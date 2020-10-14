Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/14 04:27:11 am
7.375 EUR   +6.50%
03:55aTOMTOM : Q3 2020 results press release
PU
02:37aTOMTOM : reports drop in earnings, automotive gains
RE
01:20aTOMTOM : Q3 2020 Results
PU
TomTom : Q3 2020 results press release

10/14/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Amsterdam

14 October 2020 | TOM2

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

TomTom achieves 20% quarter on quarter revenue growth

TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN

"Market conditions continue to improve and we are pleased that our Automotive business shows robust sequential operational revenue growth.

Deal activity was strong despite COVID-19. We are especially excited to announce a multi-year expansion and extension of our Uber contract, supplying both maps and traffic. Uber will also become a map editing partner, deepening our relationship and enhancing our mapping ecosystem.

Research and development remain a priority, with further developments to our mapmaking platform, connected navigation product and our Maps APIs, laying the foundations for future success."

OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

FINANCIAL SUMMARY THIRD QUARTER 2020

Compared with Q2 '20

  • Group revenue increased by 20% (Q2 '20: €124 million)
  • Location Technology increased by 13% (Q2 '20: €94 million)
  • Automotive operational revenue increased by 24% to €59 million (Q2 '20: €48 million)
  • Free cash flow is an outflow of €20 million (Q2 '20: outflow of €54 million)

Compared with Q3 '19

  • Group revenue decreased by 10% (Q3 '19: €164 million)
  • Location Technology increased by 9% (Q3 '19: €97 million)
  • Automotive operational revenue decreased by 33% to €59 million (Q3 '19: €88 million)
  • Free cash flow is an outflow of €20 million (Q3 '19: inflow of €23 million)
  • Net cash of €346 million (Q3 '19: €393 million)

KEY FIGURES

q.o.q

y.o.y.

y.o.y.

(€ in millions)

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

change

Q3 '19

change

YTD '20

YTD '19

change

Location Technology

105.6

93.8

13 %

96.5

9 %

290.7

315.6

-8 %

Consumer

42.3

29.9

41 %

67.7

-38 %

112.1

228.9

-51 %

Revenue

147.9

123.7

20%

164.2

-10%

402.8

544.5

-26%

Gross profit

112.0

105.8

6%

127.9

-12%

320.3

391.2

-18%

Gross margin

76%

86%

78%

80%

72%

EBITDA

3.9

7.3

15.9

5.7

65.6

EBITDA margin

3%

6%

10%

1%

12%

Net result1

-67.0

-62.0

-43.4

-191.7

701.8

Free cash flow (FCF)

-20.0

-54.0

22.7

-60.3

18.2

FCF as a % of revenue

-14%

-44%

14%

-15%

3%

  • All figures presented in the table above relate to continuing operations, except for the YTD'19 Net result.

This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: operational revenue; gross margin; EBITDA (margin); free cash flow and net cash, which are further explained at the end of this report.

Investor Relations

Phone | +31 20 757 5194

Email | ir@tomtom.com

www.tomtom.com

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS REVIEW

TOMTOM'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TACO TITULAER

"Sequential operational improvements in car production translated into 24% quarter on quarter revenue growth in Automotive. For Q4, we expect that Automotive operational revenue continues to show strong sequential growth. Full year reported revenue for the Group is expected to be around €530 million.

The start of new car lines in Automotive reduced gross margin this quarter. But we expect our gross margin for the full year to be around 80%.

Free cash flow in the quarter was in line with expectations. Seasonal customer receipts, combined with further improvements in Automotive operational revenue, will lead to positive free cash flow in Q4 '20 of around €30 million.

Although there have been notable sales improvements in recent months, we feel that the economic circumstances remain too uncertain to resume our share buyback program at the moment."

REVENUE

Revenue for the third quarter amounted to €148 million, an increase of 20% sequentially (Q2 '20: €124 million) and a decrease of 10% year on year (Q3 '19: €164 million).

Location Technology

q.o.q

y.o.y.

y.o.y.

(€ in millions)

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

change

Q3 '19

change

YTD '20

YTD '19

change

Automotive

65.9

51.6

28 %

55.4

19 %

167.3

196.5

-15 %

Enterprise

39.7

42.2

-6 %

41.1

-4 %

123.3

119.1

4 %

Revenue

105.6

93.8

13%

96.5

9%

290.7

315.6

-8%

Automotive

Reported revenue

65.9

51.6

28 %

55.4

19 %

167.3

196.5

-15 %

Movement of deferred and

-6.6

-3.7

32.9

25.2

68.2

unbilled

Operational revenue

59.4

47.9

24%

88.3

-33%

192.6

264.6

-27%

Location Technology revenue was €106 million, an increase of 13% sequentially (Q2 '20: €94 million)

and an increase of 9% year on year ( Q3 '19: €97 million), resulting from an increase in Automotive revenue.

