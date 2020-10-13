Log in
TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
10/13 05:14:11 am
6.775 EUR   -1.81%
04:45aTOMTOM : Hala Zeine appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TomTom
10/09TOMTOM NV : quaterly earnings release
09/25TOMTOM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting agenda change
TomTom : Hala Zeine appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TomTom

10/13/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 13 October 2020, TomTom (TOM2) today announced the appointment of Hala Zeine as a new member of its Supervisory Board. Hala was appointed during today's Extraordinary General Meeting, for a term effective immediately until TomTom's Annual General Meeting in 2024.

The shareholders voted in favor of her appointment with 99.95% of the votes cast. The adopted resolution with detailed voting results can be found on our corporate website.

The Supervisory Boardnow consists of five members: Derk Haank (Chairman), Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker (Deputy Chairman), Jack de Kreij, Michael Rhodin and Hala Zeine.

-END-

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 08:44:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 558 M 659 M 659 M
Net income 2020 -248 M -293 M -293 M
Net cash 2020 346 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 898 M 1 061 M 1 060 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 48,8%
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,38 €
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-26.75%1 061
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-15.85%168 702
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.26%41 117
ERICSSON AB17.78%36 514
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.46%28 317
NOKIA OYJ4.37%22 880
