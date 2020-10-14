TomTom : Q3 2020 results press release

TomTom achieves 20% quarter on quarter revenue growth
TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN
"Market conditions continue to improve and we are pleased that our Automotive business shows robust sequential operational revenue growth.
Deal activity was strong despite COVID-19. We are especially excited to announce a multi-year expansion and extension of our Uber contract, supplying both maps and traffic. Uber will also become a map editing partner, deepening our relationship and enhancing our mapping ecosystem.
Research and development remain a priority, with further developments to our mapmaking platform, connected navigation product and our Maps APIs, laying the foundations for future success."
"Sequential operational improvements in car production translated into 24% quarter on quarter revenue growth in Automotive. For Q4, we expect that Automotive operational revenue continues to show strong sequential growth. Full year reported revenue for the Group is expected to be around €530 million.
The start of new car lines in Automotive reduced gross margin this quarter. But we expect our gross margin for the full year to be around 80%.
Free cash flow in the quarter was in line with expectations. Seasonal customer receipts, combined with further improvements in Automotive operational revenue, will lead to positive free cash flow in Q4 '20 of around €30 million.
Although there have been notable sales improvements in recent months, we feel that the economic circumstances remain too uncertain to resume our share buyback program at the moment."
REVENUE
Revenue for the third quarter amounted to €148 million, an increase of 20% sequentially (Q2 '20: €124 million) and a decrease of 10% year on year (Q3 '19: €164 million).
Location Technology
q.o.q
y.o.y.
y.o.y.
(€ in millions)
Q3 '20
Q2 '20
change
Q3 '19
change
YTD '20
YTD '19
change
Automotive
65.9
51.6
28 %
55.4
19 %
167.3
196.5
-15 %
Enterprise
39.7
42.2
-6 %
41.1
-4 %
123.3
119.1
4 %
Revenue
105.6
93.8
13%
96.5
9%
290.7
315.6
-8%
Automotive
Reported revenue
65.9
51.6
28 %
55.4
19 %
167.3
196.5
-15 %
Movement of deferred and
-6.6
-3.7
32.9
25.2
68.2
unbilled
Operational revenue
59.4
47.9
24%
88.3
-33%
192.6
264.6
-27%
Location Technology revenue was €106 million, an increase of 13% sequentially (Q2 '20: €94 million)
and an increase of 9% year on year ( Q3 '19: €97 million), resulting from an increase in Automotive revenue.
Automotive generated revenue of €66 million in the quarter, an increase of 28% compared with last quarter (Q2 '20: €52 million) and an increase of 19% compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €55 million). Automotive operational revenue was €59 million in the quarter, a sequential increase of 24% (Q2 '20: €48 million) and a year on year decrease of 33% (Q3 '19: €88 million).
Enterprise revenue decreased to €40 million in Q3 '20, 6% lower than last quarter (Q2 '20: €42
million) and 4% lower than the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €41 million) resulting mainly from unfavorable foreign exchange movements.
Within Automotive, we announced that we will provide our full stack solution of maps, navigation software and connected services for the all-new Maserati Intelligent Assistant in-vehicle infotainment system. Maserati drivers will benefit from our premium user interface and connected on-line in vehicle services, also allowing for automatic map updates in the background.
We also launched RoadCheck, a product that further contributes to improving road safety. It allows carmakers to decide where it is safe for drivers to activate their vehicles' automated driving functions.
Our Enterprise business announced a multiyear extension of our relationship with Uber, providing maps, traffic data, and Maps APIs across Uber's global platform. In addition, Uber will serve as a trusted map editing partner to TomTom, leading to even more accurate navigation and location experiences, routing, fares, and arrival time estimates. This will benefit customers, drivers, and delivery people on Uber's platform, and other TomTom customers.
Consumer
q.o.q
y.o.y.
y.o.y.
