  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TomTom NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
2022-11-02
7.970 EUR   +1.27%
11:52aTomTom eyes revenue growth boosted by strong automotive order backlog
RE
10/18Tomtom : Q3 2022 results call transcript
PU
10/14TomTom N.V. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022; and Fiscal Year 2023
CI
TomTom eyes revenue growth boosted by strong automotive order backlog

11/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: TomTom mapping system is seen inside a vehicle in Eindhoven

(Reuters) -Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Wednesday said it expected its location technology revenue to reach 600 million euros ($593 million) in 2025, driven by its new maps platform and a strong order backlog in its automotive business.

"The maps platform will allow TomTom to accelerate growth, both in the Enterprise and Automotive businesses," CEO Harold Goddijn said in a statement ahead of TomTom's Capital Markets Day.

The global chip shortage that has disrupted the automotive and electronics industries has hit TomTom's supply chain, and the company faces the added challenge of soaring inflation.

The group, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, said its record year-to-date automotive order backlog of 2.4 billion euros, a 500 million euros increase compared to last year, provides a "strong foundation for revenue growth".

Finance Chief Taco Titulaer pointed to the recovery in global car production as a key driver for acceleration.

"Following some delays, car production is now forecast to gradually to pick up and we expect to beat the 2019 levels in 2025".

On the back of faster growth TomTom expects a free cash flow yield of 10% of group revenue by 2025.

ING says location technology revenue target is ahead of expectations and notes the growth number is supported by "impressive" order intake year-to-date.

The broker adds the new maps platform will help TomTom against its key competitors in automotive (HERE) and Enterprise (Google).

TomTom last month cut its 2023 cash flow target on inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty, but maintained its revenue forecast.

($1 = 1.0120 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and David Gregorio)

By Federica Mileo and Augustin Turpin


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 535 M 528 M 528 M
Net income 2022 -68,8 M -67,9 M -67,9 M
Net cash 2022 242 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 008 M 995 M 995 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 424
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart TOMTOM NV
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,87 €
Average target price 10,17 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Bowman Chief Technical Officer
Jack P. de Kreij Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMTOM NV-13.61%995
APPLE INC.-15.16%2 396 558
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-23.37%284 063
XIAOMI CORPORATION-51.06%29 032
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-60.60%8 730
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-59.40%7 041