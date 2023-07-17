  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:12 2023-07-17 am EDT Intraday chart for TomTom NV 5-day change 1st Jan Change
7.825 EUR +8.76% +12.43% +20.66%
06:56pm TOMTOM : Q2 23: TomTom again beats consensus Alphavalue
05:49pm Global markets live: BYD, Activision, Microsoft, Rio Tinto, Tesla... ZB

TOMTOM : Q2 23: TomTom again beats consensus

Today at 12:56 pm

Latest news about TomTom NV

Company Profile

TomTom NV is the leading independent location technology specialist. The company provides location data and technology to carmakers, businesses, and developers, leveraging its extensive experience and broad array of customers and partners. Its application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs power a wide variety of use cases across all industries. TomTom NV operates two business segments: Location Technology (81.4% of net sales) and Consumer (18.6%).
Sector
Phones & Handheld Devices
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for TomTom NV

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
7.195EUR
Average target price
10.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+38.99%
Sector Portable Satellite Navigation

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TOMTOM NV
Chart Analysis TomTom NV
+20.66% 1 039 M $
HI-TARGET NAVIGATION TECH CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Hi-Target Navigation Tech Co.,Ltd
+19.09% 783 M $
NEXTNAV INC.
Chart Analysis NextNav Inc.
+2.22% 325 M $
IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL (I.S.I) LTD
Chart Analysis ImageSat International (I.S.I) Ltd
-4.97% 223 M $
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Chart Analysis Quartix Technologies plc
-17.24% 152 M $
THINKWARE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis THINKWARE Corporation
-8.35% 96 M $
GLOBALSAT WORLDCOM CORPORATION
Chart Analysis GlobalSat WorldCom Corporation
+19.41% 40 M $
DSG GLOBAL INC.
Chart Analysis DSG Global Inc.
-4.44% 7 M $
GOLFZONDECA INC.
Chart Analysis GolfzonDeca Inc.
-33.12% 6 M $
TPL TRAKKER LIMITED
Chart Analysis TPL Trakker Limited
-23.72% 6 M $
