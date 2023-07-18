Q2 2023 Results

Harold Goddijn - CEO

Taco Titulaer - CFO

17 July 2023

Operational highlights for the quarter

  • Good performance of our Location Technology business, showing continuing momentum and growth
  • A deepening of our relationship with Alteryx, with the company now integrating TomTom location data and Maps APIs into its new cloud- based analytics solution
  • Progress with the roll-out of new maps according to schedule, as they were delivered to selected partners for testing and validation
  • The release of the core technical specifications underlying the Overture
    Maps Foundation's data sets, furthering our goal of establishing an open standard for base map data

Financial highlights for the quarter

  • Group revenue of €157m (up from €133m in Q2 '22)
  • Location Technology revenue of €128m (up from €105m in Q2 '22)
  • Automotive operational revenue of €90m (up from €71m in Q2 '22)
  • Free cash flow1 of €3m (improved from €0m in Q2 '22)
  • Net cash of €316m (up from €304m at the end of Q4 '22)

1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022

Outlook 2023

Updated

Previous

Outlook

Outlook

Actual

in € million

2023

2023

2022

Group

570 - 600

540 - 580

536

revenue

Location Technology

480 - 505

455 - 485

436

revenue

FCF1 as % of

Around +5%

0% - +5%

-5%

Group revenue

1 Free cash flow excludes restructuring charges related to the Maps realignment announced in June 2022

