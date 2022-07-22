Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings 07/22/2022 | 01:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American: TMP) Tompkins Financial Corporation reported diluted earnings per share of $1.45 for the second quarter of 2022, down 5.8% from $1.54 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million, down $2.0 million or 8.6% when compared to the $22.8 million reported for the same period in 2021. The decline in net income from the prior year was primarily attributable to a $3.9 million pretax variance in provision for credit losses, which was an expense of $856,000 in 2022, versus a credit of $3.1 million in 2021. For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, diluted earnings per share were $3.05, down 6.4% from $3.26 for the same year-to-date period in 2021. Year-to-date net income was $44.1 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, down $4.3 million or 8.9%, when compared to $48.5 million for the same period in 2021. Similar to the quarterly results, the year-to-date net income variance was primarily attributable to the provision for credit losses, which was an expense of $336,000 in 2022, versus a credit of $4.9 million in 2021, resulting in a pretax variance of $5.2 million. Tompkins President and CEO Stephen Romaine commented, "Results for the second quarter of 2022 included several favorable trends when compared to the most recent prior quarter, including an improved net interest margin, increased loan balances, and higher revenue. Notably, revenue was up 4.8% from the same quarter last year despite a $1.0 million decline in net deferred loan fees associated with Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans, as outstanding balances in the SBA administered program continue to decline." SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD: Total loans at June 30, 2022 were $5.2 billion, up $99.1 million over the immediate prior quarter, reflecting an annualized increase of 7.8% from March 31, 2022.

PPP loan balances were $3.5 million at June 30, 2022, reflecting a decline of $20.6 million from March 31, 2022. Total loans, exclusive of PPP loan balances, were up approximately 9.7% annualized over March 2022.

Net interest margin improved to 3.09% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2022, and 2.91% for the same period in 2021.

Nonperforming asset levels declined for the third consecutive quarter and the ratio of nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans dropped to 0.57%, compared to 0.60% of total loans at March 31, 2022, and 0.61% at December 31, 2021.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 4.8% from the same quarter last year, and grew at annualized rate of 3.2% from the first quarter of 2022. NET INTEREST INCOME Net interest income was $58.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, up from $56.6 million for the most recent prior quarter, with the improvement largely driven by growth in total loans and higher yields on earning assets. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was up $3.4 million, or 6.2% from the same period in 2021. Net interest income for the current quarter included $873,000 of net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans, down from net deferred loan fees of $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, net interest income was $114.9 million, up $5.0 million or 4.5% compared to the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2021. For the year-to-date period in 2022, net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans were approximately $2.9 million, down from $4.7 million in the same period of 2021. Average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were down $155.3 million, or 3.0%, compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in average loans was mainly in commercial loans and driven by a decrease in PPP loans from $259.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.0 million in the current quarter. Asset yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were up 5 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 were down $91.3 million, or 1.4% compared to the same period in 2021. Average noninterest bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were up $107.0 million or 5.1% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 0.18% was down 6 basis points from the same period in 2021 and up 1 basis point from the first quarter of 2022. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 0.22% for the second quarter of 2022, represented a decline of 18 basis points versus the same period in 2021, and an increase of 1 basis point over the first quarter of 2022. NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income of $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $38.9 million for the year-to-date period were both up slightly from the same periods in 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, total service-related fee categories were up $547,000 or 3.2% over the same quarter prior year, mainly driven by growth in insurance commissions and fees, and service charges on deposit accounts, which were partially offset by lower investment services income. The decline in investment services income is mainly a result of market conditions. Other income was down from the same quarter last year, driven by reduced income on bank owned life insurance and lower gains on sales on residential loans. NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest expense was $49.