Automotive generated revenue of €66 million in the quarter, an increase of 28% compared with last quarter (Q2 '20: €52 million) and an increase of 19% compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €55 million). Automotive operational revenue was €59 million in the quarter, a sequential increase of 24% (Q2 '20: €48 million) and a year on year decrease of 33% (Q3 '19: €88 million).

Enterprise revenue decreased to €40 million in Q3 '20, 6% lower than last quarter (Q2 '20: €42

million) and 4% lower than the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €41 million) resulting mainly from unfavorable foreign exchange movements.

Within Automotive, we announced that we will provide our full stack solution of maps, navigation software and connected services for the all-new Maserati Intelligent Assistant in-vehicle infotainment system. Maserati drivers will benefit from our premium user interface and connected on-line in vehicle services, also allowing for automatic map updates in the background.

We also launched RoadCheck, a product that further contributes to improving road safety. It allows carmakers to decide where it is safe for drivers to activate their vehicles' automated driving functions.

Our Enterprise business announced a multiyear extension of our relationship with Uber, providing maps, traffic data, and Maps APIs across Uber's global platform. In addition, Uber will serve as a trusted map editing partner to TomTom, leading to even more accurate navigation and location experiences, routing, fares, and arrival time estimates. This will benefit customers, drivers, and delivery people on Uber's platform, and other TomTom customers.

Consumer

q.o.q

y.o.y.

y.o.y.

(€ in millions)

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

change

Q3 '19

change

YTD '20

YTD '19

change

Consumer products

38.4

27.9

38 %

63.3

-39 %

101.4

199.5

-49 %

Automotive hardware

3.9

2.0

95 %

4.4

-10 %

10.7

29.5

-64 %

Consumer revenue

42.3

29.9

41%

67.7

-38%

112.1

228.9

-51%

Consumer reported revenue of €42 million for the quarter, a sequential increase of 41% (Q2 '20: €30 million) and a decrease of 38% compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €68 million).

GROSS PROFIT

The gross margin for the quarter was 76% compared with 78% in Q3 '19.

While underlying gross margin continues to improve, reflecting higher proportions of data, software and services in our sales mix, this quarter gross margin was impacted by the start of production of new software platforms in Automotive. The start of production triggers the release of capitalized contract costs associated with customized non recurring engineering (NRE), lowering the gross margin in Q3 '20. Furthermore, in Q3'19 gross profit was positively influenced by one-offs; excluding these one-offs gross margin was 74% in Q3 '19.

OPERATING RESULT

Operating result (EBIT) in the quarter was a loss of €68 million (Q3 '19: loss of €57 million). Total operating expenses in the quarter were €180 million, a decrease of €5 million compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €185 million). The year on year decrease, reflected in marketing and selling, general and administrative expenses, shows the effect of discretionary cost control measures.

FINANCIAL INCOME, EXPENSES AND INCOME TAX

Total financial result, for the quarter was an expense of €4 million (Q3 '19: income of €1 million), which consisted primarily of foreign exchange losses from the revaluation of monetary balance sheet items.

The income tax gain for the quarter was €4 million compared with a gain of €13 million in Q3 '19. The amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets results in a release of deferred tax assets and liabilities, contributing to the tax gain.

BALANCE SHEET

Other intangible assets decreased to €181 million from €380 million at the end of 2019 mainly due to amortization of map database. Cash balances, including fixed-term deposits were €346 million at the end of the quarter (Q4 '19: €437 million). The decrease during the year is from a combination of lower operational revenue, working capital movements and the share buyback in Q1 '20.

At the end of the quarter, inventory was €28 million, a €2 million increase from the end of last year mostly relating to automotive hardware. Trade receivables were €110 million in Q3 '20 compared with €100 million at the end of 2019.

Current liabilities, excluding deferred revenue, were €125 million, compared with €177 million at the end of 2019. The decrease is mainly due to decreases in accruals and other liabilities, reflecting lower personnel-related accruals, and trade payables.

DEFERRED, UNBILLED AND OPERATIONAL REVENUE

Deferred revenue represents upfront payments received from customers for content and service deliveries over multiple years (such as map updates and traffic services), while unbilled revenue is revenue earned but not yet invoiced. Combining reported revenue with the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue provides operational revenue, giving insight into operational performance.

Further detail of deferred revenue and the net movement of deferred and unbilled revenue is provided below.

(€ in millions)

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Dec

2020

2020

2019

Automotive

307.5

310.5

278.3

Enterprise

43.6

9.8

23.3

Consumer

45.9

51.6

67.7

Deferred revenue

397.0

371.9

369.3

Total deferred revenue was €397 million at the end of Q3 '20. The increase compared with previous quarter and 31 December 2019 is mainly driven by seasonal timing of invoicing and increase of operational revenue in Location Technology offset by releases in Consumer.

