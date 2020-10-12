TOMY : BOTTLEMAN” to be launched Saturday, October 24, 2020!

For Immediate Release September 15, 2020

Have a blast shooting up at home! Plastic bottle caps transform into toys?!

Experience the revolutionary play that works with "Nintendo SwitchTM"

Plastic bottle cap shooter

"BOTTLEMAN" to be launched Saturday, October 24, 2020!

Original animation will also air on TOMY Company Official YouTube channel

from Friday, October 9, 2020!

TOMY Company, Ltd.

Main character shooter "BOT-01 Colamaru" "BOT-04 BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set" that works with Nintendo Switch TM

TOMY Company, Ltd. (Representative Director, President & COO: Kazuhiro Kojima, headquarters: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo) will roll out the new "BOTTLEMAN" series plastic bottle cap shooters from October 2020.

As the first products, the Company will release three types of plastic bottle cap shooters: "BOT-01Colamaru", "BOT-02Aquasports" and "BOT-03Gyokurock" (SRP: JPY 800 each/tax not included), as well as an all-in-one set with battlefield and one limited edition color Colamaru shooter "BOT-04BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set" (SRP: JPY 4,980/tax not included), and BOTTLEMAN special battle caps "BOT-05

BOTTLEMAN Official Caps" (SRP: JPY 300/tax not included) on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at toy stores, toy sections of department stores and mass retailers nationwide, online shops, and TOMY Company's official online store "Takara Tomy Mall" (takaratomymall.jp), etc.

"BOTTLEMAN" is a shooter which allows you to enjoy various sports by shooting plastic bottle caps. In addition to the caps dedicated for use with the shooter, caps of commercially available plastic bottles can be loaded as "bullets", allowing you to collect plastic bottle caps of varying colors and hardness, and enjoy them as you see fit. Also, you can start playing immediately by using bottles as targets, or things readily on hand to children.

In addition, with the "BOT-04BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set", the BOTTLEMAN shooter can be used in conjunction with Nintendo SwitchTM.