TOMRA: 2Q 2024 - Continued strong momentum in Collection; Gross margin improvements across all divisions

TOMRA, the global technology leader in sensor-based solutions for optimal

resource productivity, announces its financial results for the second quarter

2024.



Revenues for the Group amounted to 333 MEUR in the quarter, in line with the

second quarter last year. Collection revenues grew 15% to 193 MEUR compared to

the second quarter 2023, with strong sales in all regions. In Recycling,

revenues declined 15% to 57 MEUR compared to the second quarter 2023, in line

with the estimated backlog conversion ratio for the quarter. In Food, the softer

market sentiment led to a decline in revenues of 16% to 82 MEUR compared to the

second quarter 2023, which is a 4 percentage points higher backlog conversion

ratio than estimated.



The combined order backlog in Recycling and Food grew 16% to an all-time high

252 MEUR compared to the second quarter last year, despite the order intake

being down 12% and 2% to 65 MEUR and 83 MEUR in Recycling and Food respectively.



Gross margins for TOMRA Group increased from 42% to 44% in the second quarter

compared to the same period last year, with improvements in all three divisions.

Compared to the second quarter last year, Collection's gross margin increased

from 39% to 40%, Recycling's from 51% to 53% and Food's from 43% to 45%. The

increases are driven by a positive business and product mix as well as price

adjustments.



Operating expenses in the quarter were 101 MEUR (excluding 0.5 MEUR one-off

costs), which is in line with the previous two quarters.



EBITA, adjusted for one-off costs, was 44 MEUR in the quarter compared to 46

MEUR in the second quarter last year.



Earnings per share excluding one-off costs amounted to 0.08 MEUR in the second

quarter compared to 0.09 MEUR in the same quarter last year.



Highlights 2Q 2024



(comparison figures are from the second quarter last year)



· Revenues amounted to 333 MEUR in TOMRA Group, in line with last year

· Revenue growth of 15% in Collection, but down 15% in Recycling and down 16%

in Food

· Gross margin of 44%, up from 42%

· Operating expenses of 101 MEUR (ex. 0.5 MEUR one-off costs), in line with

the previous two quarters

· EBITA adj. was 44 MEUR, down 4%

· Cash flow from operations was 34 MEUR, up from 3 MEUR

· Recycling order intake down 12% to 65 MEUR and order backlog growth of 9% to

record high 133 MEUR

· Food order intake down 2% to 83 MEUR and order backlog growth of 23% to 119

MEUR



Tove Andersen, President and CEO of TOMRA Systems ASA comments:



"It is great to see the strong momentum continuing in our Collection division,

and it is encouraging to see a steady introduction of new deposit return schemes

(DRS). Installations of reverse vending machines have continued at a good pace

in Romania and Hungary. We are also experiencing high activity in Austria which

will introduce DRS for single use containers in January 2025. The market

sentiment is still softer in Recycling and Food, where revenues were down as

expected in the quarter. Despite this, the order intake was solid and the

combined order backlog is at a record high level - highlighting the continued

need for automation and increased circularity to enable a world without waste".



Webcast 2Q 2024



President & CEO Tove Andersen and CFO Eva Sagemo will present the results today

at 08:00 CEST. The presentation and Q&A session will be sent via live webcast

and will be available on demand shortly after the

presentation: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20240719_

2



Analysts and investors who would like to actively participate in the live Q&A

session must register separately for the TEAMS

webinar: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/4dd02b3c-c739-42d2-8b4b

-1accd763de91@4308d118-edd1-4300-8a37-cfeba8ad5898



Capital Markets Day 2024



TOMRA will be hosting a Capital Markets Day on 5 September 2024 in Alicante,

Spain. Presentations will be held by TOMRA's executive management, followed by

an exclusive opportunity to experience TOMRA's food grading and sorting

technology at customer's citrus packhouse. Participants will also have the

opportunity to engage directly with representatives from TOMRA's management team

in smaller breakout meetings.



Date: 5 September 2024

Time: 08:00 - 17:00 CEST (est.)

Location: AC Hotel Alicante, Spain



Registration is required and more information is available on: https://circular

-economy.tomra.com/capital-markets-day-2024



Asker, 19 July 2024



TOMRA Systems ASA



For further information, please contact:



Eva Sagemo, CFO

Tel: +47 934 39 911



Daniel Sundahl, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 913 61 899



TOMRA develops solutions that enable circular economies and optimal resource

productivity through automated identification, collection, grading, and sorting

of resources. We optimize how resources are obtained, used, and reused - turning

waste into valuable resources. Our vision is to lead the resource revolution and

enable a world without waste.



TOMRA has more than 110,000 installations in over 100 markets worldwide and had

total revenues of EUR 1,290 million in 2023. The Group employs 5,400 people

globally and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. (OSE: TOM). For

further information about TOMRA, please visit www.TOMRA.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5

-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