(€ in millions)

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '19

YTD '20

YTD '19

Automotive

-6.6

-3.7

32.9

25.2

68.2

Enterprise

33.6

-21.9

33.3

2.2

4.2

Consumer

-5.7

-8.1

-5.5

-21.8

-15.8

Net movement of deferred and unbilled revenue

21.3

-33.7

60.6

5.6

56.5

The sequential movement of deferred and unbilled revenue is explained by the timing of invoicing of certain Enterprise customers. The net movement for the quarter compared with the same quarter last year, is explained by lower operational revenue for both Automotive and Consumer.

CASH FLOW

In Q3 '20, free cash flow (FCF) was an outflow of €20 million versus an outflow of €54 million last quarter and an inflow of €23 million in the same quarter last year. The FCF reflects mainly the sequential and year on year development of revenue from Automotive and Consumer.

Our cash flow from investing activities includes an inflow of fixed-term deposits that matured during the quarter. Excluding this, cash flows from investing activities shows a year-on-year decline in capitalized research and development projects.

The cash flow from financing activities for the quarter was an outflow of €4 million and mainly relates to the payment of lease liabilities. During the quarter 12 thousand options relating to our long-term employee incentive programs were exercised (Q3 '19: 379 thousand).

On 30 September 2020, the Group had no outstanding bank borrowings and reported a net cash position of €346 million (Q3 '19: net cash of €393 million). The year on year decrease in net cash is explained by lower free cash flows and the share buyback in the first quarter.

Free cash flow is reconciled to the cash flow statement as follows:

(€ in millions)

Q3 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '19

YTD '20

YTD '19

Cash flow from operating activities

-19.0

-52.1

27.1

-55.3

42.4

Investments in intangible assets

0.0

0.0

-1.6

0.0

-10.0

Investments in property, plant and equipment

-1.0

-1.8

-2.9

-5.0

-10.5

Free cash from flow total operations

-20.0

-54.0

22.7

-60.3

21.9

Free cash flow from discontinued operations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-3.9

Free cash flow from continuing operations

-20.0

-54.0

22.7

-60.3

18.1

- END -

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Q3 '20

Q3 '19

YTD '20

YTD '19

(€ in thousands)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

147,851

164,206

402,750

544,536

Cost of sales

35,861

36,277

82,413

153,309

Gross profit

111,990

127,929

320,337

391,227

Research and development expenses

80,155

80,272

231,405

231,610

Amortization of technology and databases

64,293

65,038

193,348

196,073

Marketing expenses

5,825

7,057

17,625

20,434

Selling, general and administrative expenses

29,327

32,647

87,514

96,346

Total operating expenses

179,600

185,014

529,892

544,463

Operating result

-67,610

-57,085

-209,555-153,236

Financial (expense)/income and result of associate

-3,716

785

-1,094

-1,082

Result before tax

-71,326

-56,300

-210,649-154,318

Income tax gain

4,358

12,871

18,914

30,310

Net result from continuing operations

-66,968

-43,429

-191,735-124,008

Result after tax from discontinued operations

0

0

0

18,615

Result on business disposal

0

0

0

807,237

Net result from discontinued operations

0

0

0

825,852

Net result1

-66,968

-43,429

-191,735

701,844

Earnings per share (in €):

Basic

-0.51

-0.33

-1.47

3.81

Diluted

-0.51

-0.33

-1.47

3.77

Earnings per share from continuing operations (in €):

Basic

-0.51

-0.33

-1.47

-0.67

Diluted

-0.51

-0.33

-1.47

-0.67

1 Fully attributable to the equity holders of the parent

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

(€ in thousands)

Unaudited

Audited

Goodwill

192,294

192,294

Other intangible assets

181,458

380,160

Property, plant and equipment

23,899

28,588

Lease assets

39,363

32,667

Other contract related assets

7,962

2,489

Other investments

6,595

4,573

Deferred tax assets

4,586

5,626

Total non-current assets

456,157

646,397

Inventories

27,611

25,315

Trade receivables

110,105

99,776

Unbilled receivables

56,400

34,374

Other contract related assets

17,902

21,434

Other receivables and prepayments

35,016

45,351

Fixed-term deposits

150,000

222,579

Cash and cash equivalents

196,463

213,941

Total current assets

593,497

662,770

Total assets

1,049,654

1,309,167

Total equity

450,503

665,932

Lease liabilities

27,328

22,531

Deferred tax liability

7,527

27,283

Provisions

42,281

46,746

Deferred revenue

220,639

216,378

Total non-current liabilities

297,775

312,938

Trade payables

22,169

47,085

Lease liabilities

12,815

11,737

Provisions

12,425

8,274

Deferred revenue

176,315

152,939

Other contract related liabilities

19,274

26,745

Income taxes

13,978

14,701

Accruals and other liabilities

44,400

68,816

Total current liabilities

301,376

330,297

Total equity and liabilities

1,049,654

1,309,167

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Q3 '20

Q3 '19

YTD '20

YTD '19

(€ in thousands)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Operating result from continuing operations

