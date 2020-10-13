TomTom : Hala Zeine appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TomTom

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 13 October 2020, TomTom (TOM2) today announced the appointment of Hala Zeine as a new member of its Supervisory Board. Hala was appointed during today's Extraordinary General Meeting, for a term effective immediately until TomTom's Annual General Meeting in 2024.

The shareholders voted in favor of her appointment with 99.95% of the votes cast. The adopted resolution with detailed voting results can be found on our corporate website.

he Supervisory Board now consists of five members: Derk Haank (Chairman), Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker (Deputy Chairman), Jack de Kreij, Michael Rhodin and Hala Zeine.

