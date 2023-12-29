TomTom N.V.

TomTom NV is the leading independent location technology specialist. The company provides location data and technology to carmakers, businesses, and developers, leveraging its extensive experience and broad array of customers and partners. Its application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs power a wide variety of use cases across all industries. TomTom NV operates two business segments: Location Technology (81.4% of net sales) and Consumer (18.6%).