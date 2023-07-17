|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:12 2023-07-17 am EDT
|7.825 EUR
|+8.76%
|+12.43%
|+20.66%
|06:56pm
|TOMTOM : Q2 23: TomTom again beats consensus
|05:49pm
|Global markets live: BYD, Activision, Microsoft, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
TOMTOM : Q2 23: TomTom again beats consensus
Today at 12:56 pm
TomTom NV is the leading independent location technology specialist. The company provides location data and technology to carmakers, businesses, and developers, leveraging its extensive experience and broad array of customers and partners. Its application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs power a wide variety of use cases across all industries. TomTom NV operates two business segments: Location Technology (81.4% of net sales) and Consumer (18.6%).Read more
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for TomTom NV
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
7.195EUR
Average target price
10.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+38.99%