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $1.7 million or 3.5% from the second quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date period, noninterest expense of $96.0 million was up $4.0 million or 4.4% from the same period in 2021. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2022 over the same quarter last year was mainly in other expense, which was up $2.3 million or 21.4%, and included increases in marketing , technology, legal expense, printing and supplies, and cardholder expense. Contributing to the growth in these expenses for the three months ended and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, were one-time expenses of $956,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, related to the consolidation of the Company's four banking charters into one charter, including the related conversion of the core banking system, which was completed in May of this year. INCOME TAX EXPENSE The Company's effective tax rate was 23.3% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 22.3% for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 23.1%, compared to 21.3% reported for the same period in 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, over the same periods in 2021 is largely due to the anticipated loss of certain New York State tax benefits. The Company's banking subsidiary has an investment in a real estate investment trust that provides certain benefits on its New York State tax return for qualifying entities. A condition to claim the benefit is that the consolidated company has qualified average assets of no more than $8.0 billion for the taxable year. The Company expects average assets to exceed the $8.0 billion threshold for the 2022 tax year. As of June 30, 2022, the Company's consolidated average assets, as defined by New York tax law, were slightly under the $8.0 billion threshold. The Company will continue to monitor the consolidated average assets during 2022 to determine future eligibility. ASSET QUALITY The allowance for credit losses represented 0.85% of total loans and leases at June 30, 2022, up from 0.83% at March 31, 2022 and down from 0.92% at June 30, 2021. The allowance coverage as a percentage of nonperforming loans and leases improved to 147.95% at June 30, 2022, compared to 139.2% at March 31, 2022 and 88.31% at June 30, 2021. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was an expense of $856,000, compared to a credit of $3.1 million for the same period in 2021. Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was an expense of $336,000, compared to a credit of $4.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in provision for credit losses for both the three and six month periods is mainly driven by current economic forecasts coupled with loan growth. Nonperforming assets represented 0.38% as of June 30, 2022, down from 0.40% at December 31, 2021, and 0.67% at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, nonperforming loans and leases totaled $29.6 million, compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2021, and $53.8 million at June 30, 2021. Special Mention and Substandard loans and leases totaled $115.0 million at June 30, 2022, reflecting improvement from $137.6 million at December 31, 2021, and $171.3 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in Special Mention and Substandard loans, compared to the same period prior year, was mainly due to improved asset quality in the hospitality industry as occupancy rates continue to increase. As previously announced, the Company implemented a payment deferral program in 2020 to assist both consumer and business borrowers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. As of June 30, 2022, total loans that continued in a deferral status amounted to approximately $1.8 million, representing 0.04% of total loans compared to 2.5% at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, total loans in deferral status totaled $129.4 million. The Company funded a total of 5,140 applications for PPP loans totaling $694.1 million in 2020 and 2021. Out of the $694.1 million of PPP loans that the Company funded, approximately $690.8 million have been forgiven by the SBA under the terms of the program as of June 30, 2022, or paid back by the borrower. As of June 30, 2022, there were twenty outstanding PPP loans totaling approximately $3.3 million. Total net deferred fees on the remaining balance of PPP loans amounted to $106,000 at June 30, 2022. CAPITAL POSITION Capital ratios at June 30, 2022 remained well above the regulatory minimums for well-capitalized institutions. The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets was 14.07% at June 30, 2022, compared to 14.23% at December 31, 2021, and 14.62% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 9.02% at June 30, 2022, compared to 8.72% at December 31, 2021, and 8.79% at June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 49,629 common shares at an aggregate cost of $3.8 million. These shares were purchased under the Company's Stock Repurchase Program announced in the third quarter of 2021. For the six month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 179,797 common shares at an aggregate cost of $14.1 million. ABOUT TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Tompkins Financial Corporation is a banking and financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Community Bank and Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com. "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of such words as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "plan", or "anticipate", and other similar words. