    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
11:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
7.415 EUR   +1.51%
01:43aTomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat
RE
01:12aTomtom : Q3 2022 Results
PU
09/23Tomtom : N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
TomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat

10/14/2022 | 01:43am EDT
TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday raised its 2022 outlook after better-than-expected third-quarter results driven by its location technology business.

The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, forecast full-year revenue in a range of 505 million to 520 million euros ($494 million to $509 million), with 410 million to 425 million euros from its core location technology business.

The group had previously guided for a revenue of 470-510 million euros, with 380-420 million euros generated from location technology.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

(Corrects headline to drop extraneous word 'urgent'; no changes to text)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 528 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2022 -69,5 M -67,9 M -67,9 M
Net cash 2022 279 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 950 M 928 M 928 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 46,8%
Managers and Directors
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Bowman Chief Technical Officer
Jack P. de Kreij Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOMTOM NV-18.61%928
APPLE INC.-22.09%2 223 228
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-29.50%262 315
XIAOMI CORPORATION-54.92%27 409
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-63.59%6 343
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-64.20%6 156