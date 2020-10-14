TomTom : Q3 2020 results press release 0 10/14/2020 | 03:55am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Amsterdam 14 October 2020 | TOM2 THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS TomTom achieves 20% quarter on quarter revenue growth TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN "Market conditions continue to improve and we are pleased that our Automotive business shows robust sequential operational revenue growth. Deal activity was strong despite COVID-19. We are especially excited to announce a multi-year expansion and extension of our Uber contract, supplying both maps and traffic. Uber will also become a map editing partner, deepening our relationship and enhancing our mapping ecosystem. Research and development remain a priority, with further developments to our mapmaking platform, connected navigation product and our Maps APIs, laying the foundations for future success." OPERATIONAL SUMMARY A multi-year contract extension

A new global deal

A new product launch FINANCIAL SUMMARY THIRD QUARTER 2020 Compared with Q2 '20 Group revenue increased by 20% (Q2 '20: €124 million)

Location Technology increased by 13% (Q2 '20: €94 million)

Automotive operational revenue increased by 24% to €59 million (Q2 '20: €48 million)

Free cash flow is an outflow of €20 million (Q2 '20: outflow of €54 million) Compared with Q3 '19 Group revenue decreased by 10% (Q3 '19: €164 million)

Location Technology increased by 9% (Q3 '19: €97 million)

Automotive operational revenue decreased by 33% to €59 million (Q3 '19: €88 million)

Free cash flow is an outflow of €20 million (Q3 '19: inflow of €23 million)

