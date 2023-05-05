Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TomTom NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:29 2023-05-05 am EDT
7.505 EUR   +1.21%
03:32pTomtom : BlackRock Inc. - TomTom N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/17TomTom : Q1 23: TomTom starts the year well and returns to profitability
Alphavalue
04/14Tomtom : Q1 2023 Results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TomTom : BlackRock Inc. - TomTom N.V. - Amsterdam

05/05/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - TomTom N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - TomTom N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionTomTom N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34224566
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares99.330,00 Number of voting rights99.330,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares215.135,00 Number of voting rights364.933,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.936.987,00 Number of voting rights3.963.718,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,21 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,97 % Indirectly potential0,24 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,35 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,35 %

Date last update: 05 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOMTOM NV
03:32pTomtom : BlackRock Inc. - TomTom N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/17TomTom : Q1 23: TomTom starts the year well and returns to profitability
Alphavalue
04/14Tomtom : Q1 2023 Results presentation
PU
04/14Transcript : TomTom N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 14, 2023
CI
04/14European Midday Briefing: U.S. Bank Earnings In Focus
DJ
04/14Bank shares lift Europe's STOXX 600 to over one-year high
RE
04/14Tomtom : N.V., - TomTom Q1 2023 results press release
PU
04/14European shares rise on hopes of end of US rate-hike cycle
RE
04/14Tomtom : Excel Tables Website - Q1 2023
PU
04/14TomTom returns to profit as location tech gains steam
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOMTOM NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 568 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2023 -36,6 M -40,4 M -40,4 M
Net cash 2023 231 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2023 -27,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 964 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 769
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,42 €
Average target price 10,00 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Bowman Chief Technical Officer
Jack P. de Kreij Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMTOM NV14.34%1 048
APPLE INC.28.88%2 623 120
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.17.72%327 375
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.00%34 827
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.10%13 145
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.54%9 601
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer