TOMY : BOTTLEMAN” to be launched Saturday, October 24, 2020!

10/12/2020 | 01:15am EDT
For Immediate Release
September 15, 2020
Have a blast shooting up at home! Plastic bottle caps transform into toys?!
Experience the revolutionary play that works with "Nintendo SwitchTM"
Plastic bottle cap shooter
"BOTTLEMAN" to be launched Saturday, October 24, 2020!
Original animation will also air on TOMY Company Official YouTube channel
from Friday, October 9, 2020!
TOMY Company, Ltd.
Main character shooter "BOT-01 Colamaru"
"BOT-04 BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set" that works with Nintendo Switch
TM
TOMY Company, Ltd. (Representative Director, President & COO: Kazuhiro Kojima, headquarters: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo) will roll out the new "BOTTLEMAN" series plastic bottle cap shooters from October 2020.
As the first products, the Company will release three types of plastic bottle cap shooters: "BOT-01Colamaru","BOT-02Aquasports" and"BOT-03Gyokurock" (SRP: JPY 800 each/tax not included), as well as an all-in-one set with battlefield and one limited edition color Colamaru shooter "BOT-04BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set" (SRP: JPY 4,980/tax not included), and BOTTLEMAN special battle caps "BOT-05
BOTTLEMAN Official Caps"(SRP: JPY 300/tax not included) on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at toy stores, toy sections of department stores and mass retailers nationwide, online shops, and TOMY Company's official online store "Takara Tomy Mall"(takaratomymall.jp), etc.
"BOTTLEMAN" is a shooter which allows you to enjoy various sports by shooting plastic bottle caps. In addition to the caps dedicated for use with the shooter, caps of commercially available plastic bottles can be loaded as "bullets", allowing you to collect plastic bottle caps of varying colors and hardness, and enjoy them as you see fit. Also, you can start playing immediately by using bottles as targets, or things readily on hand to children.
In addition, with the "BOT-04BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set", the BOTTLEMAN shooter can be used in conjunction with Nintendo SwitchTM.
The sensor mounted on Nintendo Switch recognizes the position and strength of the bullet that BOTTLEMAN shot at the target, and it is reflected in the score, so you can experience revolutionary play that has never been available before.
The 'BOTTLEMAN' animation is
also starting!
The original animation"BOTTLEMAN"will begin airing on Takara Tomy official YouTube channel(www.youtube.com/user/takaratomychannel)from Friday, October 9, 2020. The animation will disseminate the appeal of characters appearing, BOTTLEMAN's world view and the fun of bottle battles.
Please enjoy your time at home with "BOTTLEMAN" filled with the things kids love such as toys, games and animations.
Become aware of eco-
friendlliness
(*1) Eco Toy: The TOMY Group certifies toys that meet the environmentally friendly company standards considered in each aspect of a toy's life cycle as "Eco Toy." The Eco Toy Standard is set and operated under the advice of the Green Purchasing Network (GPN) Secretariat and the Eco Mark Secretariat, led by the"Eco-FriendlyToys Committee", which consists of specialized members of the TOMY Group in the fields of development, safety, production technology, packaging, and the environment.
♦ Works in conjunction with Nintendo Switch! Experience revolutionary play never available before!
With theall-in-oneset with battlefield and one limited edition color Colamaru shooter"BOT-04BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set", you can enjoy six types of digital battles and ten types of shooting battles. It comes with a free download code to play with Nintendo Switch, and you can download software specifically for Nintendo Switch. The sensor mounted on Nintendo Switch recognizes the position and strength of the bullet that BOTTLEMAN shot at the target, and it is reflected in
the score, so you can experiencerevolutionary playthat you have never experienced.
Protective sheet
3 targets
"BOTTLEMAN" Shooter Overview
Using plastic bottle caps, experience the exhilaration of shooting that kids love! With the three shooters"BOT-01Colamaru","BOT-02Aquasports" and"BOT-03Gyokurock", you can enjoy shooting and battles by setting the plastic bottle cap in the main body, and pulling the trigger on the back to shoot. There are 3 shooting types of power, speed and control, with each model shooter equipped with one ability. In addition to experiencing the exhilaration of shooting that kids love, each shooter is designed in the motif
of a beverage, in a comical and cool-looking style appealing to elementary school students. Pull the trigger on the back to shoot!
Power-type BOTTLEMAN!
Speed-type BOTTLEMAN!
Control-type BOTTLEMAN!
"BOT-01 Colamaru"
"BOT-02 Aquasports"
"BOT-03 Gyokurock"
♦Certified as an "Eco Toy"! An opportunity for children to think about waste separation and recycling!
Product packages and instruction manuals teach children to think about "eco" through play, such as sorting commercially available plastic bottles into caps (bullets), bottles (targets), and labels (to be put in the trash box), and recycling plastic bottles they're done playing with according to the rules.
Also, these are certified as environmentally friendly toys "Eco Toys". (*1) This product was certified as an "Eco Toy" as it provides kids an opportunity to think about the importance of the environment by experiencing environmentally friendly behavior through play.
Cap
Bottle
Label
Make these into
Make these into
Throw these in
bullets.
targets.
the trash box.
"Drink Quest" (for one player)
"Score Attack" (for two players)
"Botminton" (for two players)
[Shooting battle]
"Bowling" (individual sports)
"Basketball" (individual sports)
"Target Shooting" (multiplayer battle)
"Push Bottle" (multiplayer battle)
A video in which video creator KAMIWAZA tries playing with BOTTLEMAN will be released from the end of September!
Japan's first trick shot video creator KAMIWAZA takes on challenges of super play and trick shots using BOTTLEMAN. Videos will be released as they come from late September 2020.
Please enjoy "BOTTLEMAN Superhuman Video" by KAMIZAWA, who is constantly taking on challenges of miraculous feats that transcend one's own limits in such themes as sports and toys.
From the left, product packages for: "BOT-01 Colamaru", "BOT-02 Aquasports" and "BOT-03 Gyokurock"
SRP: JPY 800 each (tax not included)
Package Contents: A complete set of BOTTLEMAN main unit parts × 1, a complete set of armors × 1, official cap × 2, instruction manual × 1, user label x 1
Dimensions: W 123 mm x H 79 mm x D 96 mm (BOT-01 Colamaru) W 62 mm x H 83 mm x D 95 mm (BOT-02 Aquasports) W 70 mm x H 82 mm x D 160 mm (BOT-03 Gyokurock)
・"BOT-04 BOTTLEMAN Digital Battle Set"
Comes with limited edition color "Colamaru"
SRP: JPY 4,980 (tax not included)
Package Contents: Field fence x 8, stand A x 1, stand B x 1, stand C x 2, Switch stand set (main unit/stand) x 1, head-to-head transparent sheet x 2, transparent cover for Switch stand x 1, target (target main unit + cap) x 8, limited edition color "Colamaru" x 1, field sheet x 1, urethane sheet for Switch stand x 1, non-slip sticker x 1, instruction manual ×1, user label ×1
Dimensions: W 400 mm x H 250 mm x D 1200 mm (official field)
W 123 mm x H 79 mm x D 96 mm (limited color of Colamaru)
*Special download software for Nintendo Switch*
Recommended Age: For all ages (CERO A)
・"BOT-05 BOTTLEMAN Official Caps"
A set total of six caps, two each with Colamaru, Aquasports and Gyokurock's emblem designs.
SRP: JPY 300 (tax not included)
Package Contents: Colamaru cap × 2, Aquasports cap× 2, Gyokurock cap × 2
Dimensions: W 30 mm x H 15 mm x D 30 mm