Net cash of €346 million (Q3 '19: €393 million) KEY FIGURES q.o.q y.o.y. y.o.y. (€ in millions) Q3 '20 Q2 '20 change Q3 '19 change YTD '20 YTD '19 change Location Technology 105.6 93.8 13 % 96.5 9 % 290.7 315.6 -8 % Consumer 42.3 29.9 41 % 67.7 -38 % 112.1 228.9 -51 % Revenue 147.9 123.7 20% 164.2 -10% 402.8 544.5 -26% Gross profit 112.0 105.8 6% 127.9 -12% 320.3 391.2 -18% Gross margin 76% 86% 78% 80% 72% EBITDA 3.9 7.3 15.9 5.7 65.6 EBITDA margin 3% 6% 10% 1% 12% Net result1 -67.0 -62.0 -43.4 -191.7 701.8 Free cash flow (FCF) -20.0 -54.0 22.7 -60.3 18.2 FCF as a % of revenue -14% -44% 14% -15% 3% All figures presented in the table above relate to continuing operations, except for the YTD'19 Net result. This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: operational revenue; gross margin; EBITDA (margin); free cash flow and net cash, which are further explained at the end of this report. Investor Relations Phone | +31 20 757 5194 Email | ir@tomtom.com www.tomtom.com 2/9 FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS REVIEW TOMTOM'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TACO TITULAER "Sequential operational improvements in car production translated into 24% quarter on quarter revenue growth in Automotive. For Q4, we expect that Automotive operational revenue continues to show strong sequential growth. Full year reported revenue for the Group is expected to be around €530 million. The start of new car lines in Automotive reduced gross margin this quarter. But we expect our gross margin for the full year to be around 80%. Free cash flow in the quarter was in line with expectations. Seasonal customer receipts, combined with further improvements in Automotive operational revenue, will lead to positive free cash flow in Q4 '20 of around €30 million. Although there have been notable sales improvements in recent months, we feel that the economic circumstances remain too uncertain to resume our share buyback program at the moment." REVENUE Revenue for the third quarter amounted to €148 million, an increase of 20% sequentially (Q2 '20: €124 million) and a decrease of 10% year on year (Q3 '19: €164 million). Location Technology q.o.q y.o.y. y.o.y. (€ in millions) Q3 '20 Q2 '20 change Q3 '19 change YTD '20 YTD '19 change Automotive 65.9 51.6 28 % 55.4 19 % 167.3 196.5 -15 % Enterprise 39.7 42.2 -6 % 41.1 -4 % 123.3 119.1 4 % Revenue 105.6 93.8 13% 96.5 9% 290.7 315.6 -8% Automotive Reported revenue 65.9 51.6 28 % 55.4 19 % 167.3 196.5 -15 % Movement of deferred and -6.6 -3.7 32.9 25.2 68.2 unbilled Operational revenue 59.4 47.9 24% 88.3 -33% 192.6 264.6 -27% Location Technology revenue was €106 million, an increase of 13% sequentially (Q2 '20: €94 million) and an increase of 9% year on year ( Q3 '19: €97 million), resulting from an increase in Automotive revenue. Automotive generated revenue of €66 million in the quarter, an increase of 28% compared with last quarter (Q2 '20: €52 million) and an increase of 19% compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €55 million). Automotive operational revenue was €59 million in the quarter, a sequential increase of 24% (Q2 '20: €48 million) and a year on year decrease of 33% (Q3 '19: €88 million). Enterprise revenue decreased to €40 million in Q3 '20, 6% lower than last quarter (Q2 '20: €42 million) and 4% lower than the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €41 million) resulting mainly from unfavorable foreign exchange movements. Within Automotive, we announced that we will provide our full stack solution of maps, navigation software and connected services for the all-new Maserati Intelligent Assistant in-vehicle infotainment system. Maserati drivers will benefit from our premium user interface and connected on-line in vehicle services, also allowing for automatic map updates in the background. We also launched RoadCheck, a product that further contributes to improving road safety. It allows carmakers to decide where it is safe for drivers to activate their vehicles' automated driving functions. Our Enterprise business announced a multiyear extension of our relationship with Uber, providing maps, traffic data, and Maps APIs across Uber's global platform. In addition, Uber will serve as a trusted map editing partner to TomTom, leading to even more accurate navigation and location experiences, routing, fares, and arrival time estimates. This will benefit customers, drivers, and delivery people on Uber's platform, and other TomTom customers. 3/9 Consumer q.o.q y.o.y. y.o.y. (€ in millions) Q3 '20 Q2 '20 change Q3 '19 change YTD '20 YTD '19 change Consumer products 38.4 27.9 38 % 63.3 -39 % 101.4 199.5 -49 % Automotive hardware 3.9 2.0 95 % 4.4 -10 % 10.7 29.5 -64 % Consumer revenue 42.3 29.9 41% 67.7 -38% 112.1 228.9 -51% Consumer reported revenue of €42 million for the quarter, a sequential increase of 41% (Q2 '20: €30 million) and a decrease of 38% compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €68 million). GROSS PROFIT The gross margin for the quarter was 76% compared with 78% in Q3 '19. While underlying gross margin continues to improve, reflecting higher proportions of data, software and services in our sales mix, this quarter gross margin was impacted by the start of production of new software platforms in Automotive. The start of production triggers the release of capitalized contract costs associated with customized non recurring engineering (NRE), lowering the gross margin in Q3 '20. Furthermore, in Q3'19 gross profit was positively influenced by one-offs; excluding these one-offs gross margin was 74% in Q3 '19. OPERATING RESULT Operating result (EBIT) in the quarter was a loss of €68 million (Q3 '19: loss of €57 million). Total operating expenses in the quarter were €180 million, a decrease of €5 million compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €185 million). The year on year decrease, reflected in marketing and selling, general and administrative expenses, shows the effect of discretionary cost control measures. FINANCIAL INCOME, EXPENSES AND INCOME TAX Total financial result, for the quarter was an expense of €4 million (Q3 '19: income of €1 million), which consisted primarily of foreign exchange losses from the revaluation of