(€ in millions)
Q3 '20
Q2 '20
change
Q3 '19
change
YTD '20
YTD '19
change
Consumer products
38.4
27.9
38 %
63.3
-39 %
101.4
199.5
-49 %
Automotive hardware
3.9
2.0
95 %
4.4
-10 %
10.7
29.5
-64 %
Consumer revenue
42.3
29.9
41%
67.7
-38%
112.1
228.9
-51%
Consumer reported revenue of €42 million for the quarter, a sequential increase of 41% (Q2 '20: €30 million) and a decrease of 38% compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €68 million).
GROSS PROFIT
The gross margin for the quarter was 76% compared with 78% in Q3 '19.
While underlying gross margin continues to improve, reflecting higher proportions of data, software and services in our sales mix, this quarter gross margin was impacted by the start of production of new software platforms in Automotive. The start of production triggers the release of capitalized contract costs associated with customized non recurring engineering (NRE), lowering the gross margin in Q3 '20. Furthermore, in Q3'19 gross profit was positively influenced by one-offs; excluding these one-offs gross margin was 74% in Q3 '19.
OPERATING RESULT
Operating result (EBIT) in the quarter was a loss of €68 million (Q3 '19: loss of €57 million). Total operating expenses in the quarter were €180 million, a decrease of €5 million compared with the same quarter last year (Q3 '19: €185 million). The year on year decrease, reflected in marketing and selling, general and administrative expenses, shows the effect of discretionary cost control measures.
FINANCIAL INCOME, EXPENSES AND INCOME TAX
Total financial result, for the quarter was an expense of €4 million (Q3 '19: income of €1 million), which consisted primarily of foreign exchange losses from the revaluation of monetary balance sheet items.
The income tax gain for the quarter was €4 million compared with a gain of €13 million in Q3 '19. The amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets results in a release of deferred tax assets and liabilities, contributing to the tax gain.
BALANCE SHEET
Other intangible assets decreased to €181 million from €380 million at the end of 2019 mainly due to amortization of map database. Cash balances, including fixed-term deposits were €346 million at the end of the quarter (Q4 '19: €437 million). The decrease during the year is from a combination of lower operational revenue, working capital movements and the share buyback in Q1 '20.
At the end of the quarter, inventory was €28 million, a €2 million increase from the end of last year mostly relating to automotive hardware. Trade receivables were €110 million in Q3 '20 compared with €100 million at the end of 2019.
Current liabilities, excluding deferred revenue, were €125 million, compared with €177 million at the end of 2019. The decrease is mainly due to decreases in accruals and other liabilities, reflecting lower personnel-related accruals, and trade payables.
DEFERRED, UNBILLED AND OPERATIONAL REVENUE
Deferred revenue represents upfront payments received from customers for content and service deliveries over multiple years (such as map updates and traffic services), while unbilled revenue is revenue earned but not yet invoiced. Combining reported revenue with the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue provides operational revenue, giving insight into operational performance.
Further detail of deferred revenue and the net movement of deferred and unbilled revenue is provided below.
(€ in millions)
30 Sep
30 Jun
31 Dec
2020
2020
2019
Automotive
307.5
310.5
278.3
Enterprise
43.6
9.8
23.3
Consumer
45.9
51.6
67.7
Deferred revenue
397.0
371.9
369.3
Total deferred revenue was €397 million at the end of Q3 '20. The increase compared with previous quarter and 31 December 2019 is mainly driven by seasonal timing of invoicing and increase of operational revenue in Location Technology offset by releases in Consumer.
(€ in millions)
Q3 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '19
YTD '20
YTD '19
Automotive
-6.6
-3.7
32.9
25.2
68.2
Enterprise
33.6
-21.9
33.3
2.2
4.2
Consumer
-5.7
-8.1
-5.5
-21.8
-15.8
Net movement of deferred and unbilled revenue
21.3
-33.7
60.6
5.6
56.5
The sequential movement of deferred and unbilled revenue is explained by the timing of invoicing of certain Enterprise customers. The net movement for the quarter compared with the same quarter last year, is explained by lower operational revenue for both Automotive and Consumer.
