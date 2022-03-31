Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Tomra Systems ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOM   NO0005668905

TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA

(TOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOMRA : welcomes the news that an “All-In” DRS is coming to England, Wales and Northern Ireland

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31
March
2022
|
17:24
Europe/Amsterdam
TOMRA welcomes the news that an "All-In" DRS is coming to England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Summary

TOMRA has reacted to the latest findings from the consultation on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and its impact on the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS)

DEFRA has revealed the scope of its deposit return scheme (DRS) plans for England, Wales and Northern Ireland in its recently published Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) consultation response - and TOMRA has welcomed its approach.

Following Scotland's lead, DEFRA and the Welsh Government have confirmed their intention to introduce an "all-in" Deposit Return Scheme for Wales, England, and Northern Ireland. This means it will apply to single-use and multipack drinks containers ranging from 50ml-3litres.

In England and Northern Ireland, PET plastic drink bottles and metal drinks cans will be included in the scheme. In Wales, glass drink bottles will also be included, in line with Scotland's scheme which is due to launch in August 2023.

While the information was announced as part of the findings of the EPR Consultation, the full results from DEFRA's consultation on the Deposit Return Scheme are yet to be announced and will be published in due course.

Truls Haug, Managing Director for TOMRA CollectionUK & Ireland, said: "We welcome these new updates from DEFRA's consultation which take us all one step further to closing the loop on single use beverage containers. We look forward to working with the appointed scheme operators, retailers and other return point operators to support a convenient and efficient scheme for consumers and all stakeholders. TOMRA has global experience in offering a range of solutions for all sizes of return points, including glass collection as needed."

Contact the TOMRA Collection press team.

TOMRA RVMs
TCS_MATERIAL_A_LOW

Disclaimer

Tomra Systems ASA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
11:36aTOMRA : welcomes the news that an “All-In” DRS is coming to England, Wales and..
PU
04:16aTOMRA : marks 50th anniversary, highlights urgent need to accelerate circular economy
PU
03:56aTOMRA : Senior Minister of State Dr Amy Khor and Norway Ambassador open TOMRA Resource Tra..
PU
03/30TOMRA : Successful EPR requires five design principles, finds new white paper
PU
03/16TOMRA : Annual Report 2021
AQ
03/16TOMRA : New Zealand announces deposit return system for drink containers
PU
03/15TOMRA : Mining's ore sorting technology unlocks value from contaminated material at Mt Cat..
PU
03/08TOMRA : Key information relating to change of ISIN in relation to the proposed share split..
AQ
03/07TOMRA : Interview with Tove Andersen to mark International Women's Day 2022
PU
03/07TOMRA : marks International Women's Day 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 719 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
Net income 2022 1 179 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2022 1 592 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,4x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 66 892 M 7 796 M 7 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 610
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
Duration : Period :
Tomra Systems ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 452,80 NOK
Average target price 423,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target -6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tove Andersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Eva Sagemo Chief Financial Officer
Jan Olof Svensson Chairman
Volker Rehrmann CTO, Executive VP & Head-TOMRA Sorting Solutions
Arnstein Fjeld Group Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-28.24%7 796
WASTE MANAGEMENT-4.46%66 197
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-3.41%42 533
TETRA TECH, INC.-0.71%9 015
GEM CO., LTD.-16.71%6 496
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.12.86%6 126