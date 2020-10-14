Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom NV    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/14 06:18:31 am
7.125 EUR   +2.89%
05:05aTOMTOM : auto recovery drives earnings beat, lifts shares
RE
03:55aTOMTOM : Q3 2020 results press release
PU
02:37aTOMTOM : auto recovery drives earnings beat, lifts shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TomTom : auto recovery drives earnings beat, lifts shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: TomTom mapping system is seen inside a vehicle in Eindhoven

(Reuters) - Shares in Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom jumped as much as 6% on Wednesday after it reported quarterly results ahead of analysts' forecasts, boosted by strong automotive sales in a recovering industry.

The location technology company, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, saw sales in its automotive unit, which supplies maps and navigation software to automakers, grow 19% year-on-year while earnings fell across its other businesses in the third quarter.

TomTom's finance chief, Taco Titulaer, predicted further growth for automotive in the fourth quarter, citing improved car production as the sector recovers from global lockdowns that shuttered showrooms and brought traffic to a halt.

Industry data showed new European car sales down just 18% in August compared to the previous year, after falling 24% in July and 78% in June.

TomTom also forecast a reported revenue of 530 million euros ($622 million) for 2020, down 25% and slightly below consensus estimates.

Independent Minds analyst Andrew Hayman noted "an energetic performance in a difficult environment," while ING said the final quarter would include "relatively high" deferred revenues in automotive.

ING added that TomTom's contract extension with Uber, which it announced on Tuesday, is a positive implying a deeper data relationship and support from a major player.

TomTom has been shifting towards its digital mapping services rather than the portable navigation devices which made it a household name.

The group's consumer and enterprise divisions, which sell portable satnavs and location technology to government bodies and tech firms, saw sales fall 38% and 4% respectively.

The group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.9 million euros ($4.58 million), down from 15.9 million a year earlier, but beating analysts' estimates of an EBITDA of 1 million euros.

By 0900 GMT, TomTom's share price was up 3.8% after gaining more than 6% in early trading. It had previously lost around a fifth of its value over the course of 2020.($1 = 0.8516 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)

By Sarah Morland


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOMTOM NV
05:05aTOMTOM : auto recovery drives earnings beat, lifts shares
RE
03:55aTOMTOM : Q3 2020 results press release
PU
02:37aTOMTOM : auto recovery drives earnings beat, lifts shares
RE
01:20aTOMTOM : Q3 2020 Results
PU
01:05aTOMTOM : Third quarter 2020 results
PU
10/13TOMTOM : and Uber Deepen Ties to Develop Superior Mapping Experiences
AQ
10/13TomTom and Uber Deepen Ties to Develop Superior Mapping Experiences
GL
10/13TOMTOM : Hala Zeine appointed as Supervisory Board Member of TomTom
PU
10/09TOMTOM NV : quaterly earnings release
09/25TOMTOM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting agenda change
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 558 M 656 M 656 M
Net income 2020 -248 M -292 M -292 M
Net cash 2020 346 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 898 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,38 €
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-26.49%1 055
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.99%170 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.75%41 303
ERICSSON AB17.61%36 487
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.16%28 580
NOKIA OYJ3.64%22 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group