CASH FLOW
In Q3 '20, free cash flow (FCF) was an outflow of €20 million versus an outflow of €54 million last quarter and an inflow of €23 million in the same quarter last year. The FCF reflects mainly the sequential and year on year development of revenue from Automotive and Consumer.
Our cash flow from investing activities includes an inflow of fixed-term deposits that matured during the quarter. Excluding this, cash flows from investing activities shows a year-on-year decline in capitalized research and development projects.
The cash flow from financing activities for the quarter was an outflow of €4 million and mainly relates to the payment of lease liabilities. During the quarter 12 thousand options relating to our long-term employee incentive programs were exercised (Q3 '19: 379 thousand).
On 30 September 2020, the Group had no outstanding bank borrowings and reported a net cash position of €346 million (Q3 '19: net cash of €393 million). The year on year decrease in net cash is explained by lower free cash flows and the share buyback in the first quarter.
Free cash flow is reconciled to the cash flow statement as follows:
(€ in millions)
Q3 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '19
YTD '20
YTD '19
Cash flow from operating activities
-19.0
-52.1
27.1
-55.3
42.4
Investments in intangible assets
0.0
0.0
-1.6
0.0
-10.0
Investments in property, plant and equipment
-1.0
-1.8
-2.9
-5.0
-10.5
Free cash from flow total operations
-20.0
-54.0
22.7
-60.3
21.9
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-3.9
Free cash flow from continuing operations
-20.0
-54.0
22.7
-60.3
18.1
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Q3 '20
Q3 '19
YTD '20
YTD '19
(€ in thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
147,851
164,206
402,750
544,536
Cost of sales
35,861
36,277
82,413
153,309
Gross profit
111,990
127,929
320,337
391,227
Research and development expenses
80,155
80,272
231,405
231,610
Amortization of technology and databases
64,293
65,038
193,348
196,073
Marketing expenses
5,825
7,057
17,625
20,434
Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,327
32,647
87,514
96,346
Total operating expenses
179,600
185,014
529,892
544,463
Operating result
-67,610
-57,085
-209,555-153,236
Financial (expense)/income and result of associate
-3,716
785
-1,094
-1,082
Result before tax
-71,326
-56,300
-210,649-154,318
Income tax gain
4,358
12,871
18,914
30,310
Net result from continuing operations
-66,968
-43,429
-191,735-124,008
Result after tax from discontinued operations
0
0
0
18,615
Result on business disposal
0
0
0
807,237
Net result from discontinued operations
0
0
0
825,852
Net result1
-66,968
-43,429
-191,735
701,844
Earnings per share (in €):
Basic
-0.51
-0.33
-1.47
3.81
Diluted
-0.51
-0.33
-1.47
3.77
Earnings per share from continuing operations (in €):
Basic
-0.51
-0.33
-1.47
-0.67
Diluted
-0.51
-0.33
-1.47
-0.67
1 Fully attributable to the equity holders of the parent
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
(€ in thousands)
Unaudited
Audited
Goodwill
192,294
192,294
Other intangible assets
181,458
380,160
Property, plant and equipment
23,899
28,588
Lease assets
39,363
32,667
Other contract related assets
7,962
2,489
Other investments
6,595
4,573
Deferred tax assets
4,586
5,626
Total non-current assets
456,157
646,397
Inventories
27,611
25,315
Trade receivables
110,105
99,776
Unbilled receivables
56,400
34,374
Other contract related assets
17,902
21,434
Other receivables and prepayments
35,016
45,351
Fixed-term deposits
150,000
222,579
Cash and cash equivalents
196,463
213,941
Total current assets
593,497
662,770
Total assets
1,049,654
1,309,167
Total equity
450,503
665,932
Lease liabilities
27,328
22,531
Deferred tax liability
7,527
27,283
Provisions
42,281
46,746
Deferred revenue
220,639
216,378
Total non-current liabilities
297,775
312,938
Trade payables
22,169
47,085
Lease liabilities
12,815
11,737
Provisions
12,425
8,274
Deferred revenue
176,315
152,939
Other contract related liabilities
19,274
26,745
Income taxes
13,978
14,701
Accruals and other liabilities
44,400
68,816
Total current liabilities
301,376
330,297
Total equity and liabilities
1,049,654
1,309,167
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Q3 '20
Q3 '19
YTD '20
YTD '19
(€ in thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Operating result from continuing operations
-67,610
-57,085
-209,555
-153,236
Operating result from discontinued operations
0
0
0
19,016
Operating result
-67,610
-57,085-209,555-134,220
Financial (losses)/gains
-2,249
1,424
-3,163
779
Depreciation and amortization
71,465
72,939
