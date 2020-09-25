Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom NV    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/25 02:09:53 am
6.208 EUR   +0.78%
01:35aTOMTOM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting agenda change
PU
09/22Oil Market Flies Blind as Covid-19 Clouds Demand Outlook
DJ
09/22TOMTOM : Maserati Awards Global Deal to TomTom
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TomTom : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting agenda change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 25 September 2020, Bram Schot is withdrawing from the nomination process to join the Supervisory Board of TomTom N.V. As a result, agenda item 3 - 'appointment of Bram Schot as member of the Supervisory Board' - has been removed from the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 13 October 2020.

-ENDS-

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOMTOM NV
01:35aTOMTOM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting agenda change
PU
09/22Oil Market Flies Blind as Covid-19 Clouds Demand Outlook
DJ
09/22TOMTOM : Maserati Awards Global Deal to TomTom
AQ
09/22Maserati Awards Global Deal to TomTom
GL
09/04Commuters trickle back to 'ghost-town' London, data suggests
RE
09/03TOMTOM LAUNCHES ROADCHECK : A Pioneering Product for Safer Autonomous Driving
GL
09/01TOMTOM : Hala Zeine and Bram Schot nominated as Supervisory Board Members of Tom..
PU
09/01TOMTOM : GO Navigation App now available on all major app platforms
PU
09/01TOMTOM NV : Nomination
CO
07/20TOMTOM NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 558 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2020 -248 M -290 M -290 M
Net cash 2020 346 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 802 M 934 M 936 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,38 €
Last Close Price 6,16 €
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-34.61%934
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-21.08%162 056
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-27.59%39 600
ERICSSON AB18.56%36 068
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.86%25 842
NOKIA OYJ2.59%22 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group