monetary balance sheet items. The income tax gain for the quarter was €4 million compared with a gain of €13 million in Q3 '19. The amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets results in a release of deferred tax assets and liabilities, contributing to the tax gain. BALANCE SHEET Other intangible assets decreased to €181 million from €380 million at the end of 2019 mainly due to amortization of map database. Cash balances, including fixed-term deposits were €346 million at the end of the quarter (Q4 '19: €437 million). The decrease during the year is from a combination of lower operational revenue, working capital movements and the share buyback in Q1 '20. At the end of the quarter, inventory was €28 million, a €2 million increase from the end of last year mostly relating to automotive hardware. Trade receivables were €110 million in Q3 '20 compared with €100 million at the end of 2019. Current liabilities, excluding deferred revenue, were €125 million, compared with €177 million at the end of 2019. The decrease is mainly due to decreases in accruals and other liabilities, reflecting lower personnel-related accruals, and trade payables. 4/9 DEFERRED, UNBILLED AND OPERATIONAL REVENUE Deferred revenue represents upfront payments received from customers for content and service deliveries over multiple years (such as map updates and traffic services), while unbilled revenue is revenue earned but not yet invoiced. Combining reported revenue with the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue provides operational revenue, giving insight into operational performance. Further detail of deferred revenue and the net movement of deferred and unbilled revenue is provided below. (€ in millions) 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Dec 2020 2020 2019 Automotive 307.5 310.5 278.3 Enterprise 43.6 9.8 23.3 Consumer 45.9 51.6 67.7 Deferred revenue 397.0 371.9 369.3 Total deferred revenue was €397 million at the end of Q3 '20. The increase compared with previous quarter and 31 December 2019 is mainly driven by seasonal timing of invoicing and increase of operational revenue in Location Technology offset by releases in Consumer. (€ in millions) Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '19 YTD '20 YTD '19 Automotive -6.6 -3.7 32.9 25.2 68.2 Enterprise 33.6 -21.9 33.3 2.2 4.2 Consumer -5.7 -8.1 -5.5 -21.8 -15.8 Net movement of deferred and unbilled revenue 21.3 -33.7 60.6 5.6 56.5 The sequential movement of deferred and unbilled revenue is explained by the timing of invoicing of certain Enterprise customers. The net movement for the quarter compared with the same quarter last year, is explained by lower operational revenue for both Automotive and Consumer. CASH FLOW In Q3 '20, free cash flow (FCF) was an outflow of €20 million versus an outflow of €54 million last quarter and an inflow of €23 million in the same quarter last year. The FCF reflects mainly the sequential and year on year development of revenue from Automotive and Consumer. Our cash flow from investing activities includes an inflow of fixed-term deposits that matured during the quarter. Excluding this, cash flows from investing activities shows a year-on-year decline in capitalized research and development projects. The cash flow from financing activities for the quarter was an outflow of €4 million and mainly relates to the payment of lease liabilities. During the quarter 12 thousand options relating to our long-term employee incentive programs were exercised (Q3 '19: 379 thousand). On 30 September 2020, the Group had no outstanding bank borrowings and reported a net cash position of €346 million (Q3 '19: net cash of €393 million). The year on year decrease in net cash is explained by lower free cash flows and the share buyback in the first quarter. Free cash flow is reconciled to the cash flow statement as follows: (€ in millions) Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '19 YTD '20 YTD '19 Cash flow from operating activities -19.0 -52.1 27.1 -55.3 42.4 Investments in intangible assets 0.0 0.0 -1.6 0.0 -10.0 Investments in property, plant and equipment -1.0 -1.8 -2.9 -5.0 -10.5 Free cash from flow total operations -20.0 -54.0 22.7 -60.3 21.9 Free cash flow from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -3.9 Free cash flow from continuing operations -20.0 -54.0 22.7 -60.3 18.1 - END - 5/9 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF INCOME Q3 '20 Q3 '19 YTD '20 YTD '19 (€ in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 147,851 164,206 402,750 544,536 Cost of sales 35,861 36,277 82,413 153,309 Gross profit 111,990 127,929 320,337 391,227 Research and development expenses 80,155 80,272 231,405 231,610 Amortization of technology and databases 64,293 65,038 193,348 196,073 Marketing expenses 5,825 7,057 17,625 20,434 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,327 32,647 87,514 96,346 Total operating expenses 179,600 185,014 529,892 544,463 Operating result -67,610 -57,085 -209,555-153,236 Financial (expense)/income and result of associate -3,716 785 -1,094 -1,082 Result before tax -71,326 -56,300 -210,649-154,318 Income tax gain 4,358 12,871 18,914 30,310 Net result from continuing operations -66,968 -43,429 -191,735-124,008 Result after tax from discontinued operations 0 0 0 18,615 Result on business disposal 0 0 0 807,237 Net result from discontinued operations 0 0 0 825,852 Net result1 -66,968 -43,429 -191,735 701,844 Earnings per share (in €): Basic -0.51 -0.33 -1.47 3.81 Diluted -0.51 -0.33 -1.47 3.77 Earnings per share from continuing operations (in €): Basic -0.51 -0.33 -1.47 -0.67 Diluted -0.51 -0.33 -1.47 -0.67 1 Fully attributable to the equity holders of the parent 6/9 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 (€ in thousands) Unaudited Audited Goodwill 192,294 192,294 Other intangible assets 181,458 380,160 Property, plant and equipment 23,899 28,588 Lease assets 39,363 32,667 Other contract related assets 7,962 2,489 Other investments 6,595 4,573 Deferred tax assets 4,586 5,626 Total non-current assets 456,157 646,397 Inventories 27,611 25,315 Trade receivables 110,105 99,776 Unbilled receivables 56,400 34,374 Other contract related assets 17,902 21,434 Other receivables and