215,281
218,852
Change in provisions
-1,610
-14,104
-4,834
-17,966
Equity-settled stock compensation expenses
1,688
1,496
4,561
3,398
Changes in working capital:
Change in inventories
3,782
-5,134
-3,688
458
Change in receivables and prepayments
-52,925
-18,936-24,320-53,049
Change in liabilities (excluding provisions)1
29,958
47,501
-21,670
35,006
Cash flow from operations
-17,501
28,101
-47,388
53,258
Interest received
266
339
946
829
Interest paid
-353
-262
-1,537
-1,902
Corporate income taxes paid
-1,399
-1,062
-7,335
-9,765
Cash flow from operating activities
-18,987
27,116
-55,314
42,420
Investments in intangible assets
0
-1,573
0
-9,954
Investments in property, plant and equipment
-1,027
-2,872
-4,987
-10,526
Net cash inflow from business disposal
0
0
0
873,439
Dividends received
0
0
162
174
Decrease in fixed-term deposits
37,367
0
71,432
0
Cash flow from investing activities
36,340
-4,445
66,607
853,133
Payment of lease liabilities
-4,087
-4,082
-11,368
-11,157
Repayment of capital
0
0
0
-750,949
Proceeds on issue of ordinary shares
91
1,851
2,337
6,752
Purchase of treasury shares
0
0
-16,569
0
Cash flow from financing activities
-3,996
-2,231
-25,600-755,354
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
13,357
20,440
-14,307
140,199
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period2
186,058
372,030
213,941
252,112
Exchange rate changes on foreign cash balances
-2,952
395
-3,171
554
Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period2
196,463
392,865
196,463
392,865
Cash held in short term fixed deposits
150,000
0
150,000
0
Net cash at the end of the period
346,463
392,865
346,463
392,865
Includes movements in the non-current portion of deferred revenue presented under non-current liabilities.
2 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 2019 includes cash classified as held for sale of €4 million.
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial information for the three- and nine- month period ended 30 September 2020 and the related comparative information has been prepared using accounting policies and methods of computation which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as disclosed in the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Unless otherwise indicated, the quarterly condensed consolidated information in this press release is neither audited nor reviewed. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals. All change percentages are calculated before rounding.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
The financial information in this report includes measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors as it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures.
Operational revenue is IFRS revenue adjusted for the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by revenue
EBITDA is equal to our operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges
EBITDA margin is calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges divided by revenue
Free cash flow is cash from continuing operating activities minus capital expenditure (investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of continuing operations
Net cash is cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified as held for sale, plus cash held in fixed-term deposits minus the nominal value of our outstanding bank borrowings
TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.
To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position and results of TomTom's activities. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies, operations and the environment in which we will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond TomTom's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as levels of customer spending in major economies, changes in consumer preferences, the performance of the financial markets, the levels of marketing and promotional expenditures by TomTom and its competitors, costs of raw materials, employee costs, exchange-rate and interest-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, acquisitions or disposals, the rate of technological changes, political developments in countries where the company operates and the risk of a downturn in the market. Statements regarding market share, including the company's competitive position, contained in this document are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, industry and dealer panels in combination with management estimates.
The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.
This document contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.