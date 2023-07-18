DNB Asset Management AS - TomTom N.V. - Amsterdam
Date of transaction17 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyDNB Asset Management AS
Issuing institutionTomTom N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34224566
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of sharegewoon aandeel (verpand)
|Number of shares6.461.049,00
|Number of voting rights6.461.049,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding4,88 %
|Directly real4,88 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding4,88 %
|Directly real4,88 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 18 July 2023
