent basis.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

(4) Earnings per share for the full fiscal year may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares.

(5) Amounts in prior periods' financial statements are reclassified when necessary to conform to the current period's presentation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005049/en/

