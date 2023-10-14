TomTom N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 13, 2023 at 07:56 pm EDT Share

TomTom N.V. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 144.11 million compared to EUR 136.3 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 7.89 million compared to EUR 17.48 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.06 compared to EUR 0.14 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.06 compared to EUR 0.14 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was EUR 441.38 million compared to EUR 397.33 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 9.37 million compared to EUR 93.95 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.07 compared to EUR 0.74 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.07 compared to EUR 0.74 a year ago.