-67,610

-57,085

-209,555

-153,236

Operating result from discontinued operations

0

0

0

19,016

Operating result

-67,610

-57,085-209,555-134,220

Financial (losses)/gains

-2,249

1,424

-3,163

779

Depreciation and amortization

71,465

72,939

215,281

218,852

Change in provisions

-1,610

-14,104

-4,834

-17,966

Equity-settled stock compensation expenses

1,688

1,496

4,561

3,398

Changes in working capital:

Change in inventories

3,782

-5,134

-3,688

458

Change in receivables and prepayments

-52,925

-18,936-24,320-53,049

Change in liabilities (excluding provisions)1

29,958

47,501

-21,670

35,006

Cash flow from operations

-17,501

28,101

-47,388

53,258

Interest received

266

339

946

829

Interest paid

-353

-262

-1,537

-1,902

Corporate income taxes paid

-1,399

-1,062

-7,335

-9,765

Cash flow from operating activities

-18,987

27,116

-55,314

42,420

Investments in intangible assets

0

-1,573

0

-9,954

Investments in property, plant and equipment

-1,027

-2,872

-4,987

-10,526

Net cash inflow from business disposal

0

0

0

873,439

Dividends received

0

0

162

174

Decrease in fixed-term deposits

37,367

0

71,432

0

Cash flow from investing activities

36,340

-4,445

66,607

853,133

Payment of lease liabilities

-4,087

-4,082

-11,368

-11,157

Repayment of capital

0

0

0

-750,949

Proceeds on issue of ordinary shares

91

1,851

2,337

6,752

Purchase of treasury shares

0

0

-16,569

0

Cash flow from financing activities

-3,996

-2,231

-25,600-755,354

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13,357

20,440

-14,307

140,199

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period2

186,058

372,030

213,941

252,112

Exchange rate changes on foreign cash balances

-2,952

395

-3,171

554

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period2

196,463

392,865

196,463

392,865

Cash held in short term fixed deposits

150,000

0

150,000

0

Net cash at the end of the period

346,463

392,865

346,463

392,865

  • Includes movements in the non-current portion of deferred revenue presented under non-current liabilities.

2 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 2019 includes cash classified as held for sale of €4 million.

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial information for the three- and nine- month period ended 30 September 2020 and the related comparative information has been prepared using accounting policies and methods of computation which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as disclosed in the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the quarterly condensed consolidated information in this press release is neither audited nor reviewed. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals. All change percentages are calculated before rounding.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The financial information in this report includes measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors as it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures.

Operational revenue is IFRS revenue adjusted for the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by revenue

EBITDA is equal to our operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges

EBITDA margin is calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges divided by revenue

Free cash flow is cash from continuing operating activities minus capital expenditure (investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of continuing operations

Net cash is cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified as held for sale, plus cash held in fixed-term deposits minus the nominal value of our outstanding bank borrowings

FOR MORE INFORMATION

TomTom Investor Relations Email: ir@tomtom.com +31 20 757 5194

AUDIO WEBCAST THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

The information for our audio webcast is as follows: Date and time: October 14, 2020 at 14:00 CET https://corporate.tomtom.com/investors/financial-publications/quarterly-resultsTomTom is listed at NYSE Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands

ISIN: NL0013332471 / Symbol: TOM2

ABOUT TOMTOM

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS / IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position and results of TomTom's activities. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies, operations and the environment in which we will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond TomTom's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as levels of customer spending in major economies, changes in consumer preferences, the performance of the financial markets, the levels of marketing and promotional expenditures by TomTom and its competitors, costs of raw materials, employee costs, exchange-rate and interest-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, acquisitions or disposals, the rate of technological changes, political developments in countries where the company operates and the risk of a downturn in the market. Statements regarding market share, including the company's competitive position, contained in this document are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, industry and dealer panels in combination with management estimates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.

This document contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:54:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 558 M 656 M 656 M
Net income 2020 -248 M -292 M -292 M
Net cash 2020 346 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 898 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 48,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,38 €
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-26.49%1 055
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.99%170 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.75%41 303
ERICSSON AB17.61%36 487
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.16%28 580
NOKIA OYJ3.64%22 869
