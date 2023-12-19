Stock TOM2 TOMTOM NV
PDF Report : TomTom NV

TomTom NV

Equities

TOM2

NL0013332471

Phones & Handheld Devices

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
 11:35:12 2023-12-19 am EST 		Intraday chart for TomTom NV After market 02:11:57 pm
6.41 EUR +3.47% 6.413 +0.05%
Latest news about TomTom NV

TOMTOM : EPS cut (2023: from € -0.12 to -0.17, 2024: from € 0.02 to 0.01) Alphavalue
Microsoft and TomTom to Bring AI Voice Interaction to Motor Vehicles MT
TomTom creates AI-based conversational assistant for vehicles with Microsoft RE
Italy's Nextalia, NB Renaissance to file joint Verisem bid - source RE
TomTom Lands Multi-year Deal with Bridgestone's Mobility Unit MT
TomTom N.V. announces an Equity Buyback for 7% of its issued share capital, for ?50 million. CI
TomTom N.V. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
TOMTOM : DCF cut by -11.1% Alphavalue
TomTom N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Global markets live: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Blackrock, UnitedHealth...
TOMTOM : Frustrating Q3 results Alphavalue
TomTom N.V. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2023 CI
Transcript : TomTom N.V., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 13, 2023 CI
Map maker TomTom's Q3 loss narrows boosted by car branch growth RE
TomTom and Flow Labs Partners to Deliver Advanced, Real-Time Road Network Optimization and Insights CI
Jacobs Solutions Unit, TomTom Enter Technology Integration Collaboration MT
TomTom, StreetLight Form Global Transportation Data Partnership MT
TomTom and StreetLight Data, Inc. Partners to Deliver Transportation Data and Insights Worldwide CI
TOMTOM : EPS upgrade (2023: from € -0.28 to -0.13, 2024: from € -0.03 to 0.02) Alphavalue
TOMTOM : Q2 23: TomTom again beats consensus Alphavalue
Global markets live: BYD, Activision, Microsoft, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
Transcript : TomTom N.V., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 17, 2023 CI
TomTom lifts 2023 forecasts after new maps help beat Q2 expectations RE
European Midday Briefing : China Data Drags on Mood DJ
TomTom N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI

Company Profile

TomTom NV is the leading independent location technology specialist. The company provides location data and technology to carmakers, businesses, and developers, leveraging its extensive experience and broad array of customers and partners. Its application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs power a wide variety of use cases across all industries. TomTom NV operates two business segments: Location Technology (81.4% of net sales) and Consumer (18.6%).
Sector
Phones & Handheld Devices
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for TomTom NV

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
6.195 EUR
Average target price
9.5 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+53.35%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Portable Satellite Navigation

1st Jan change Capi.
TOMTOM NV Stock TomTom NV
-1.16% 874 M $
BAYANAT AI PLC Stock Bayanat AI PLC
-27.55% 2 450 M $
HI-TARGET NAVIGATION TECH CO.,LTD Stock Hi-Target Navigation Tech Co.,Ltd
+19.09% 763 M $
NEXTNAV INC. Stock NextNav Inc.
+40.27% 466 M $
IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL (I.S.I) LTD Stock Imagesat International (I.S.I) Ltd
-24.95% 172 M $
THINKWARE CORPORATION Stock THINKWARE Corporation
+29.13% 134 M $
Portable Satellite Navigation
