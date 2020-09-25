TomTom : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting agenda change

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 25 September 2020, Bram Schot is withdrawing from the nomination process to join the Supervisory Board of TomTom N.V. As a result, agenda item 3 - 'appointment of Bram Schot as member of the Supervisory Board' - has been removed from the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 13 October 2020.

-ENDS-

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com