TomTom : BlackRock Inc. - TomTom N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionTomTom N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34224566
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares99.330,00
Number of voting rights99.330,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares215.135,00
Number of voting rights364.933,00
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.936.987,00
Number of voting rights3.963.718,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,21 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,97 %
Indirectly potential0,24 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,35 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,99 %
Indirectly potential0,35 %
Date last update: 05 May 2023
