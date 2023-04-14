|
TomTom : Q1 2023 Results presentation
Q1 2023 Results
Harold Goddijn - CEO
Taco Titulaer - CFO
Operational highlights for the quarter
Momentum in our Location Technology business, with a deepened partnership with SAP and our Navigation SDK gaining traction in Enterprise markets
Robust growth of the installed base for our automated driving solutions, which doubled in a year and outperformed the market
On track for a phased launch of the TomTom Maps Platform, which will bring new maps and significant value to customers and partners
Financial highlights for the quarter
Group revenue of €141m (up from €128m in Q1 '22)
Location Technology revenue of €118m (up from €105m in Q1 '22)
Automotive operational revenue of €84m (up from €68m in Q1 '22)
Free cash flow1 of €10m (improved from an outflow of €23m in Q1 '22)
Net cash of €321m (up from €304m at the end of Q4 '22)
1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022
Outlook 2023
Outlook
Actual
in € million
2023
2022
Group revenue
540 - 580
536
Location Technology
455 - 485
436
revenue
FCF1 as % of Group
0% - +5%
-5%
revenue
1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022.
Disclaimer
