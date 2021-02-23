Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Tomra Systems ASA    TOM   NO0005668905

TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA

(TOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tomra : 210223 Investor Presentation

02/23/2021 | 01:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

TOMRA Systems ASA 23.02.2021 © TOMRA

We live in an age with the highest level of consumption

our planet has ever seen

Using more resources than ever before. More than our planet can

continue to sustain.

TOMRA is well-positioned towards megatrends

1 Pioneer in sensor-based and digital technologies

2

Leading market position - fit for growth

3

Solutions for optimal resource productivity

4 Strong financial performance, people & culture

Revenues

10 000

8 000

MNOK

6 000

4 000

2 000

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tomra Systems ASA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
01:34aTOMRA : Lifts Dividend as 2020 Profit Declines Amid Higher Financial Losses
MT
01:04aTOMRA : 210223 Investor Presentation
PU
01:01aTOMRA : 4Q 2020 - Growth in fourth quarter and sound end of the year
AQ
02/19TOMRA : New reporting segments key figures spreadsheet
AQ
02/19TOMRA : New reporting segments
AQ
02/19TOMRA : Invitation to Q4 2020 Presentation
AQ
02/16TOMRA : to host upcoming deposit return systems webinar, "Rewarding Recycling"
PU
02/08TOMRA : launches new Diamond Microsite
PU
01/27TOMRA : High-performing bottle and can recycling programs have four success fact..
PU
01/14TOMRA : and Borealis open state-of-the-art plant for post-consumer plastic waste..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 837 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
Net income 2020 764 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net Debt 2020 2 242 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,3x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 55 195 M 6 505 M 6 524 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,84x
EV / Sales 2021 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
Duration : Period :
Tomra Systems ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 363,50 NOK
Last Close Price 373,90 NOK
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Stefan Ranstrand President & Chief Executive Officer
Espen Gundersen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jan Olof Svensson Chairman
Volker Rehrmann CTO, Executive VP & Head-TOMRA Sorting Solutions
Kompen Valeria Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-11.52%6 505
WASTE MANAGEMENT-5.34%47 176
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-7.58%28 873
TETRA TECH, INC.23.67%7 765
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.12.50%4 856
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.12.29%4 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