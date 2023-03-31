Tomra : Guidelines for Remuneration of Senior Executives

The guidelines are made in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act Section 6-16a and related regulations. The term "senior executives" applies to the CEO and other members of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT). The guidelines should apply to contractual remuneration and changes made to already agreed remuneration.

TOMRA's vision is to lead the resource revolution and TOMRA is today a world leader in the markets of sensor-based sorting solutions within the three divisions, TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food.

A successful implementation of the Company's business strategy and the protection of the Company's long-term interests, including its sustainability, requires that the Company can recruit and keep qualified employees.

Salary and other employment terms for senior executives shall therefore be competitive to ensure that TOMRA can attract and retain skilled leaders. Salary should include both fixed and variable elements. The fixed salary should reflect the individual's area of responsibility and performance over time. Principles for remuneration shall be allowed to vary in accordance with local conditions. The remuneration structure shall be based on such factors as position, expertise, experience, conduct and performance. The short-term incentive (yearly bonus) shall not exceed 50% of the fixed annual salary and be based on the achievement of specific performance targets by TOMRA Group and/or the respective manager's unit. The remuneration is benchmarked against comparable companies.

The Board has appointed a Compensation and Organizational Development Committee, headed by the Board Chair, to monitor decisions on matters regarding remuneration, terms and conditions for senior executives. The performance goals for the CEO are proposed by the Board Chair and approved by the Board. Goals for the other senior executives are determined by the CEO and approved by the Compensation Committee. The goals are operational and related to financial targets, such as increase in revenues, improvement in profit (EBITA or EPS), return on capital employed, order intake and other market related performance objectives.

The CEO's remuneration package and any adjustments thereof, are agreed between the CEO and the Board Chair and approved by the Board. The remuneration packages for the other senior executives, including adjustments of these, are agreed between the CEO and the respective manager. The terms of these agreements are approved by the Compensation and Organizational Development Committee.

Currently, the Board has established a Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), where management is incentivized based upon improvements in Earnings Per Share (EPS). The plan is subject upon yearly renewals, based upon the Board's discretion. Participation in a plan, will not give any automatic right to participate in eventual upcoming plans.

The targets are established as intervals, where the participants can earn from 30 percent (if the minimum target is met) up to 100 percent (if the maxi¬mumintarget is met) of up toone year's salary. The plan is consequently capped at one year's salary for CEO and P&L EVPs and 50% of one year's salary for other ELT members(except for one of the ELT members that has a cap at 50% of one year's salary). To safeguard alignment with TOMRA's long-term strategy and the shareholders' interest, 25 percent of earnings before tax (~50 percent of earnings after tax) must be invested in TOMRA shares and kept for at least three years. The plan has relevant claw back clauses and can be cancelled at any time by the Compensation and Organizational Committees at its own discretion.