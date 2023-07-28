Automotive generated €91 million revenue in the quarter, representing a 52% increase year on year. Automotive operational revenue increased by 28% to €90 million (Q2 '22: €71 million). This strong year-on-year growth in Automotive operational revenue mainly resulted from a combination of overall volume increases and market share gains, further supported by a one-off increase from royalties related to previous periods.

Automotive operational revenue is calculated as follows:

y.o.y. y.o.y. (€ in millions, unless stated otherwise) Q2 '23 Q2 '22 change H1 '23 H1 '22 change Automotive revenue 90.9 60.0 52% 172.0 120.5 43% Movement of Automotive deferred revenue -0.4 10.6 2.1 18.4 Automotive operational revenue 90.5 70.5 28% 174.1 138.9 25%

Enterprise revenue decreased by 18% year on year, to €37 million (Q2 '22: €45 million). This decrease is in line with our expectations and reflects the renewal of certain contracts at lower contract values.

In Enterprise, we expanded our relationship with analytics provider Alteryx. The company now integrates TomTom location data and Maps APIs into its new cloud-based analysis tools, enabling users to apply more advanced analytical techniques and easily visualize their analyses. By delivering these capabilities through a new cloud- connected platform, Alteryx will help an even broader user base benefit from TomTom-powered location intelligence.

Our Automotive business introduced new Live Speed Restrictions as an addition to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) portfolio. The solution captures dynamic and temporary speed limit information along a driver's route to increase speed limit accuracy and improve road safety. By enabling safer driving, it also helps OEMs deliver on Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) safety requirements. The addition of Live Speed Restrictions further supports our strong position in the ADAS market, particularly in the Driver Warnings segment.

The TomTom co-founded Overture Maps Foundation released its Data Schema and Global Entity Reference System during the quarter. This is an important step in reaching our goal of developing interoperable open map data, together with co-founders AWS, Meta and Microsoft, as well as with the other organizations that have joined since the foundation's inception. The Data Schema and the Global Entity Reference System encompass the specifications that explain how geospatial data will be structured and how additional data can be added to the base map in an easy way. With this, we are creating the conditions needed to connect Overture's open map data with the proprietary geospatial data from organizations that are joining and using Overture.

CONSUMER

Consumer reported revenue of €28 million for the quarter, 4% higher compared with the same quarter last year (Q2 '22: €27 million. Consumer segment EBIT declined in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period last year.