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to certain uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by forward-looking statements. The following factors, in addition to those listed as Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements; changes in general economic, market and regulatory conditions; estimated GDP growth and inflation trends; the ongoing dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact; the impact of the interest rate and inflationary environment on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations; other income or cash flow anticipated from the Company’s operations, investment and/or lending activities; changes in laws and regulations affecting banks, bank holding companies and/or financial holding companies, such as the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III and the Economic Growth, and state and local government mandates; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; governmental and public policy changes, including environmental regulation; reliance on large customers; uncertainties arising from national and global events such as the war in the Ukraine, including the potential impact of widespread protests, civil unrest, and political uncertainty on the economy and the financial services industry; and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support the Company’s future businesses. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of ASSETS 06/30/2022 12/31/2021 (Audited) Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 20,878 $ 23,078 Interest bearing balances due from banks 59,514 40,029 Cash and Cash Equivalents 80,392 63,107 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,075,020 at June 30, 2022 and $2,063,790 at December 31, 2021) 1,891,718 2,044,513 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $274,660 at June 30, 2022 and $282,288 at December 31, 2021) 312,315 284,009 Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost $818 at June 30, 2022 and $902 at December 31, 2021) 818 902 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees 5,162,503 5,075,467 Less: Allowance for credit losses 43,793 42,843 Net Loans and Leases 5,118,710 5,032,624 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 17,913 10,996 Bank premises and equipment, net 83,661 85,416 Corporate owned life insurance 87,093 86,495 Goodwill 92,447 92,447 Other intangible assets, net 3,124 3,643 Accrued interest and other assets 154,270 115,830 Total Assets $ 7,842,461 $ 7,819,982 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 3,966,965 4,016,025 Time 594,853 639,674 Noninterest bearing 2,207,703 2,135,736 Total Deposits 6,769,521 6,791,435 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 50,075 66,787 Other borrowings 295,600 124,000 Other liabilities 102,947 108,819 Total Liabilities $ 7,218,143 $ 7,091,041 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,540,514 at June 30, 2022; and 14,696,911 at December 31, 2021 1,454 1,470 Additional paid-in capital 303,335 312,538 Retained earnings 502,770 475,262 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (178,869) (55,950) Treasury stock, at cost – 123,030 shares at June 30, 2022, and 124,709 shares at December 31, 2021 (5,847) (5,791) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ Equity 622,843 727,529 Noncontrolling interests 1,475 1,412 Total Equity $ 624,318 $ 728,941 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,842,461 $ 7,819,982 TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 06/30/2022 06/30/2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 52,505 $ 53,653 $ 103,636 $ 107,860 Due from banks 64 45 105 130 Available-for-sale debt securities 7,063 5,626 13,833 10,876 Held-to-maturity securities 1,201 312 2,330 312 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 120 199 225 412 Total Interest and Dividend Income 60,953 $ 59,835 $ 120,129 $ 119,590 INTEREST EXPENSE Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more 400 567 826 1,206 Other deposits 1,647 2,235 3,267 4,747 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15 15 31 31 Trust preferred debentures 0 821 0 996 Other borrowings 629 1,351 1,129 2,727 Total Interest Expense 2,691 4,989 5,253 9,707 Net Interest Income 58,262 54,846 114,876 109,883 Less: Provision (credit) for credit loss expense 856 (3,071) 336 (4,901) Net Interest Income After Credit for Credit Loss Expense 57,406 57,917 114,540 114,784 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions and fees 8,429 8,054 17,746 17,220 Investment services income 4,596 4,717 9,513 9,390 