Oil gains on vaccine hopes, even as nations reimpose lockdowns

11/10/2020 | 01:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon outweighed worries about a drop in fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus.

Brent crude futures rose 94 cents, or 2.2%, to $43.34 by 12:33 EDT (1633 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 89 cents, or 2.2%, to $41.18.

Both contracts jumped 8% on Monday, their biggest daily gains in more than five months, after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said their experimental COVID-19 treatment was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.

Oil bounced again Tuesday afternoon after the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said doses of the vaccine will be available for people at the highest priority in December.

"This implies that at some point in next year, people may be able to go on vacation, which means we will see a greater demand for jet fuel," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

"For the energy complex this is the best thing since sliced bread," he added.

Mass rollouts, however, are likely to be months away and subject to regulatory approvals.

In the meantime, renewed lockdowns in Europe and rising coronavirus cases in the United States are still hurting fuel demand, however.

"The rising counts could associate with more intense business lockdowns and work at home trends that have forced a sharp curtailment in U.S. driving habits," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Traffic in London, Paris and Madrid fell sharply in November after a peak in October, according to data provided to Reuters by location technology company TomTom for mobility until Sunday evening.

There were more than 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday as U.S. coronavirus cases surged to more than 10 million.

Prices were also boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister, who on Monday said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, could tweak their supply pact if demand slumps before the vaccine is available.

OPEC+ agreed to cut supply by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from August through December and then ease the cuts by about 2 million bpd in January.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Sonali Paul and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Susan Fenton, David Goodman and David Gregorio)

By Laura Sanicola

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 5.25% 110.23 Delayed Quote.209.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.19% 43.36 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
PFIZER INC. -1.16% 38.74 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED 2.66% 5048.45 End-of-day quote.19.51%
TOMTOM NV -0.55% 6.315 Delayed Quote.-32.59%
WTI 3.81% 41.165 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
Financials
Sales 2020 532 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2020 -250 M -295 M -295 M
Net cash 2020 324 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 827 M 977 M 977 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 516
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,20 €
Last Close Price 6,35 €
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-32.59%977
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-20.35%161 243
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.57%43 197
ERICSSON AB31.01%41 405
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.66%28 863
ZTE CORPORATION3.31%24 329
