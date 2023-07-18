Q2 2023 Results
Harold Goddijn - CEO
Taco Titulaer - CFO
17 July 2023
Operational highlights for the quarter
- Good performance of our Location Technology business, showing continuing momentum and growth
- A deepening of our relationship with Alteryx, with the company now integrating TomTom location data and Maps APIs into its new cloud- based analytics solution
- Progress with the roll-out of new maps according to schedule, as they were delivered to selected partners for testing and validation
- The release of the core technical specifications underlying the Overture
Maps Foundation's data sets, furthering our goal of establishing an open standard for base map data
Financial highlights for the quarter
- Group revenue of €157m (up from €133m in Q2 '22)
- Location Technology revenue of €128m (up from €105m in Q2 '22)
- Automotive operational revenue of €90m (up from €71m in Q2 '22)
- Free cash flow1 of €3m (improved from €0m in Q2 '22)
- Net cash of €316m (up from €304m at the end of Q4 '22)
1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022
Outlook 2023
Updated
Previous
Outlook
Outlook
Actual
in € million
2023
2023
2022
Group
570 - 600
540 - 580
536
revenue
Location Technology
480 - 505
455 - 485
436
revenue
FCF1 as % of
Around +5%
0% - +5%
-5%
Group revenue
1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022
Thank you
Any questions?