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,756 1,471 3,535 2,941 Card services income 2,959 2,951 5,502 5,334 Other income 1,241 1,665 2,717 3,639 Net (loss) gain on securities transactions (37) 0 (84) 317 Total Noninterest Income 18,944 18,858 38,929 38,841 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 24,396 23,992 47,668 46,652 Other employee benefits 6,341 6,626 12,138 12,110 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,131 3,561 6,672 7,023 Furniture and fixture expense 2,004 2,204 3,995 4,154 Amortization of intangible assets 219 329 437 659 Other operating expense 13,029 10,730 25,049 21,355 Total Noninterest Expenses 49,120 47,442 95,959 91,953 Income Before Income Tax Expense 27,230 29,333 57,510 61,672 Income Tax Expense 6,329 6,471 13,305 13,151 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation 20,901 22,862 44,205 48,521 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 32 31 63 64 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 20,869 22,831 44,142 48,457 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.45 $ 1.55 $ 3.06 $ 3.28 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.45 $ 1.54 $ 3.05 $ 3.26 Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 88,094 $ 64 0.29 % $ 216,679 $ 45 0.08 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 2,305,102 7,746 1.35 % 1,987,541 5,338 1.08 % State and municipal (2) 97,481 619 2.55 % 114,221 727 2.55 % Other securities (2) 3,337 28 3.40 % 3,418 23 2.70 % Total securities 2,405,920 8,393 1.40 % 2,105,180 6,088 1.16 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 12,234 120 3.92 % 17,285 199 4.62 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,115,340 52,733 4.14 % 5,270,648 53,909 4.10 % Total interest-earning assets 7,621,588 61,310 3.23 % 7,609,792 60,241 3.18 % Other assets 209,057 340,154 Total assets $ 7,830,645 $ 7,949,946 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 4,073,279 $ 890 0.09 % $ 3,966,472 $ 943 0.10 % Time deposits 603,791 1,157 0.77 % 726,258 1,859 1.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,677,070 2,047 0.18 % 4,692,730 2,802 0.24 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 54,885 15 0.11 % 52,099 15 0.11 % Other borrowings 169,390 629 1.49 % 272,993 1,351 1.98 % Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0.00 % 12,978 821 25.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,901,345 2,691 0.22 % 5,030,800 4,989 0.40 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,189,132 2,082,149 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,813 115,661 Total liabilities 7,191,290 7,228,610 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 637,896 719,880 Noncontrolling interest 1,459 1,456 Total equity 639,355 721,336 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,830,645 $ 7,949,946 Interest rate spread 3.01 % 2.78 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 58,619 3.09 % 55,252 2.91 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (357) (406) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 58,262 $ 54,846 Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Year to Date Period Ended Year to Date Period Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Average Balance Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (YTD) Interest (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 110,984 $ 105 0.19 % $ 312,130 $ 130 0.08 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 2,299,389 15,108 1.32 % 1,812,315 9,950 1.11 % State and municipal (2) 99,602 1,267 2.57 % 117,571 1,502 2.58 % Other securities (2) 3,363 51 3.06 % 3,422 46 2.72 % Total securities 2,402,354 16,426 1.38 % 1,933,308 11,498 1.20 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 11,172 225 4.06 % 16,836 412 4.93 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,085,808 104,088 4.13 % 5,280,914 108,365 4.14 % Total interest-earning assets 7,610,318 120,844 3.20 % 7,543,188 120,405 3.22 % Other assets 259,809 345,461 Total assets $ 7,870,127 $ 7,888,649 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 4,116,870 $ 1,638 0.08 % $ 3,957,936 $ 2,036 0.10 % Time deposits 617,616 2,455 0.80 % 737,729 3,917 1.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,734,486 4,093 0.17 % 4,695,665 5,953 0.26 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,536 31 0.11 % 55,821 31 0.11 % Other borrowings 147,466 1,129 1.54 % 269,019 2,727 2.04 % Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0.00 % 13,105 996 15.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,941,488 5,253 0.21 % 5,033,610 9,707 0.39 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,149,201 2,016,262 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 103,451 117,749 Total liabilities 7,194,140 7,167,621 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 674,545 719,586 Noncontrolling interest 1,442 1,442 Total equity 675,987 721,028 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,870,127 $ 7,888,649 Interest rate spread 2.99 % 2.83 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 115,591 3.06 % 110,698 2.96 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (715) (815) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 114,876 $ 109,883 Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Period End Balance