Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TomTom NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:32:07 2023-04-14 am EDT
7.965 EUR   +5.01%
08:06aTomtom : Q1 2023 Results presentation
PU
06:06aEuropean Midday Briefing: U.S. Bank Earnings In Focus
DJ
05:08aEuropean shares rise as US inflation data signals end of rate-hike cycle
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TomTom : Q1 2023 Results presentation

04/14/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2023 Results

Harold Goddijn - CEO

Taco Titulaer - CFO

14 April 2023

Operational highlights for the quarter

  • Momentum in our Location Technology business, with a deepened partnership with SAP and our Navigation SDK gaining traction in Enterprise markets
  • Robust growth of the installed base for our automated driving solutions, which doubled in a year and outperformed the market
  • On track for a phased launch of the TomTom Maps Platform, which will bring new maps and significant value to customers and partners

2 © 2023 TomTom

Financial highlights for the quarter

  • Group revenue of €141m (up from €128m in Q1 '22)
  • Location Technology revenue of €118m (up from €105m in Q1 '22)
  • Automotive operational revenue of €84m (up from €68m in Q1 '22)
  • Free cash flow1 of €10m (improved from an outflow of €23m in Q1 '22)
  • Net cash of €321m (up from €304m at the end of Q4 '22)

1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022

3 © 2023 TomTom

Outlook 2023

Outlook

Actual

in € million

2023

2022

Group revenue

540 - 580

536

Location Technology

455 - 485

436

revenue

FCF1 as % of Group

0% - +5%

-5%

revenue

1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022.

4 © 2023 TomTom

Thank you

Any questions?

5 © 2023 TomTom

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 12:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOMTOM NV
08:06aTomtom : Q1 2023 Results presentation
PU
06:06aEuropean Midday Briefing: U.S. Bank Earnings In Focus
DJ
05:08aEuropean shares rise as US inflation data signals end of rate-hike cycle
RE
03:36aTomtom : N.V., - TomTom Q1 2023 results press release
PU
03:31aEuropean shares rise on hopes of end of US rate-hike cycle
RE
03:06aTomtom : Excel Tables Website - Q1 2023
PU
01:47aTomTom returns to profit as location tech gains steam
RE
01:06aTomtom : Q1 2023 results press release
PU
03/09TomTom : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce
Alphavalue
02/06TomTom : Q4 22: back on the path of success
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOMTOM NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 557 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2023 -32,2 M -35,6 M -35,6 M
Net cash 2023 176 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 -25,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 974 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 769
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,59 €
Average target price 9,67 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Bowman Chief Technical Officer
Jack P. de Kreij Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMTOM NV16.96%1 076
APPLE INC.23.22%2 619 481
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.19.53%337 576
XIAOMI CORPORATION11.33%38 765
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.36.95%12 746
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD21.95%11 634
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer