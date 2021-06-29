Log in
TomTom's Advanced Mapping Technology powers the all-new Nissan Qashqai

06/29/2021 | 01:30am EDT
  • Nissan’s new ProPILOT with Navi-link driver assistance uses TomTom’s enriched ADAS map for safer and more efficient driving
  • All-New Qashqai becomes latest Nissan model in Europe equipped with over-the-air map updates and connected services including real-time traffic powered by TomTom

AMSTERDAM, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and location technology specialist, today announced that drivers of the all-new Nissan Qashqai in Europe will benefit from TomTom’s advanced mapping technology and connected services. TomTom’s cutting-edge maps will support the new Nissan Qashqai’s upgraded ProPILOT with Navi-link driver assistance, as well as the NissanConnect infotainment system’s built-in navigation.

The next generation of ProPILOT automates vehicle steering, acceleration and braking within a single lane on highways, helping drivers maintain a safe distance to the car in front. The updated system can adapt the car's speed according to additional external circumstances. When the car crosses to a lower speed limit zone on the highway, the Nissan Qashqai uses its sensors to read road signs and draws information from TomTom’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) map to slow itself to the appropriate speed. The new ProPILOT with Navi-link also uses TomTom’s enriched map data to adjust the speed for approaching curves or exit ramps that have a tighter radius.

“Sensors can only see what is visible. If a sign is missing, a truck is in the way, the weather is bad, or if there is a sharp bend in the road over the next hill, sensors alone are not sufficient to provide adequate feedback to the vehicle,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “The TomTom ADAS Map supports more comfortable, efficient and safer driving, by providing high quality information on gradient, lanes, curvature and speed limits to advanced systems like Nissan’s new ProPILOT with Navi-link.”

TomTom will provide the new Qashqai’s NissanConnect infotainment system with an innovative over-the-air map update solution. This technology combines the reliability of TomTom’s in-car map data with the freshness of a smartphone app, by automatically updating relevant parts of the map. This ensures that the map is always up to date, with no interaction required from the driver. It detects when updates are available, and downloads and installs them in the background, via the various user-friendly methods (USB, Wi-Fi® hotspot, etc.).

“The new Qashqai is equipped with an array of exciting new features normally only found on models in premium segments,” said Marco Fioravanti, Vice President, Product Planning, Nissan Europe. "TomTom’s innovative and up-to-date mapping technologies provide seamless location support for some of these new features, offering new Qashqai drivers an even more convenient, smooth and secure driving experience.”

As with the latest Nissan LEAF, Navara and JUKE, all-new Qashqai drivers will also enjoy TomTom’s maps for navigation as well as its array of connected services. The NissanConnect display screen, the new high-definition, fully electronic 12.3 inch TFT multi-information screen and the new 10.8-inch head-up display will give drivers easy access to industry-leading real-time traffic information, speed cameras alerts, fuel prices and weather information and online search.

Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance® 

About TomTom:

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing location technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

Public Relations:
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff669005-292d-40ab-9da8-555ac1393b67

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.


Primary Logo

TOMTOM’S ADVANCED MAPPING TECHNOLOGY POWERS THE ALL-NEW NISSAN QASHQAI

TOMTOM’S ADVANCED MAPPING TECHNOLOGY POWERS THE ALL-NEW NISSAN QASHQAI

© GlobeNewswire 2021