Sheet Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Dec-21 Securities $ 2,204,851 $ 2,285,527 $ 2,329,424 $ 2,337,105 $ 2,166,853 $ 2,329,424 Total Loans 5,162,503 5,063,451 5,075,467 5,096,778 5,175,129 5,075,467 Allowance for credit losses 43,793 42,126 42,843 46,259 47,505 42,843 Total assets 7,842,461 7,891,111 7,819,982 8,113,110 7,988,208 7,819,982 Total deposits 6,769,521 7,016,739 6,791,435 7,090,898 6,837,000 6,791,435 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 50,075 57,115 66,787 72,490 52,134 66,787 Other borrowings 295,600 60,000 124,000 110,000 245,000 124,000 Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0 0 8,799 0 Total common equity 622,843 656,049 727,529 720,851 726,779 727,529 Total equity 624,318 657,492 728,941 722,357 728,253 728,941 Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 7,621,588 $ 7,598,922 $ 7,660,556 $ 7,753,700 $ 7,609,792 $ 7,625,832 Average assets 7,830,645 7,910,047 7,993,816 8,102,070 7,949,946 7,968,951 Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,901,345 4,982,075 4,966,711 5,086,753 5,030,800 5,030,143 Average equity 639,354 713,027 722,619 733,117 721,336 724,476 Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,317,415 14,400,003 14,452,775 14,494,533 14,654,774 14,568,763 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,387,601 14,478,183 14,532,480 14,568,334 14,737,735 14,648,167 Period-end shares outstanding 14,504,604 14,561,450 14,661,001 14,659,195 14,829,873 14,661,001 Common equity book value per share $ 42.94 $ 45.05 $ 49.62 $ 49.17 $ 49.01 $ 49.62 Income Statement Net interest income $ 58,262 $ 56,614 $ 57,811 $ 56,098 $ 54,846 $ 223,792 Provision (credit) for credit loss expense (5) 856 (520) 3,914 (1,232) (3,071) (2,219) Noninterest income 18,944 19,985 19,154 20,854 18,858 78,849 Noninterest expense (5) 49,120 46,839 48,154 50,180 47,442 190,287 Income tax expense 6,329 6,976 5,401 6,630 6,471 25,182 Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 20,869 23,273 19,465 21,342 22,831 89,264 Noncontrolling interests 32 31 31 32 31 127 Basic earnings per share (4) 1.45 1.61 1.34 1.46 1.55 6.08 Diluted earnings per share (4) 1.45 1.60 1.33 1.45 1.54 6.05 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 24,665 $ 25,200 $ 26,033 $ 47,941 $ 48,019 $ 26,033 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 62 0 0 7,463 0 0 Troubled debt restructuring not included above 4,872 5,064 5,124 5,343 5,776 5,126 Total nonperforming loans and leases 29,599 30,264 31,157 60,747 53,795 31,159 OREO 122 88 135 135 88 135 Total nonperforming assets $ 29,721 $ 30,352 $ 31,292 $ 60,882 $ 53,883 $ 31,294 Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Dec-21 Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 9,837 $ 1,735 $ 3,072 $ 1,436 $ 1,692 $ 3,072 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 7,463 0 0 Total loans and leases past due and accruing 9,837 1,735 3,072 8,899 1,692 3,072 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 42,126 $ 42,843 $ 46,259 $ 47,505 $ 49,339 $ 51,669 Provision (credit) for credit losses 780 (734) 3,600 (1,177) (2,718) $ (2,805) Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (887) (17) 7,016 69 (884) $ 6,021 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 43,793 $ 42,126 $ 42,843 $ 46,259 $ 47,505 $ 42,843 Allowance for Credit Losses - Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Balance at beginning of period $ 2,720 $ 2,506 $ 2,192 $ 2,247 $ 2,600 $ 1,920 Provision (credit) for credit losses 76 214 314 (55) (353) $ 586 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 2,796 $ 2,720 $ 2,506 $ 2,192 $ 2,247 $ 2,506 Loan Classification - Total Portfolio Special Mention $ 72,270 $ 92,380 $ 85,530 $ 98,253 $ 108,269 $ 85,530 Substandard 42,756 42,722 52,047 70,213 62,992 52,047 Ratio Analysis Credit Quality Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 1.19 % 1.04 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.84 % Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 147.95 % 139.20 % 137.51 % 76.15 % 88.31 % 137.49 % Net loan and lease losses annualized/total average loans and leases (0.07) % 0.00 % 0.55 % 0.01 % (0.07) % 0.12 % Capital Adequacy Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.72 % 8.54 % 8.79 % 8.75 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.07 % 14.23 % 14.23 % 14.21 % 14.62 % 14.39 % Profitability (period-end) Return on average assets * 1.07 % 1.19 % 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.15 % 1.12 % Return on average equity * 13.09 % 13.24 % 10.69 % 11.55 % 12.70 % 12.32 % Net interest margin (TE) * 3.09 % 3.04 % 3.01 % 2.89 % 2.91 % 2.96 % * Quarterly ratios have been annualized (1) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost. (2) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using an effective income tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021 to increase tax exempt interest income to taxable-equivalent basis. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. (4) Earnings per share for the full fiscal year may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares. (5) Amounts in prior periods' financial statements are reclassified when necessary to conform to the current period's presentation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005417/en/