prepayments 35,016 45,351 Fixed-term deposits 150,000 222,579 Cash and cash equivalents 196,463 213,941 Total current assets 593,497 662,770 Total assets 1,049,654 1,309,167 Total equity 450,503 665,932 Lease liabilities 27,328 22,531 Deferred tax liability 7,527 27,283 Provisions 42,281 46,746 Deferred revenue 220,639 216,378 Total non-current liabilities 297,775 312,938 Trade payables 22,169 47,085 Lease liabilities 12,815 11,737 Provisions 12,425 8,274 Deferred revenue 176,315 152,939 Other contract related liabilities 19,274 26,745 Income taxes 13,978 14,701 Accruals and other liabilities 44,400 68,816 Total current liabilities 301,376 330,297 Total equity and liabilities 1,049,654 1,309,167 7/9 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Q3 '20 Q3 '19 YTD '20 YTD '19 (€ in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating result from continuing operations -67,610 -57,085 -209,555 -153,236 Operating result from discontinued operations 0 0 0 19,016 Operating result -67,610 -57,085-209,555-134,220 Financial (losses)/gains -2,249 1,424 -3,163 779 Depreciation and amortization 71,465 72,939 215,281 218,852 Change in provisions -1,610 -14,104 -4,834 -17,966 Equity-settled stock compensation expenses 1,688 1,496 4,561 3,398 Changes in working capital: Change in inventories 3,782 -5,134 -3,688 458 Change in receivables and prepayments -52,925 -18,936-24,320-53,049 Change in liabilities (excluding provisions)1 29,958 47,501 -21,670 35,006 Cash flow from operations -17,501 28,101 -47,388 53,258 Interest received 266 339 946 829 Interest paid -353 -262 -1,537 -1,902 Corporate income taxes paid -1,399 -1,062 -7,335 -9,765 Cash flow from operating activities -18,987 27,116 -55,314 42,420 Investments in intangible assets 0 -1,573 0 -9,954 Investments in property, plant and equipment -1,027 -2,872 -4,987 -10,526 Net cash inflow from business disposal 0 0 0 873,439 Dividends received 0 0 162 174 Decrease in fixed-term deposits 37,367 0 71,432 0 Cash flow from investing activities 36,340 -4,445 66,607 853,133 Payment of lease liabilities -4,087 -4,082 -11,368 -11,157 Repayment of capital 0 0 0 -750,949 Proceeds on issue of ordinary shares 91 1,851 2,337 6,752 Purchase of treasury shares 0 0 -16,569 0 Cash flow from financing activities -3,996 -2,231 -25,600-755,354 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,357 20,440 -14,307 140,199 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period2 186,058 372,030 213,941 252,112 Exchange rate changes on foreign cash balances -2,952 395 -3,171 554 Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period2 196,463 392,865 196,463 392,865 Cash held in short term fixed deposits 150,000 0 150,000 0 Net cash at the end of the period 346,463 392,865 346,463 392,865 Includes movements in the non-current portion of deferred revenue presented under non-current liabilities. 2 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 2019 includes cash classified as held for sale of €4 million. 8/9 ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated financial information for the three- and nine- month period ended 30 September 2020 and the related comparative information has been prepared using accounting policies and methods of computation which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as disclosed in the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, the quarterly condensed consolidated information in this press release is neither audited nor reviewed. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals. All change percentages are calculated before rounding. NON-GAAP MEASURES The financial information in this report includes measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors as it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures. Operational revenue is IFRS revenue adjusted for the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by revenue EBITDA is equal to our operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges EBITDA margin is calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges divided by revenue Free cash flow is cash from continuing operating activities minus capital expenditure (investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of continuing operations Net cash is cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified as held for sale, plus cash held in fixed-term deposits minus the nominal value of our outstanding bank borrowings 9/9 FOR MORE INFORMATION TomTom Investor Relations Email: ir@tomtom.com +31 20 757 5194 AUDIO WEBCAST THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS The information for our audio webcast is as follows: Date and time: October 14, 2020 at 14:00 CET https://corporate.tomtom.com/investors/financial-publications/quarterly-resultsTomTom is listed at NYSE Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands ISIN: NL0013332471 / Symbol: TOM2 ABOUT TOMTOM TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services. To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS / IMPORTANT NOTICE This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position and results of TomTom's activities. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies, operations and the environment in which we will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond TomTom's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as levels of customer spending in major economies, changes in consumer preferences, the performance of the financial markets, the levels of marketing and promotional expenditures by TomTom and its competitors, costs of raw materials, employee costs, exchange-rate and interest-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, acquisitions or disposals, the rate of technological changes, political developments in countries where the company operates and the risk of a downturn in the market. Statements regarding market share, including the company's competitive position, contained in this document are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, industry and dealer panels in combination with management estimates. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws. This document contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Attachments Original document

