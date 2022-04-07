Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Tomra Systems ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOM   NO0005668905

TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA

(TOM)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/07 10:29:49 am EDT
456.70 NOK   +2.45%
10:33a#WEARETOMRA : Meet Tuukka, Field Service Technician
PU
04/05TOMRA : Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2022
AQ
04/05TOMRA : Who pays for a deposit return system?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

#WeAreTOMRA: Meet Tuukka, Field Service Technician

04/07/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
07
April
2022
|
16:15
Europe/Amsterdam
#WeAreTOMRA: Meet Tuukka, Field Service Technician
Summary

For Tuukka, a company that takes care of its employees and the environment, as well as encouraging great teamwork, are the reasons why he loves his job.

14 - Tuukka - Landscape - WeAreTOMRA - 2022 recompressed

What do you do at TOMRA?

I work in TOMRA Collection Finland as a Field Service Technician. I've been working here in TOMRA for five years. I also contribute to our social media as the official "Social Media Technician" on Finland's Instagram account. I post stories and videos of our everyday work life, and funny and interesting stuff we come face to face with in our job.

Also, I'm now starting to be part of the Sales team. I'm responsible for service, maintenance and installation of our Collection solutions. I don't really have a "typical "workday because every day is different. One morning I jump into my car and do maintenance or service calls; the next day, I might have meetings with colleagues or clients, or undergo some trainings on the reverse vending machines or for the overall system. The following day, I install new machines. Sometimes I plan to do something and end up doing something else because we need to be responsive and flexible.

car_3
mupbin_3
What do you like most about working in TOMRA?

The best thing about working in TOMRA is that I get to be part of an awesome team, and not just my immediate team but the entire organization in Finland and Northern Europe. The people I work with are awesome; we get along well and work hard together, finding better solutions for everything and helping each other out. Some of my colleagues became my closest friends, and it is not just work stuff we talk about. TOMRA really takes care of its employees well and it is not just the products we have that are top-notch, we are also provided the best tools and assets to do our job.

What kind of things do you like doing outside of work?

There are so many different things I like to do outside of work. I like to exercise a lot, and I've played American football for seven years and play in the highest league in Finland. I'm competitive against myself. I always try to be better than I was the day before. I love to go out a lot with friends and family. I also disc golf and like to play video games. The biggest challenge I have is where I get enough time to do all of this!

What about TOMRA makes you proud?

Of course, the environmental factor! The feeling that I'm doing something for this planet and its future. Also, I love to be part of TOMRA as the front-runner in technology in our Collection solutions. I love when I see in the customers' or consumers' eyes the "WOW, I couldn't believe this was possible!" feeling. And no matter what your position in the company is, you are always in one way or another helping people out with solving their problems. I'm really proud that I get the chance every day in my work to help people or make things easier for them.

Disclaimer

Tomra Systems ASA published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
10:33a#WEARETOMRA : Meet Tuukka, Field Service Technician
PU
04/05TOMRA : Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2022
AQ
04/05TOMRA : Who pays for a deposit return system?
PU
04/04TOMRA : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
04/03TOMRA : What is Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)?
PU
04/01TOMRA : turns 50th announcing world without waste mission
PU
03/31TOMRA : welcomes the news that an “All-In” DRS is coming to England, Wales and..
PU
03/31TOMRA : marks 50th anniversary, highlights urgent need to accelerate circular economy
PU
03/31TOMRA : Senior Minister of State Dr Amy Khor and Norway Ambassador open TOMRA Resource Tra..
PU
03/30TOMRA : Successful EPR requires five design principles, finds new white paper
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 652 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
Net income 2022 1 175 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2022 1 594 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,6x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 65 858 M 7 507 M 7 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 4 610
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
Duration : Period :
Tomra Systems ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 445,80 NOK
Average target price 423,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target -5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tove Andersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Eva Sagemo Chief Financial Officer
Jan Olof Svensson Chairman
Volker Rehrmann CTO, Executive VP & Head-TOMRA Sorting Solutions
Arnstein Fjeld Group Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-29.35%7 507
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.78%66 882
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.31%42 139
TETRA TECH, INC.-3.16%8 386
GEM CO., LTD.-20.19%6 213
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.11.19%5 980