TomTom NV
Equities
TOM2
NL0013332471
Phones & Handheld Devices
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 02:11:57 pm
|6.41 EUR
|+3.47%
|6.413
|+0.05%
|07:42pm
|TOMTOM : EPS cut (2023: from € -0.12 to -0.17, 2024: from € 0.02 to 0.01)
|02:03pm
|Microsoft and TomTom to Bring AI Voice Interaction to Motor Vehicles
|MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
TomTom NV is the leading independent location technology specialist. The company provides location data and technology to carmakers, businesses, and developers, leveraging its extensive experience and broad array of customers and partners. Its application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs power a wide variety of use cases across all industries. TomTom NV operates two business segments: Location Technology (81.4% of net sales) and Consumer (18.6%).
SectorPhones & Handheld Devices
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
6.195 EUR
Average target price
9.5 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+53.35%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.16%
|874 M $
|-27.55%
|2 450 M $
|+19.09%
|763 M $
|+40.27%
|466 M $
|-24.95%
|172 M $
|+29.13%
|134 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock TomTom NV - Euronext Amsterdam
- News TomTom NV
- TomTom : EPS cut (2023